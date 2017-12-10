₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 11 December 2017
Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by nwakibie3(m): 7:41am
Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja
Some Fulani herdsmen weekend invaded two local government councils respectively in Kogi State, where they reportedly killed 10 persons and then set their farmlands on fire.
The incident took place on Friday in Omala and Yagba West local government councils respectively.
According to an eye-witness account yesterday, some Fulani herdsmen invaded Ogabifo village near Agbenema community in Omola local government council of the state on Friday with their cattle.
According to the source, the Fulani herdsmen invaded the farmland and fed their cattle with the produce of the farm, and when the owner of the farm with his family approached them, they attacked the farmer and his family and chased them to the village where about 10 people were reportedly killed.
THISDAY further gathered that after invading the village, the Fulani herdsmen went back to the farm and destroyed the crops there and then ran away.
A source (name withheld) said the Fulani herdsmen numbering five were fully armed with AK 47 rifles and other dangerous weapons. The source also confirmed to THISDAY that the villagers have run away from the various houses as the Fulani herdsmen promised to invade the village again.
In another similar incident, Fulani herdsmen have also invaded another farm land in Yagba West local government council of the state.
An eye-witness disclosed to THISDAY saturday that the Fulani herdsmen with over 30 cattle invaded a rice farm owned by a woman in Omi, destroyed the rice farm and chased the farmers from their farm land.
A farmer, who doesn’t want his identity to be known, disclosed to THISDAY that the Fulani herdsmen were fully armed when they arrived at the farmland.
He added that other farmers were in their farms working when they heard several gunshots when the Fulani herdsmen invaded the farms. He stated that it was by God’s grace that they escaped from their farms. He therefore appealed to the state government to take a proactive step by calling the Fulani herdsmen to order.
The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello last week had said that he would not introduce any anti-grazing law to curtail the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the state.
According to the governor, during a tripartite stakeholders’ meeting between the state government, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Rearers’ Association and the Farmers Association in Kogi State, Bello said rather, he threw the gate of the state open to any Fulani herdsmen who have been finding it difficult to stay in states like Benue, Ekiti and Nasarawa to see Kogi as their next destination, as the state was ready not only to accommodate them but also provide security for their lives and property.
Governor Bello said the people of the state must go and learn how to coexist peacefully with the cattle rearers.
The governor also read riot acts to the traditional rulers, in the state vowing to adopt all available means to punish them if they fail to instill discipline and prevent further breakdown of law and order in their domain.
“My administration will deal with any traditional rulers; anywhere there is crisis, the traditional ruler will be removed or dethroned from office,” he warned.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. William Ayah, while confirming the report, disclosed that it was true that some unknown gunmen killed two persons in Omala local government area of the state.
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/12/10/10-killed-as-fulani-herdsmen-invade-community-in-kogi/
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by Robisky001: 7:46am
I nor fit laugh. The last time I checked Kogi indigent brought these to themselves... Their clueless and dumbness Governor on behalf of Kogite invited the terrorist group now no need of crying over a spill milk.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by zakim(m): 7:47am
RIP
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by spafu(m): 7:51am
President Buhari brothers killing everywhere and the useless Fulani herd rearing President has not said or done a thing to put an end to all these wanton killings.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by crackerspub: 7:59am
When there brother is the Commander in Chief, Ndo nu!/Sorry oh! case closed
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by Kingofrudy(f): 12:01pm
I'm speechless
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by BruncleZuma: 12:02pm
Yahaya Bello
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by Giddiebabalaw(m): 12:03pm
Why always Kogi? That State needs fervent and incessant prayers..
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by gurunlocker: 12:03pm
Their state governor is planning to open the state gate for more fulanis
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by plusfield: 12:03pm
Imagine
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by saydfact(m): 12:03pm
its well... it seems this government dont have a solution to this poo
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by olalekandwl(m): 12:03pm
No comment
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by Guyman02: 12:03pm
The FG will soon send the Airforce to bomb the remaining villagers like they did in Numan.
The Fulani militia are really bold these days because with their kinsmen Buhari and Danbazau (Minister of Interior) in power, nothing much will be done.
If the villagers retalliate Sultan of Sokoto will issue another inciting statement to be read by Sanusi Lamido which is like a command for more killings and destruction by the Fulani militia.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by SeniorZato(m): 12:04pm
G
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by superior494(m): 12:04pm
which way for this kwantry sef?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by AxxeMan: 12:05pm
Na was ooo... So kogi don turn land of death
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by freedomforall30: 12:05pm
Black idiotts. Nnamdi Kanu has been preaching for yrs let's separate for all these to stop, you say no, tomorrow you complain Fulani are killing you. Black fools...animals living in the zoo who cannot reason. Enjoy suffering and smiling!
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by manneger2: 12:05pm
But this buhari is so wicked, see how this idiot are killing people everywhere stil dey are not terrorist group but ipob is. Useless Man
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by cosmatika(m): 12:05pm
Trouble dey sleep, iyanga go wake am. Fulani territorists were not attacking Kogi ppl until their stupid gov gave dem open check to grazing. Meanwhile Buhari is a terrorist
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by chloride6: 12:05pm
Their Governor is busy giving public holidays to mark the arrival of the President
Whatever free time he has from his ever busy schedule he spends fighting Dino melaye
Yarimo come and earn your salary
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by ifyan(m): 12:05pm
Trouble de sleep Yanga Go wake am.
Rip to the dead.
Where those Fulani sympathizers in this forum. Hypocrite
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by valazino(m): 12:05pm
I trust kogites, they will definitely retaliate with venom and ruthlessness.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by Ihatepork: 12:05pm
According to the governor, during a tripartite stakeholders’ meeting between the state government, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Rearers’ Association and the Farmers Association in Kogi State, Bello said rather, he threw the gate of the state open to any Fulani herdsmen who have been finding it difficult to stay in states like Benue, Ekiti and Nasarawa to see Kogi as their next destination, as the state was ready not only to accommodate them but also provide security for their lives and property.
The governor should be stoned to death
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by Rebuke: 12:06pm
Yez, Yaha Bello Weldone
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by winofu: 12:06pm
The Governor invited them to graze in Kogi state, now they are gracing on his subjects.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by oshe111(m): 12:06pm
no b Bello invite them ni
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by CuriousX: 12:07pm
This is just the beginning of the seasonal film. The governor invited them and now they have come. Let the blood bath begin.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by Gabbyayo(m): 12:07pm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by mikeweezy(m): 12:08pm
Rip to the dead bello yahaya abi na Yamaha invited dem
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by greenvillle: 12:08pm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by mikeweezy(m): 12:09pm
valazino:nothing them will do when their own governor is for the Fulani
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 10 In Kogi Community by joshnes(m): 12:10pm
I saw this coming, when the a governor is throwing his gates open to a group of angry violent people, it was only going to be a matter of time. May God grant the families of the dead the fortitude to bear the loss, and grant the governor the sense to rule the state.
