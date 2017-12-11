₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by HeWrites(m): 12:19pm
Few days back, Tekno shared a video of himself partying with Canadian Rapper, Drake.
The “Pana” star scored a front row seat to watch Drake’s performance at a special event at the famous Art Basel in Miami on Friday, December 8.
..and shortly after the event, Tekno shared a video with Drake, with the caption: “Brotherly love”.
Now, there are rumors that Drake just signed Tekno to his OVO record label, and the screenshots below, might just have helped in fueling the rumors more.
Drake and Tekno are following each other on Instagram…. and just about 50 minutes ago, Drake shared a picture of Tekno in his studio on his Instastory!
See them below;
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by Threebear(m): 12:26pm
He wants to use another Nigerian to get a quick hit, after using and dumping wizkid.
Techno be smart, make sure you're a big part of any song he wants to use you for.
Don't just go and sing background and disappear in the video.
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:30pm
nice one g
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by anuoluwapo884: 12:33pm
They are on a collabo I guess
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by HeWrites(m): 12:37pm
Threebear:
#Fact
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by LessNoise(m): 12:41pm
Coz they hung out in the club and studio together, coz they both follow each other on IG means he's been signed to OVO Bloggers tho smh
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by chriskosherbal(m): 12:43pm
Nice one tekno
Keep it up bro
Naso this wan career wan take end.. You never compete finish for naija you dey go America.. smh
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by Ayblaize(m): 3:23pm
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by kingsleyuc2(m): 3:24pm
Nice one...Tekno...working Smart
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by chefremy(m): 3:24pm
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by Elnino4ladies: 3:24pm
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by givan(m): 3:24pm
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by free2ryhme: 3:25pm
Nothing wey we no go read
Infact drake and wizkid na gay
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by smithsydny(m): 3:25pm
We are watching
Re: Drake Signs Tekno? Drake Shares Photo Of Tekno In His Studio by krattoss(m): 3:25pm
