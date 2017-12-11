



The “Pana” star scored a front row seat to watch Drake’s performance at a special event at the famous Art Basel in Miami on Friday, December 8.



..and shortly after the event, Tekno shared a video with Drake, with the caption: “Brotherly love”.



Now, there are rumors that Drake just signed Tekno to his OVO record label, and the screenshots below, might just have helped in fueling the rumors more.



Drake and Tekno are following each other on Instagram…. and just about 50 minutes ago, Drake shared a picture of Tekno in his studio on his Instastory!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHf629y9nrU



See them below;



http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/drake-shares-photo-of-tekno-in-his.html Few days back, Tekno shared a video of himself partying with Canadian Rapper, Drake.The “Pana” star scored a front row seat to watch Drake’s performance at a special event at the famous Art Basel in Miami on Friday, December 8...and shortly after the event, Tekno shared a video with Drake, with the caption: “Brotherly love”.Now, there are rumors that Drake just signed Tekno to his OVO record label, and the screenshots below, might just have helped in fueling the rumors more.Drake and Tekno are following each other on Instagram…. and just about 50 minutes ago, Drake shared a picture of Tekno in his studio on his Instastory!See them below;