|Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by GLeesMODEL(m): 1:13pm On Dec 11
QUEEN JASMINE NKEM MBONU is a young and aspirational Nigerian lady. Born and grew up in Lagos South West Nigeria and hails from Neni community, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State. Nkem has been able to identify her areas of interest and explores same for her benefit.
Graciously endowed with exquisite beauty, Nkem had attracted the attention of many top companies who contracted her for various commercial adverts including some print media (precisely magazine). She however took some steps further to try her hands in the world of pageantry - - contested in many beauty pageants and won in many.
As a platform to extend her warmth to the needy, orphans, and other less privileged, she, about five years ago, set up a foundation named after her. The mission of the foundation is to restore the seemingly lost hope in these sets of people which life has not really been fair to; to assist them in many ways possible and these could be ascertained by the staggering achievements of this foundation.
That, perhaps, informs why the foundation’s slogan is “Love Inspires Hope, Tomorrow Starts Now.” Its vision is also to create awareness about the plight of these people, most especially the discrimination meted to them, even as she advocates for change of attitude in that regard. For example, the foundation in 2012 organized youth emancipation and empowerment seminar tagged: “RAGE AGAINST RAPE” in which it gave out juicy empowerment packages to about 5,000 youths, even as measures to checkmate the rising rate of rape across the country were discussed.
QUEEN JASMINE NKEM MBONU is currently the Strategist of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE. Her hobbies include travelling, taking pictures, and most importantly, putting pen to paper.
Since inception, Jasmine Magazine has continued to adorn its pages with top stories of high profile personalities in Nigeria. For example, its maiden edition featured Sen. Ben Ndi Obi, the Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, the former Nigeria’s president; the fastest rising songstress, Yemi Alade, among other topnotch figures. Subsequent editions, to date, toed the same line, even greater.
However, from our feedback channels, it is interesting, even as it is laudable to note that our works impact very positively on our innumerable readers across the country. And these lofty achievements, the most resourceful team of Jasmine Magazine has resolved to uphold and improve upon till we take over the world’s media stage.
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by biacan(f): 1:14pm On Dec 11
Wow she looks so effortlessly beautiful
Girl always slay
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by GLeesMODEL(m): 1:16pm On Dec 11
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by GLeesMODEL(m): 1:17pm On Dec 11
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by BruncleZuma: 9:38am
kayo80 this is why SciFi books are not making it just yet.
They are not being promoted as well as these types of publications.
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by jordanobi73(m): 9:39am
Is that not Chelsea's Kenneth Omeruo
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by konkonbilo(m): 9:39am
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by MrIjapa: 9:39am
Mehnn make up and photo edit can do wonders.
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by Mike008(m): 9:40am
Make Up speaks!
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by Kingwizzy16(m): 9:42am
They for show her full body na. For proper checking
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by AishaBuhari: 9:44am
Issorite!
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by deco22(m): 9:44am
Make up crew,let them show her without makeup.
Some people still dy find bobrisky if he wear makeup so make dem first show us make up free photos.
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by joenor(m): 9:45am
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by Josh44s(m): 9:45am
This thread nor concern me o but Wetin concern me na the police man I am looking at right now who is fully kit with a solids riffle and knife downing Monkey tail. He don drink too shot and still asking for more. Is this the kind of people to protect us.
To the mod who ban me, You won’t make heaven I promise you.
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by SAMBARRY: 9:46am
The makeup is too much na.kilode
Excess MAKE UP makes ladies who should have been prettier razz
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by lost24: 9:47am
Money speak
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by Nukilia: 9:48am
BruncleZuma:
Citizens don't understand things like that, they prefer feeding their eyes on glamour and celebrities
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by MrMicholo(m): 9:48am
Jasmine is really getting too fat unlike the slim girl I met in her 200level..
.
Has she been taking in a lot of sperm lately
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by Jbuster: 9:48am
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by eceemon(m): 9:48am
She fine with that open teeth...
Click like if you crushing on her already
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by navzla(m): 9:49am
Ladies minors make up equals...crazy Even bobrisky self de fine with makeups
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by CYBERWEAVER(m): 9:50am
wowwwwww//// she dey fine in makeup like otta masq-----ute,,,,, help complete am
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by BruncleZuma: 9:50am
Nukilia:
There's an ample number of SciFi readers whom I have known and swapped books with I believe if there was a Nigerian SciFi writer they'd be the first to patronise them.
Anyways what do I know...
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by sheenshin: 9:55am
beautiful.
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by Sirheny007(m): 9:56am
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by thatsincerechic(f): 9:58am
She is very beautiful, I can see that beneath the makeup and photoshop
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by Shungah: 9:59am
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by tintingz(m): 10:00am
I like ambitious ladies.
She should change the "Jasmine" logo, it's poorly designed, she should use a simple font.
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by sophoccles: 10:04am
biacan:
You're joking, right?
|Re: Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, Publisher Of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE Stuns In New Face Pics by Shungah: 10:05am
tintingz:she can get me to design it for her. This looks too complex
