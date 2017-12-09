



Graciously endowed with exquisite beauty, Nkem had attracted the attention of many top companies who contracted her for various commercial adverts including some print media (precisely magazine). She however took some steps further to try her hands in the world of pageantry - - contested in many beauty pageants and won in many.‎



As a platform to extend her warmth to the needy, orphans, and other less privileged, she, about five years ago, set up a foundation named after her. The mission of the foundation is to restore the seemingly lost hope in these sets of people which life has not really been fair to; to assist them in many ways possible and these could be ascertained by the staggering achievements of this foundation.



That, perhaps, informs why the foundation’s slogan is “Love Inspires Hope, Tomorrow Starts Now.” Its vision is also to create awareness about the plight of these people, most especially the discrimination meted to them, even as she advocates for change of attitude in that regard. For example, the foundation in 2012 organized youth emancipation and empowerment seminar tagged: “RAGE AGAINST RAPE” in which it gave out juicy empowerment packages to about 5,000 youths, even as measures to checkmate the rising rate of rape across the country were discussed.



QUEEN JASMINE NKEM MBONU is currently the Strategist of JASMINE AFRICA MAGAZINE. Her hobbies include travelling, taking pictures, and most importantly, putting pen to paper.



Since inception, Jasmine Magazine has continued to adorn its pages with top stories of high profile personalities in Nigeria. For example, its maiden edition featured Sen. Ben Ndi Obi, the Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, the former Nigeria’s president; the fastest rising songstress, Yemi Alade, among other topnotch figures. Subsequent editions, to date, toed the same line, even greater.



However, from our feedback channels, it is interesting, even as it is laudable to note that our works impact very positively on our innumerable readers across the country. And these lofty achievements, the most resourceful team of Jasmine Magazine has resolved to uphold and improve upon till we take over the world’s media stage.‎



