|Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by Adaowerri111: 1:38pm
Police authorities rented protesters to counter #EndSars rally in Abuja, protesters hide their faces in shame
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/940193852840869888
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by Adaowerri111: 1:40pm
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by Adaowerri111: 1:40pm
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by Pierohandsome: 2:20pm
They are been rented to come and protest on behalf of those that may end up abusing and molesting them later
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by DWJOBScom(m): 3:17pm
This is sad
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by Cyynthialove(f): 3:17pm
Nawa o
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by yeyeboi(m): 3:17pm
Nigeria Is A Zoo Either You Like It Or Not
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by BruncleZuma: 3:17pm
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by loadedvibes: 3:17pm
Lol.. hahahaha.. shame on these women o.. how many of them go stand make police they maltreat their pikin... this money they have made today na d same sars officials go still collect am
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by imam07: 3:18pm
Adaowerri111:nah sars go kill all una.
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by aro1(m): 3:18pm
Nigeria is a country full of drama, until we help ourselves, nobody cn help us..
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by Kingofrudy(f): 3:18pm
Sars should not be scrapped but reformed. If anyone of you guys screaming end sars ever encountered Armed robbers, you will appreciate Sars. Even though they've got bad officers in SARS, the solution is not throwing away the baby and bath water.
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by zombieHUNTER: 3:18pm
Poverty is the bane of our development
And the politicians know this
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by nkwuocha1: 3:18pm
In chiwetalu Agu's voice
"Onomatopoeia!"
"ONOMATOPOEIA!!"
"ONOOOO-MATOOOO--PIAAAAAH!!"
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by three: 3:18pm
The advantage of a deliberately and systematically impoverished populace is that there will always be enough people to hire for pro-government protests.
Who else knows that the shortfall in budget execution is probably being used to finance a Campaign War Chest?
#2019Loading
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by SINZ: 3:18pm
Why won't they hide their faces when dem no get moni?
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by sapientia(m): 3:19pm
Is it that we have a dumb IG?
Nigerians know there is need for a rapid squad but they want SARs investigated for numerous extrajudicial killings and harrasment of Nigerians..
All their offices are slaughter houses where people die for not having someone to bail them.
Damnit... NPF needs total reform.. what we have now is not working.
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by Itztotea(m): 3:19pm
If you no geh mind for trouble, Hide your face. I hide my face.
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by Sweetmom: 3:19pm
If u no get money, hide your face!
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by Cyrilpac(m): 3:19pm
Some people are naturally shy, so nobody hired them
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by EponOjuku: 3:19pm
Poor people hired for protest in support of their oppressors. Poverty na bastard.
If you get money, hide your face.
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by gulfer: 3:20pm
They do not need to rent a crowd, have you ever been to a police barrack
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by zombieHUNTER: 3:20pm
Pierohandsome:
All because they have to eat today
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by Mufasa27(m): 3:20pm
Nigeria is finished
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by manutdrichie(m): 3:20pm
I watched the PH protest on NTA, are these guys for real?
They were even singing Wike must go, SARS must stay,with APC chairman as the leader of those protesting
#endSars protest was and can never be apolitical
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by pauljumbo: 3:20pm
Pathetic
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by lilfreezy: 3:20pm
it's sad and funny at the same time. This has been going on in this country. We are complaining of hardship since buhari came in buh watch how people will collect 1k from APC just to experience another four years of hardship.
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by Jabioro: 3:20pm
Can you imagine !
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by Chanchit: 3:20pm
This protesters are not even SARS customers, so they don't even know SARS sef when they see one.
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:21pm
God will punish APC and all APC supporters in this nation.
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by mybusinesss: 3:21pm
There was a country
|Re: Rented Protesters Against #EndSARS Hide Their Faces In Abuja - Sahara Reporters by estolaB(f): 3:21pm
Lol
