https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/940193852840869888 Police authorities rented protesters to counter #EndSars rally in Abuja, protesters hide their faces in shame 1 Share

They are been rented to come and protest on behalf of those that may end up abusing and molesting them later 6 Likes

This is sad 2 Likes

Nawa o 1 Like

Nigeria Is A Zoo Either You Like It Or Not 2 Likes

Lol.. hahahaha.. shame on these women o.. how many of them go stand make police they maltreat their pikin... this money they have made today na d same sars officials go still collect am

More nah sars go kill all una. nah sars go kill all una. 1 Like 1 Share

Nigeria is a country full of drama, until we help ourselves, nobody cn help us..

Sars should not be scrapped but reformed. If anyone of you guys screaming end sars ever encountered Armed robbers, you will appreciate Sars. Even though they've got bad officers in SARS, the solution is not throwing away the baby and bath water.











And the politicians know this Poverty is the bane of our developmentAnd the politicians know this 3 Likes





In chiwetalu Agu's voice



"Onomatopoeia!"

"ONOMATOPOEIA!!"

"ONOOOO-MATOOOO--PIAAAAAH!!" In chiwetalu Agu's voice"Onomatopoeia!""ONOMATOPOEIA!!""ONOOOO-MATOOOO--PIAAAAAH!!" 1 Like

The advantage of a deliberately and systematically impoverished populace is that there will always be enough people to hire for pro-government protests.



Who else knows that the shortfall in budget execution is probably being used to finance a Campaign War Chest?



#2019Loading

Why won't they hide their faces when dem no get moni? 1 Like

Is it that we have a dumb IG?



Nigerians know there is need for a rapid squad but they want SARs investigated for numerous extrajudicial killings and harrasment of Nigerians..



All their offices are slaughter houses where people die for not having someone to bail them.



Damnit... NPF needs total reform.. what we have now is not working.

If you no geh mind for trouble, Hide your face. I hide my face.

If u no get money, hide your face!

Some people are naturally shy, so nobody hired them

Poor people hired for protest in support of their oppressors. Poverty na bastard.



If you get money, hide your face.

They do not need to rent a crowd, have you ever been to a police barrack

All because they have to eat today

Nigeria is finished





I watched the PH protest on NTA, are these guys for real?



They were even singing Wike must go, SARS must stay,with APC chairman as the leader of those protesting



Pathetic

it's sad and funny at the same time. This has been going on in this country. We are complaining of hardship since buhari came in buh watch how people will collect 1k from APC just to experience another four years of hardship.

Can you imagine !

This protesters are not even SARS customers, so they don't even know SARS sef when they see one.

God will punish APC and all APC supporters in this nation.

There was a country 1 Like