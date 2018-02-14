Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 (29894 Views)

Asensio is too good ahbeg 4 Likes 1 Share

Very serious problem just wait till then! Football have moved past Mourinhos snail-like style of play

They will have problem to qualify it's 50/50

Marcelo really deserved that goal... 6 Likes

dey don fix d game..2-2scores loading

Regarding This Sybla Tv, Does It Require Subscribtion ? Or Will You Link It With A Decoder Like Dstv Now App?

Or Is It Just Your PHONE + DATA.

Phone + Data





Watching it now

Marcelo! Unfortunately, Psg lost the fire power 1 Like

PSG just dey do gra gra since



Madrid is Madrid!! Always coming to the CL party!! 8 Likes

Is this how Neymar wants to win World Best 6 Likes

Man u will beat Sevilla, they will just embarrass LA Liga ....i wish it was Valencia instead. Valencia would be same... Lost their early season form and are now struggling.

Hala madrid 1 Like

u smoke rotten ganja? Go and die. CR7 is better than Messi.

Are you guys sure this match is not fixed? 1 Like

Mehn, PSG lost focus.

Gooooaaalllll!!!

Gooooaaalllll!!!

Marcelllloooo!!!

Is this how Neymar wants to win World Best



Dude still has a lot to learn from messi





From being a team player to being humble







He is one of the reason PSG loosing



Dude still has a lot to learn from messi

From being a team player to being humble

He is one of the reason PSG loosing

Selfish football

Are you guys sure this match is not fixed? yes



yes

Na Ur village pple fix am

Where is my fellow barca fan? I told him that Real Madrid will defeat PSG, him no wan believe. PSG can never defeat barca or real Madrid. These two teams are well experienced team.



As far as champion's league is concern for this year, PSG is out! 16 Likes 1 Share

Phone + Data





Watching it now Wow. That's Great.

But Is It Only Bein Sports 1 Channel Or Are There Any Other Channels?

Asensio is better than Neymar



Unai emery is a big dunce, why take off Cavani in a match like this ?? 33 Likes 1 Share

Asensio is too good ahbeg









Bro ah just like dat Guy but zidane prefare benzema over him this season.Madrid counter attack is stronger with Asensio dan even isco

Liverpool to win champions league 11 Likes

Good news, Snakemar is outta UCL. And a Spanish team qualified.

3 - 1 20 Likes

Asensio the game changer 5 Likes

Bro ah just like dat Guy but zidane prefare benzema over him this season.Madrid counter attack is stronger with Asensio dan even isco

Mhen that dude is so talented

Is this how Neymar wants to win World Best 1 Like

I respect Real Madrid more, them dey misbehave for L'àliga no be for Champions League.





More Respect for CR7 22 Likes 2 Shares

ClintonNzedimma:



No mind am

UP REAL MADRID!!! UP ZINEDINE ZIDANE!!! 11 Likes

Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal



Messi who? Nonsense



oooh u dey buga my brain... tell dem... give them leeeft aaand right... cold burkutu for u my blooda