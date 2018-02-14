₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by SONofnezzar: 10:30pm On Feb 14
Asensio is too good ahbeg
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by dmcdad: 10:31pm On Feb 14
bettercreature:Well... You might be right
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by shoyemiayodeji(m): 10:31pm On Feb 14
Marcelo really deserved that goal...
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by Maxcollins042(m): 10:31pm On Feb 14
castino:Spot off
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by CastedAyo: 10:31pm On Feb 14
Willexmania:
Phone + Data
Watching it now
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by stag: 10:31pm On Feb 14
Marcelo! Unfortunately, Psg lost the fire power
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by bezimo(m): 10:31pm On Feb 14
PSG just dey do gra gra since
Madrid is Madrid!! Always coming to the CL party!!
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by oshe11: 10:31pm On Feb 14
Is this how Neymar wants to win World Best
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by dmcdad: 10:32pm On Feb 14
ClintonNzedimma:Valencia would be same... Lost their early season form and are now struggling.
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by frankmoney(m): 10:32pm On Feb 14
Hala madrid
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by Flamezzz: 10:32pm On Feb 14
ClintonNzedimma:Go and die. CR7 is better than Messi.
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by LZAA: 10:32pm On Feb 14
faorex:
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by MEILYN(m): 10:32pm On Feb 14
Mehn, PSG lost focus.
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by RRWraith(m): 10:32pm On Feb 14
Gooooaaalllll!!!
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by RRWraith(m): 10:32pm On Feb 14
Marcelllloooo!!! Gooooaaalllll!!!
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by NonFarmPayrol: 10:33pm On Feb 14
oshe11:
Dude still has a lot to learn from messi
From being a team player to being humble
He is one of the reason PSG loosing
Selfish football
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by benzene00: 10:33pm On Feb 14
faorex:yes
Na Ur village pple fix am
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by wristbangle(m): 10:33pm On Feb 14
Where is my fellow barca fan? I told him that Real Madrid will defeat PSG, him no wan believe. PSG can never defeat barca or real Madrid. These two teams are well experienced team.
As far as champion's league is concern for this year, PSG is out!
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by Willexmania: 10:33pm On Feb 14
CastedAyo:Wow. That's Great.
But Is It Only Bein Sports 1 Channel Or Are There Any Other Channels?
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by SONofnezzar: 10:33pm On Feb 14
Asensio is better than Neymar
Unai emery is a big dunce, why take off Cavani in a match like this ??
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by Akinz0126(m): 10:33pm On Feb 14
SONofnezzar:
Bro ah just like dat Guy but zidane prefare benzema over him this season.Madrid counter attack is stronger with Asensio dan even isco
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by sameni123(m): 10:33pm On Feb 14
Liverpool to win champions league
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by barackodam: 10:34pm On Feb 14
Good news, Snakemar is outta UCL. And a Spanish team qualified.
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by obafemee80(m): 10:34pm On Feb 14
3 - 1
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by Emekus92(m): 10:34pm On Feb 14
Asensio the game changer
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by SONofnezzar: 10:34pm On Feb 14
Akinz0126:Mhen that dude is so talented
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by Sanchez01: 10:35pm On Feb 14
oshe11:
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by mazimee(m): 10:35pm On Feb 14
I respect Real Madrid more, them dey misbehave for L'àliga no be for Champions League.
More Respect for CR7
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by NecodinhoRado(m): 10:36pm On Feb 14
ClintonNzedimma:No mind am
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by Mariangeles: 10:36pm On Feb 14
UP REAL MADRID!!! UP ZINEDINE ZIDANE!!!
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by lieutenantprime(m): 10:36pm On Feb 14
LesbianBoy:oooh u dey buga my brain... tell dem... give them leeeft aaand right... cold burkutu for u my blooda
|Re: UCL: Real Madrid Vs Paris Saint Germain (3 - 1) On 14th February 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 10:36pm On Feb 14
Zidane should thank king CR7 because he has done so much for him in his coaching career
If he was coaching barca messi wouldn't have done this much for him
King CR7.......Won champions league for him as an assistant coach, won back to back champions league for him as a head coach and now he just saved zidane's job
King CR7>>>>>> simply the best
Messi>>>>>>>>> otuoshi
