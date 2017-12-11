Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) (9181 Views)

No arrest made till the time of this report.

It was shared on Facebook by the Members of the church.

https://yakubublog.blogspot.com.ng/2017/12/pastor-butched-to-death-in-abeokuta.html?m=1 A Pastor was butch yesterday Night in Abeokuta by unknown persons.No arrest made till the time of this report.It was shared on Facebook by the Members of the church.

Violence everywhere... R.I.P pastor







∆ Land of skull mining and resources.



What could the pastor have done to warrant this brutality?



Has the pastor trodden the wrong path? Or is this persecution? ∆ 8 Likes 1 Share

Ha! This is brutal. May his soul finds peace.











I wonder why there's so much crime in Ogun state?



Well South BEastern states still rank higher in crime

If his head is still in tact, its a natural death 2 Likes

This wicked world...and insecurity at large in Nigeria. Chai...See blood!!!

I suspect ,fulani herdsmen.. Rip

one foool must come here to ask if it was not revealed to him

Am only seeing marks and scratches on his skull..What was the killer trying to achieve?? 2 Likes

Whosoever that does this will never go unpunished.. 4 Likes 1 Share

Ogun is turning into something else 1 Like

Afonjas are too barbaric 9 Likes

i tire for this world o. people go just dey kill their fellow human being like cow. rip to the dead 1 Like











rest on sir

Oga o! Ppl sha!! C as dem cut im head

killing is the only revenge Nigerian know nowadays

Like seriously, people only see the suits or cars that pastors have but dont see the sacrifice.



If it was the pastor having a brand new bugati, we would have more than two pages of nairalanders talking rubbish and attributing the wealth to the tithe.



But its bad news to a pastor. Its not something people are interested in.



We have become wicked. Mean! Where are the bible verses? Stupid and wicked nairalanders.



Any of you that curses a pastor or write rubbish about pastors without any regard of God in his or her life will never see good. Never. 2 Likes

The blade stroke marks are signature fulani herdmen strikes . 1 Like 1 Share

em don collect tithe wey him no suppose collect









the people that killed him will live forever abi.One thing is certain, God will not sleep.

You are eternally stupid for this statement. You are eternally stupid for this statement. 1 Like