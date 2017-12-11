₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Adieza(m): 3:01pm
A Pastor was butch yesterday Night in Abeokuta by unknown persons.
No arrest made till the time of this report.
It was shared on Facebook by the Members of the church.
https://yakubublog.blogspot.com.ng/2017/12/pastor-butched-to-death-in-abeokuta.html?m=1
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Adieza(m): 3:10pm
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Yeligray(m): 3:24pm
Violence everywhere... R.I.P pastor
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 4:32pm
∆ Land of skull mining and resources.
What could the pastor have done to warrant this brutality?
Has the pastor trodden the wrong path? Or is this persecution? ∆
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Sharon6(f): 4:32pm
Ha! This is brutal. May his soul finds peace.
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Standardcosting: 4:32pm
I wonder why there's so much crime in Ogun state?
Well South BEastern states still rank higher in crime
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by MrMoney007: 4:32pm
If his head is still in tact, its a natural death
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Mac2016(m): 4:33pm
Chai...See blood!!! . This wicked world...and insecurity at large in Nigeria.
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Vanpascore(m): 4:33pm
O ga o
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Kingstaplus(m): 4:33pm
I suspect ,fulani herdsmen.. Rip
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Kokaine(m): 4:34pm
one foool must come here to ask if it was not revealed to him
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by PanickMode(m): 4:34pm
Am only seeing marks and scratches on his skull..What was the killer trying to achieve??
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by kaze4sure(m): 4:34pm
Whosoever that does this will never go unpunished..
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by zulex880: 4:34pm
Ogun is turning into something else
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Finest6: 4:34pm
Jesus Christ!!!
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by SkillfulValue: 4:35pm
Rip
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Archangel15: 4:35pm
Afonjas are too barbaric
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by dhamstar(m): 4:35pm
i tire for this world o. people go just dey kill their fellow human being like cow. rip to the dead
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Adaomalight(f): 4:35pm
Ha!
rest on sir
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Emmanuel010414(m): 4:36pm
RIP
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Endtimesmith: 4:36pm
#endsarsnow.
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by purem(m): 4:36pm
the man don die?
Oga o! Ppl sha!! C as dem cut im head
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Cyrilpac(m): 4:40pm
killing is the only revenge Nigerian know nowadays
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by christm386: 4:41pm
mined
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by Egein(m): 4:41pm
s
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by deebrain(m): 4:42pm
Like seriously, people only see the suits or cars that pastors have but dont see the sacrifice.
If it was the pastor having a brand new bugati, we would have more than two pages of nairalanders talking rubbish and attributing the wealth to the tithe.
But its bad news to a pastor. Its not something people are interested in.
We have become wicked. Mean! Where are the bible verses? Stupid and wicked nairalanders.
Any of you that curses a pastor or write rubbish about pastors without any regard of God in his or her life will never see good. Never.
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:43pm
The blade stroke marks are signature fulani herdmen strikes .
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by exlinklodge: 4:47pm
em don collect tithe wey him no suppose collect
hmmm
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by JonSnow(m): 4:51pm
Okay.
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 4:52pm
the people that killed him will live forever abi.One thing is certain, God will not sleep.
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by deebrain(m): 4:54pm
exlinklodge:
You are eternally stupid for this statement.
|Re: Pastor Killed In Abeokuta, Ogun State By Unknown Person (Graphic Photos) by francizy(m): 4:55pm
Standardcosting:
Keep on deceiving yourself. It's what chronic and hypocritical tribal bigots like you are known for.
