₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,305 members, 3,963,734 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 06:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) (11315 Views)
Young Man Kills His Mother In Benin City, Smashes Her Head Open. Graphic Pics / Man Kills His Brother In Abia Because Of A Girl (Graphic Photos) / Man Kills His Girlfriend For Dumping Him (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 3:53pm
One Tanko Maishanu reportedly butchered his wife, cut off one of her hands and eyes.According to Rariya, the incident occurred in maigoge village, Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger state.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/man-kills-his-wife-in-niger-statephotos.html?m=1
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by nittroboy(m): 3:54pm
RIP
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by nototribalist: 3:55pm
God please come and divide this country, we can't be in the same country with Islamic terrorist
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by python1: 3:56pm
Niger State seems to have taken a center stage in bad news
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by marshalldgreat: 3:59pm
what a barbaric act...
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by Muckross1122(m): 4:42pm
Lord
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by tofolo(m): 4:54pm
But why?? RIP
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by desreek9(f): 4:54pm
I keep imagining his facial expression when he was doing it, was he smiling, laughing and enjoying it at the same time, some people are just evil
RIp
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by oshe111(m): 4:54pm
Did U just say "HIS WIFE"
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by Offpoint: 4:55pm
How do we get here?
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by Adaomalight(f): 4:55pm
What is all these for Christ sake
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by gideon1971(m): 4:55pm
Gh
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by deebrain(m): 4:55pm
Jesu
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by jerflakes(m): 4:55pm
But the eyes are still intact ... The topic says eyes and hands were cut off
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by ceezarhh(m): 4:55pm
another story that makes me give up on humans...
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by exlinklodge: 4:55pm
waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by PotatoSalad(m): 4:56pm
Jack the ripper
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by PotatoSalad(m): 4:57pm
nittroboy:Looks like a face.
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by ekems2017(f): 4:58pm
Ritual things. The love of money is the begining of evil
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by RX480(m): 5:02pm
Jesus...
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by Kizyte(m): 5:02pm
God please help me punish devil!
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by enemyofprogress: 5:03pm
Fear north
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by jericco1(m): 5:04pm
nawa o. God help us o
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by MrMoney007: 5:04pm
Good one from the man.
any disaster from the north is as sweet as barbecue.
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by luminouz(m): 5:07pm
C
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by iamsirmichael1: 5:07pm
oshe111:
No, "Her Wife". Mtcheeew
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by magzey: 5:07pm
nototribalist:please take your pills well, your senses seems to have expire buy new one.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Wife In Niger State, Cuts Off Her Hand & Eyes (Graphic Pics) by FTrebirth(m): 5:08pm
he must be a head-slamming, muslim terrorist.
2 Likes
Photos : Nigerian Customs Impounds Goods Worth N1 Million, Arrest 18 Suspects / Please Rescue Little Fareedah! Urgent Appeal To The Lagos State Government. / 2 People Have Been Arrested Over ABSU Rape Case
Viewing this topic: famorotibose(f), mypersonalty, johncreek, sammynash11(m), Kimcutie, gypsey(m), nophysat, LordTrezy, Tukor32, Sunsyno(m), Fowobi84, Philipbricks(m), Anie01, Adedaniel211(m), talkme(m), charaph, lexrichy(m), Chicagoesontop, Feliz56, nizelgirl(f), Sirheny007(m), Sobal2112, 4four(m), Dignity12clems, Encomium(m), Ijelababy(f), damlade, letustalk(m), waleylagboy, ABH12345, Haywhybaba007(m), maina55, sundamonex, femadesh(m), skindo(m), donfaityy, DevdanSanguine(m), trillville(m), Emmyloyalty(m), Tundethegood, dguizman(m), 20pence and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16