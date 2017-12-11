Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Buhari’s Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah (8354 Views)

Matthew Kukah, bishop of Sokoto diocese of the Catholic Church, says President Muhammadu Buhari and some of his ministers are not happy.

Kukah said this in an interview with Abang Mercy , a social media expert.



The cleric said those currently in charge of this nation did not envisage that things would take this turn.



There has been an outcry of hardship among some Nigerians.



“We must get our people to a point in which they appreciate when the value of their life is depreciating. And that is what is happening to us now,” he said.



“In most part of northern Nigeria for example where children are stunting, when those children turn 30, 40 and they become part of your workforce, their capacity to interpret data, grasp the urgency of development is severely constrained.



“For me, these are some of the issues and that is why I say Buhari himself is not happy… except a few ministers, but even the ministers themselves are unhappy because they didn’t imagine that they would be going through the difficulty that they are going through.



“If I ask you to point at one department of government that is so upbeat about what people have achieved, I think it will be hard to find out any.”



Kukah said some of the president’s “new friends” in the All Progressives Congress (APC) were those he sent to jail while serving as the military head of state in 1984.



He said it was worrisome that the president has not changed the approach he used to fight corruption during his military regime.



Kukah added that the Nigerian leader was not brought into power by angels.



“I have known Buhari for a while but I don’t want to claim I am close to him but he is a man I have tremendous respect for,” Kukah said.



“My worry is that President Buhari thought and probably still thinks corruption is stealing money, and the people stealing money are largely bureaucrats or government officials, which was what happened in 1984.



“Buhari simply went around and arrested all the people who were holding government offices.



The only thing we feel very sad about Nigeria is our collective amnesia. There are people who are key kingpins in APC today who were sentenced to various years of imprisonment by Buhari in 1984, some up to 100 years.



“But since this is Nigeria, many of them have finished serving their 100-year jail term. They have come back, joined APC and are active members of the party.



“Buhari was not brought into power by angels. We know the nature of the vehicle that would bring anybody to the presidency of Nigeria.”



Although the cleric said he was not in the position to access the Buhari administration, he maintained that the president still had the time to make right his wrongs.



“I am not the one to measure Buhari’s competence. It will take us four years to decide if Buhari is the man for the job or not. Or we have the national assembly; if they are serious and up to their job, they can stop an incompetent president mid-way,” he said.



“Buhari is going to be president for four years. We are just gone past the first half. And like the game of soccer, until the final whistle is blown, you can’t say who has won.



“It is quite conceivable that he might probably do something quite spectacular. For example, he is going to the south-east, which I think is quite unfortunate because it came so many years too late.



“But notwithstanding that, I think with a certain kind of smartness, and if the president has the ability to look back and say what could we have done differently, and if he can take his attention away from some of the hypocrites around him, I think Buhari is free to step forward and say he wants to run for the 2019 election.”



https://www.thecable.ng/buharis-ministers-are-unhappy-says-kukah

That's why Buhari is a failed business man.

150 cattles in 1984

Buhari change approach? No chance.That's why Buhari is a failed business man.150 cattles in 1984150 cattles in 2015

Buhari is a cow rearer who has no business whatsoever in Aso rock....





His archaic policies can only take this country to the stone age

He doesn't understand governance and what it takes to be a leader in a 21st century

Deep down... The man prays he loses the next election and quietly retires back to his daura farm and play with his grand children



He has been overwhelmed by the demands of modern day leadership...



Buhari is a failure 24 Likes 1 Share

dukie25:



Buhari change approach? No chance.

That's why Buhari is a failed business man.

150 cattles in 1984

150 cattles in 2015 Savage!

Savage!A leopard cannot change it's skin. Selective amnesia is our problem in this country.

Did they confide in you Father



Anyone that is unhappy should resign



It is not a must 7 Likes 1 Share

89% of Nigerians are unhappy under Buhari -Owelle Rochas Okorocha 20 Likes

As usual the bishop called it as it is. Nigerians have generally had a raw deal under APC 9 Likes





P.S i'm not campaigning for atiku, i care less about any of them

P.S i'm not campaigning for atiku, i care less about any of them

This is purely my opinion Buhari cant win if he goes for second term, did anyone notice it's only obasanjo that was elected twice, when he was opposed for third term, he placed a curse on aso rock that no one will ever be elected twice, except maybe when he's dead









∆ I won't call Buhari a fool neither will I call him dunce... Which he is ∆



Ministry of Happiness loading.... 3 Likes

Anybody who has the number of Ministry of Happiness should just forward it to the unhappy ministers 8 Likes

PDP pastor! 3 Likes

na so e tell you abi



They are lucky they have security personnel moving with them



Why should they be?They are lucky they have security personnel moving with themIf not,wetin happen during French revolution go happen for oshodi.I will personally use my pliers to uproot their teeth one by one.

who no know before? when dem no see anything to chop again. 1 Like





Even Buhari himself is unhappy. They thought they would coman mine money out of Aso Rock , little did they know that brains make an economy thick. A dullard as president went on to appoint court jesters and yes-men to fill highly technical ministries. So far, not one of their policies have taken off from the ground. Their flagship program 'N-power' is just using style to buy time with constant registrations and verifications.

We can't wait 2019, we wouldn't make this mistake again. 2 Likes

i see olololo going nashona, to make those meanXstars orgasmically happy

why? when they're living the life.





Unhappy and cannot resign? Useless louts without honour!



“If I ask you to point at one department of government that is so upbeat about what people have achieved, I think it will be hard to find out any.”

Unhappy and cannot resign? Useless louts without honour!For this part, Mohammed the Liar is upbeat with 'facts and figures'.

The small Circle of looters Leaders are unhappy, what else for the common man ?





Keep your Circle Close. 1 Like 1 Share

HMMM

Nothing for dem to chop 1 Like

PDP looters and their propaganda to destabilize this government who has patiently given us everything we could hope and ask for.



His specialty is in catching looters after they have finished looting not plugging the holes





zombieHUNTER:

Buhari is a cow rearer who has no business whatsoever in Aso rock....





His archaic policies can only take this country to the stone age

He doesn't understand governance and what it takes to be a leader in a 21st century

Deep down... The man prays he loses the next election and quietly retires back to his daura farm and play with his grand children



He has been overwhelmed by the demands of modern day leadership...



Buhari is a failure And you are A SERVANT OF A COW 1 Like

When Nigerians themselves are not happy with the government- https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/11/89-percent-nigerians-not-happy-buhari-okorocha/ So it's the ministers that will be happy? Well only those of them stealing money will be happy.

Kemi duduosun will be there speaking English, meanwhile he's boss is a primary school dropout. They should all be ashamed of themselves.