"Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by dre11(m): 4:13pm
by Jamilah Nasir
https://www.thecable.ng/buharis-ministers-are-unhappy-says-kukah
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by dukie25: 4:21pm
Kukah said some of the president’s “new friends” in the All Progressives Congress (APC) were those he sent to jail while serving as the military head of state in 1984.Buhari change approach? No chance.
That's why Buhari is a failed business man.
150 cattles in 1984
150 cattles in 2015
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by zombieHUNTER: 4:28pm
Buhari is a cow rearer who has no business whatsoever in Aso rock....
His archaic policies can only take this country to the stone age
He doesn't understand governance and what it takes to be a leader in a 21st century
Deep down... The man prays he loses the next election and quietly retires back to his daura farm and play with his grand children
He has been overwhelmed by the demands of modern day leadership...
Buhari is a failure
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by frankyychiji(m): 4:29pm
dukie25:Savage!
A leopard cannot change it's skin. Selective amnesia is our problem in this country.
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by duduade: 4:39pm
Did they confide in you Father
Anyone that is unhappy should resign
It is not a must
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by SalamRushdie: 4:41pm
89% of Nigerians are unhappy under Buhari -Owelle Rochas Okorocha
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by aolawale025: 4:47pm
As usual the bishop called it as it is. Nigerians have generally had a raw deal under APC
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by desreek9(f): 4:58pm
Buhari cant win if he goes for second term, did anyone notice it's only obasanjo that was elected twice, when he was opposed for third term, he placed a curse on aso rock that no one will ever be elected twice, except maybe when he's dead
P.S i'm not campaigning for atiku, i care less about any of them
This is purely my opinion
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by OrestesDante(m): 4:58pm
∆ I won't call Buhari a fool neither will I call him dunce... Which he is ∆
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by Timoviral(m): 4:59pm
Anti-#EndSars protest breaks out in Port Harcourt:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6qusUITEa4
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by Lilimax(f): 5:00pm
Ministry of Happiness loading....
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by LilSmith55(m): 5:00pm
Anybody who has the number of Ministry of Happiness should just forward it to the unhappy ministers
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:00pm
PDP pastor!
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by ancisfrank(m): 5:00pm
na so e tell you abi
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by nkwuocha: 5:00pm
Why should they be?
They are lucky they have security personnel moving with them
If not,wetin happen during French revolution go happen for oshodi.I will personally use my pliers to uproot their teeth one by one.
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by dhamstar(m): 5:03pm
who no know before? when dem no see anything to chop again.
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by HOTsomething: 5:03pm
Not sure buhari can hear you
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6R2q6cXlcM
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by EsotericMonk: 5:03pm
Even Buhari himself is unhappy. They thought they would coman mine money out of Aso Rock , little did they know that brains make an economy thick. A dullard as president went on to appoint court jesters and yes-men to fill highly technical ministries. So far, not one of their policies have taken off from the ground. Their flagship program 'N-power' is just using style to buy time with constant registrations and verifications.
We can't wait 2019, we wouldn't make this mistake again.
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by credid(m): 5:03pm
i see olololo going nashona, to make those meanXstars orgasmically happy
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by jericco1(m): 5:03pm
why? when they're living the life.
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by freeze001(f): 5:04pm
Ok..they need a ministry of happiness to coordinate all of them and make them happy na. They should go and understudy Imo state and borrow harebrained ideas cos that's all they're good for anyway. Mad people!
Unhappy and cannot resign? Useless louts without honour!
“If I ask you to point at one department of government that is so upbeat about what people have achieved, I think it will be hard to find out any.”
For this part, Mohammed the Liar is upbeat with 'facts and figures'.
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by PDF020: 5:04pm
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by MyCircle(m): 5:04pm
The small Circle of
Keep your Circle Close.
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by Adams08: 5:04pm
HMMM
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by enemyofprogress: 5:05pm
Nothing for dem to chop
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by mikeycharles(m): 5:05pm
Kontinue saying rubbish, did the ministers come to you and tell you they're unhappy? PDP looters and their propaganda to destabilize this government who has patiently given us everything we could hope and ask for.
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by AnodaIT(m): 5:05pm
After watching this video way back, I had concluded that Buhari has no idea on how to fight corruption.
His specialty is in catching looters after they have finished looting not plugging the holes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CP_pfQBEiWU
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by Fukafuka: 5:05pm
And you are A SERVANT OF A COW
zombieHUNTER:
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by Paperwhite(m): 5:06pm
When Nigerians themselves are not happy with the government-https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/11/89-percent-nigerians-not-happy-buhari-okorocha/ So it's the ministers that will be happy? Well only those of them stealing money will be happy.
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by nototribalist: 5:06pm
Kemi duduosun will be there speaking English, meanwhile he's boss is a primary school dropout. They should all be ashamed of themselves.
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by Fukafuka: 5:07pm
Re: "Buhari's Ministers Are Unhappy" - Bishop Kukah by Walelavender(m): 5:08pm
Nothing but the truth. You can barely point at a reasonable achievement of this administration with less than 16 months to the end of this tenure. This is so terrible! The painful thing is the opposition is no Messiah-their antecedents speak volume.
This is a very hard thing
