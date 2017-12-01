The pictures won't stop trending!The premiere of anticipated movie ''The Wedding Party 2'' took place with all the Stars and guests dressed in Arabian outfits to match the theme of the event.Wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, Dolapo Osinbajo and Mo Abudu were also on ground to grace the event.

They looks stunning. Mrs Vp looking like a wax figure albeit she looks nice.

Kai! And now Lai Muhammad wee go and rewrite the script with his lai lai

What exactly is Mr Lai looking for?