Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by WotzupNG: 4:20pm On Dec 11
The pictures won't stop trending!

The premiere of anticipated movie ''The Wedding Party 2'' took place with all the Stars and guests dressed in Arabian outfits to match the theme of the event.


Wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, Dolapo Osinbajo and Mo Abudu were also on ground to grace the event.

http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/mo-abudu-dolapo-osinbajo-wedding-party-2.html

Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by ozy4christ(f): 4:21pm On Dec 11
wonderful
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by Pappyto: 4:22pm On Dec 11
Dolapo Osibanjo looks like a MANnequin. grin

Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by nittroboy(m): 4:23pm On Dec 11
Wow
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:02pm On Dec 11
They looks stunning.
Mrs Vp looking like a wax figure albeit she looks nice.
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by OrestesDante(m): 5:07pm On Dec 11
13ShadesOfMay:
See as they fine
∆ Which one? grin
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by WotzupNG: 8:48am
More lalasticlala

Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by AishaBuhari: 11:43am
Kai! And now Lai Muhammad wee go and rewrite the script with his lai lai angry

Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by Mobuoy19: 11:44am
What exactly is Mr Lai looking for?

Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by dyn1800: 11:44am
Good One
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by Lakeshizu(m): 11:44am
next
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by Investorbj: 11:44am
crème de la crème....
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by anonimi: 11:45am
WotzupNG:
More lalasticlala

Is this what Alhaji LIE Mohammed is doing with the bogus budget given to him by barawo bubu

Revealed: How Buhari Budgeted N39 billion for Propaganda

In a bid to launder his already battered image, President Muhammadu Buhari has allocated a whooping sum of N39 billion in the 2016 budget to the Ministry of Information and Culture, a sum higher than the paltry N29 billion allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture.

This is a direct inverse of the 2015 budget, where Former President Goodluck Jonathan allocated the sum of N23 billion to Ministry of Information and N39 billion to the Agricultural Ministry.

The meager allocation to the Agricultural ministry has left political stakeholders wondering if the present administration aims at diversifying the economy or thriving on propaganda.

Buhari had in August, 2015 stated that Nigerians must stop paying mere lip service to agriculture, as crude oil and gas exports will no longer be sufficient as the country’s major revenue earner.

“It’s time to go back to the land. We must face the reality that the petroleum we had depended on for so long will no longer suffice. We campaigned heavily on agriculture, and we are ready to assist as many want to go into agricultural ventures,’’ Buhari stated.

However investigations by Post Nigeria revealed that Buhari’s words did not match his action following the lean budgetary provision for Agriculture.

More from: https://www.post-nigeria.com/revealed-how-buhari-budgeted-n39-billion-for-propaganda/


Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by kingofthejungle(m): 11:45am
Wetin lai Mohammed dy look
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by itsik(m): 11:45am
Well I dont know whether to say "misplaced priority"
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by DaBillionnaire: 11:46am
this Country is falling into the drain

Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by Samusu(m): 11:46am
Hmmm, Lai Muhammad in the mid of plenty
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by enemyofprogress: 11:46am
Lala right now "the Vp's wife or Mo Abudu?" grin grin

Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by jammani(m): 11:46am
lai in the midst of girls....

lai is still in secondary school
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by jdstunt(m): 11:48am
Good
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by empressteemah06(f): 11:56am
Don't tell me that white agbada on lai is arabian
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by joenor(m): 12:05pm
Nice one
Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by MrBONE2(m): 12:19pm
Pappyto:
Dolapo Osibanjo looks like a MANnequin. grin
grin
Pappyto:
Dolapo Osibanjo looks like a MANnequin. grin

