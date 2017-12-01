₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by WotzupNG: 4:20pm On Dec 11
The pictures won't stop trending!
The premiere of anticipated movie ''The Wedding Party 2'' took place with all the Stars and guests dressed in Arabian outfits to match the theme of the event.
Wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, Dolapo Osinbajo and Mo Abudu were also on ground to grace the event.
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/mo-abudu-dolapo-osinbajo-wedding-party-2.html
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by ozy4christ(f): 4:21pm On Dec 11
wonderful
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by Pappyto: 4:22pm On Dec 11
Dolapo Osibanjo looks like a MANnequin.
2 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by nittroboy(m): 4:23pm On Dec 11
Wow
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:02pm On Dec 11
They looks stunning.
Mrs Vp looking like a wax figure albeit she looks nice.
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by OrestesDante(m): 5:07pm On Dec 11
13ShadesOfMay:∆ Which one? ∆
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by WotzupNG: 8:48am
More lalasticlala
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by AishaBuhari: 11:43am
Kai! And now Lai Muhammad wee go and rewrite the script with his lai lai
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by Mobuoy19: 11:44am
What exactly is Mr Lai looking for?
2 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by dyn1800: 11:44am
Good One
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by Lakeshizu(m): 11:44am
next
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by Investorbj: 11:44am
crème de la crème....
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by anonimi: 11:45am
WotzupNG:
Is this what Alhaji LIE Mohammed is doing with the bogus budget given to him by barawo bubu
Revealed: How Buhari Budgeted N39 billion for Propaganda
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by kingofthejungle(m): 11:45am
Wetin lai Mohammed dy look
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by itsik(m): 11:45am
Well I dont know whether to say "misplaced priority"
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by DaBillionnaire: 11:46am
this Country is falling into the drain
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by Samusu(m): 11:46am
Hmmm, Lai Muhammad in the mid of plenty
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by enemyofprogress: 11:46am
Lala right now "the Vp's wife or Mo Abudu?"
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by jammani(m): 11:46am
lai in the midst of girls....
lai is still in secondary school
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by jdstunt(m): 11:48am
Good
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by empressteemah06(f): 11:56am
Don't tell me that white agbada on lai is arabian
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by joenor(m): 12:05pm
Nice one
|Re: Mo Abudu, Mrs Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Mrs Saraki At Premiere Of Wedding Party 2 by MrBONE2(m): 12:19pm
