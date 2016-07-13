₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by ijustdey: 4:43pm
Pat Stevens
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/man-sells-two-kids-landlords-son-n310000/
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by givan(m): 4:47pm
Warrisdis Paid house rent, sells landlord's son to recover rent.
Is entrep...
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by Northernonyenku(m): 4:53pm
You sell your own come still join landlord own.nawa o. Winners members will say "ur case is different "
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by lordm: 5:18pm
Whahala dy o
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by Sirheny007(m): 5:54pm
Desperate times require desperate measures.
Let nobody blame the man.
Thunder fire Bullhari!
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by obicentlis: 5:54pm
I wonder if some people have conscience at all.
How can someone sell kids without minding what will be of the kids after the transaction.
This is evil!!!!
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by Bustincole: 5:55pm
money must be made at all cost
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by ettybaba(m): 5:55pm
Developers...
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by leezzz: 5:55pm
ijustdey:children of hate wee soon rush d thread
smh
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by Ogunleti01(m): 5:55pm
ijustdey:By their name....
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by Tombilly(m): 5:55pm
This the beginning of Gobe. Tomorrow he will join the #EndSars crew.
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by Gkemz(m): 5:56pm
The serious hunger in the land has pushed many into crime.
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by donblade85555(m): 5:56pm
he should be sold to Libya
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by Sirheny007(m): 5:56pm
ettybaba:
As opposed to skull mining.
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by mikeycharles(m): 5:56pm
F
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by Ihatepork: 5:56pm
I swear I knew it was those people before I opened the thread
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by Badonasty(m): 5:57pm
ijustdey:
development tinz
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by MrCross: 5:57pm
Wetin we no go see ontop dis money mata!!!
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by IgboticGirl(f): 5:57pm
God go puunish this man
walahi
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by bedspread: 5:57pm
BUHARRRRRRRIIIIIIIII OOOOOOOOOOOO
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by 1shortblackboy: 5:57pm
and we complain about Libya...... SMH
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by Whoeppme(m): 5:57pm
Not too okay!!!!
What direction is Nigeria Even heading self?
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by rasazee(m): 5:58pm
Wetin money go cause
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by GreenNegro(m): 5:58pm
Don't go too far, na dem
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by bounty007(m): 5:58pm
buhari must go..
that's all
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by Sirheny007(m): 5:59pm
Ihatepork:
We all know who visit graves and suck decaying matters from skulls...
nairavsdollars:
Really? They must have made quite enough money selling your dumb brothers.
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by campuspeep: 5:59pm
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by sureheaven(m): 5:59pm
Fools everywhere, they always complain, moan, wail and lament Buhari on every issue. Many will die of headache and heartattack soon. Those who choose evil will always do it and always give excuses no matter where they are.
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by nairavsdollars: 5:59pm
Igbos are the ones running those slave camps in Libya
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by Abfinest007(m): 5:59pm
the rate of crime has increase under buhari regime d foolish apc will soon come out to tell us d opposite
|Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 (photo) by ancisfrank(m): 6:01pm
so it has come to the extent of trading kids abii... the slowpoke should be jailed for life
