Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a father of five, Kingley Oriakwu, for allegedly selling two of children and his landlord’s son. He sold the three children for N310,000.



Oriakwu was alleged to have abducted his landlord’s seven-year-old son, Gabriel, and sold him to a woman residing in Aba, Abia State. The suspect, who lives at Waheed Ogunseye Street, Kabowe, Meiran area of Lagos State, was also said to have lured the boy away from home and abducted him on October 20.



The suspect was alleged to have committed the crime, two months after moving into the compound. The case was reported to the Meiran Police Division and later transferred to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). It was learnt that operatives from FSARS tracked Oriakwu to Aba, where he was arrested.



The suspect confessed to the police that he sold the boy for N120,000 to a woman he identified as Mrs. Adoara. The suspect also confessed selling his two children, a three-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy early in September to the same Adoara. The police, it was learnt, rescued the three children and brought them back to Lagos. The police also arrested two women, Adoara and Loveth, for buying the children for N120,000 and N190,000 and selling them for N500,000.





Paid house rent, sells landlord's son to recover rent.



You sell your own come still join landlord own.nawa o. Winners members will say "ur case is different " 6 Likes

Whahala dy o 1 Like





Desperate times require desperate measures.

Let nobody blame the man.

Thunder fire Bullhari!

I wonder if some people have conscience at all.





How can someone sell kids without minding what will be of the kids after the transaction.



This is evil!!!!





money must be made at all cost

Developers... 3 Likes

children of hate wee soon rush d thread

By their name.... By their name.... 2 Likes

This the beginning of Gobe. Tomorrow he will join the #EndSars crew. 1 Like 1 Share

The serious hunger in the land has pushed many into crime.





As opposed to skull mining. As opposed to skull mining. 2 Likes 1 Share

F

I swear I knew it was those people before I opened the thread



development tinz development tinz 1 Like

Wetin we no go see ontop dis money mata!!! 2 Likes

God go puunish this man









walahi God go puunish this manwalahi 2 Likes

BUHARRRRRRRIIIIIIIII OOOOOOOOOOOO

and we complain about Libya...... SMH 1 Like

Not too okay!!!!

What direction is Nigeria Even heading self?

Wetin money go cause

Don't go too far, na dem

buhari must go..



that's all

We all know who visit graves and suck decaying matters from skulls...





nairavsdollars:

Igbos are the ones running those slave camps in Libya

Really? They must have made quite enough money selling your dumb brothers. Really? They must have made quite enough money selling your dumb brothers. 1 Like

Fools everywhere, they always complain, moan, wail and lament Buhari on every issue. Many will die of headache and heartattack soon. Those who choose evil will always do it and always give excuses no matter where they are.

Igbos are the ones running those slave camps in Libya 1 Like

the rate of crime has increase under buhari regime d foolish apc will soon come out to tell us d opposite