Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by ijustdey: 4:43pm
Pat Stevens


Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a father of five, Kingley Oriakwu, for allegedly selling two of children and his landlord’s son. He sold the three children for N310,000.

Oriakwu was alleged to have abducted his landlord’s seven-year-old son, Gabriel, and sold him to a woman residing in Aba, Abia State. The suspect, who lives at Waheed Ogunseye Street, Kabowe, Meiran area of Lagos State, was also said to have lured the boy away from home and abducted him on October 20.

The suspect was alleged to have committed the crime, two months after moving into the compound. The case was reported to the Meiran Police Division and later transferred to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). It was learnt that operatives from FSARS tracked Oriakwu to Aba, where he was arrested.

The suspect confessed to the police that he sold the boy for N120,000 to a woman he identified as Mrs. Adoara. The suspect also confessed selling his two children, a three-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy early in September to the same Adoara. The police, it was learnt, rescued the three children and brought them back to Lagos. The police also arrested two women, Adoara and Loveth, for buying the children for N120,000 and N190,000 and selling them for N500,000.



https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/man-sells-two-kids-landlords-son-n310000/

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by givan(m): 4:47pm
Warrisdis Paid house rent, sells landlord's son to recover rent.

Is entrep...

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by Northernonyenku(m): 4:53pm
You sell your own come still join landlord own.nawa o. Winners members will say "ur case is different "

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by lordm: 5:18pm
Whahala dy o

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by Sirheny007(m): 5:54pm
grin grin grin grin

Desperate times require desperate measures.
Let nobody blame the man.
Thunder fire Bullhari!
angry

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by obicentlis: 5:54pm
I wonder if some people have conscience at all.


How can someone sell kids without minding what will be of the kids after the transaction.

This is evil!!!!
Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by Bustincole: 5:55pm
money must be made at all cost

grin shocked cool

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by ettybaba(m): 5:55pm
Developers...

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by leezzz: 5:55pm
children of hate wee soon rush d thread
smh

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by Ogunleti01(m): 5:55pm
By their name....

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by Tombilly(m): 5:55pm
This the beginning of Gobe. Tomorrow he will join the #EndSars crew.

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by Gkemz(m): 5:56pm
The serious hunger in the land has pushed many into crime.
Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by donblade85555(m): 5:56pm
he should be sold to Libya

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by Sirheny007(m): 5:56pm
ettybaba:
Developers...

As opposed to skull mining. tongue

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by mikeycharles(m): 5:56pm
F
Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by Ihatepork: 5:56pm
I swear I knew it was those people before I opened the thread

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by Badonasty(m): 5:57pm
development tinz

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by MrCross: 5:57pm
Wetin we no go see ontop dis money mata!!!

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by IgboticGirl(f): 5:57pm
grin grin grin grin God go puunish this man




walahi

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by bedspread: 5:57pm
BUHARRRRRRRIIIIIIIII OOOOOOOOOOOO
Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by 1shortblackboy: 5:57pm
and we complain about Libya...... SMH

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by Whoeppme(m): 5:57pm
Not too okay!!!!
What direction is Nigeria Even heading self?
Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by rasazee(m): 5:58pm
Wetin money go cause
Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by GreenNegro(m): 5:58pm
Don't go too far, na dem
Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by bounty007(m): 5:58pm
buhari must go..

that's all
Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by Sirheny007(m): 5:59pm
Ihatepork:
I swear I knew it was those people before I opened the thread




We all know who visit graves and suck decaying matters from skulls...
tongue tongue tongue

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by campuspeep: 5:59pm
grin
Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by sureheaven(m): 5:59pm
Fools everywhere, they always complain, moan, wail and lament Buhari on every issue. Many will die of headache and heartattack soon. Those who choose evil will always do it and always give excuses no matter where they are.
Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by nairavsdollars: 5:59pm
Igbos are the ones running those slave camps in Libya

Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by Abfinest007(m): 5:59pm
the rate of crime has increase under buhari regime d foolish apc will soon come out to tell us d opposite
Re: Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord's Son For N310,000 (photo) by ancisfrank(m): 6:01pm
so it has come to the extent of trading kids abii... the slowpoke should be jailed for life

