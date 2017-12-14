Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. (1664 Views)

Do NOT pay anyone for anything.

Don't pay for files, biro, permits or whatever else even air.

Report it and we will address it.

many preselected applicants couldn't find their names in the list pasted at the local government.

Great work npower!! I hv done my physical verification..free and fair!! Jos north. Sir I followed ur instructions here, I only submitted photocopies of my;

Degree(B.sc statement of result)

Nysc discharge certificate

birth certificate

National ID card

General knowledge of my residential area

......hope am good to go?

If we see people paying for resident permit. And I'm also ask to pay. Npower are you saying I should say I won't pay? So that I won't do the verification?.

I hope he doesn't try anything funny, if anything ...... Good day Npower , please when are you going to pay November stipend, my neighbour has talking about sniper for the past one weekI hope he doesn't try anything funny, if anything ......

pls npower address the issue of names not in the residential local government. i believe it can be sorted out easily at this PV stage since there is no redeployment. it will be difficult relocating and unfair to miss out on that basis. pls na Baba God I take beg ohh

@npowerng, despite the fact that you told us to go to our LG secretariat yesterday that proper arrangements have been made for the physical verification to start, people at the Ibadan south west LG secretariat at Ibadan, Oyo state are still saying that they have not heard from npower. Kindly help us look into it please.... Thank you

@npower pls wat is holding november stipend

hello guys, please I would like to know the verification venue for Alimosho local govt, Lagos

hello guys, please I would like to know the verification venue for Alimosho local govt, Lagos Ikotun, NEPA bus stop Ikotun, NEPA bus stop

Ikotun, NEPA bus stop God bless you God bless you

Ikotun, NEPA bus stop Can someone who stays at Ayobo go there for verification?

cos I'm only enquiring on behalf of a friend. I don't know much about these places Can someone who stays at Ayobo go there for verification?cos I'm only enquiring on behalf of a friend. I don't know much about these places

Great work npower!! I hv done my physical verification..free and fair!! Jos north. Sir I followed ur instructions here, I only submitted photocopies of my;

Degree(B.sc statement of result)

Nysc discharge certificate

birth certificate

National ID card

General knowledge of my residential area

Can someone who stays at Ayobo go there for verification?

Sir/Madam. I am also a candidate in the same local government. please is national i.d card relevant? What if a candidate lacks both national i.d and voter's card, will he/she be verified? And please how many passport photos did u use?

@npowerng, despite the fact that you told us to go to our LG secretariat yesterday that proper arrangements have been made for the physical verification to start, people at the Ibadan south west LG secretariat at Ibadan, Oyo state are still saying that they have not heard from npower. Kindly help us look into it please.... Thank you



Noted sir,



Please you asked us not to pay any money, now your officials are asking for N500 in Khana local government area of Rivers state, some people have paid already. What are you people doing regarding this. Your staff have started displaying traits of corruption. Please look into this.

Please you asked us not to pay any money, now your officials are asking for N500 in Khana local government area of Rivers state, some people have paid already. What are you people doing regarding this. Your staff have started displaying traits of corruption. Please look into this.



Kindly take a picture Or record a video.



Send it to any of the Official Npower Social Media pages.



Noted sir,



Hello People. , if your chosen LG is Ibadan south West LG in Ibadan, Oyo State please find your way to Town planning at Mobil area to have your verification done.. They have started since Monday and it's going to close on Friday

Thank you @npowerng I went there today and I have done my verification. What's the next step please?



Hello People. , if your chosen LG is Ibadan south West LG in Ibadan, Oyo State please find your way to Town planning at Mobil area to have your verification done.. They have started since Monday and it's going to close on Friday



Stay tuned to our official social media channels for next steps. alright

