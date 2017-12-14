₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by npowerng: 4:48pm On Dec 11
Do NOT pay anyone for anything.
Don't pay for files, biro, permits or whatever else even air.
Report it and we will address it.
#NPowerNG
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by MatricNumber(m): 4:52pm On Dec 11
Oga stop making noise up and dan nairaland na.
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by Standardcosting: 4:52pm On Dec 11
MatricNumber:What has it done wrong na?
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by jinka(m): 5:53pm On Dec 11
many preselected applicants couldn't find their names in the list pasted at the local government.
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by NigeriaB(m): 6:23pm On Dec 11
Great work npower!! I hv done my physical verification..free and fair!! Jos north. Sir I followed ur instructions here, I only submitted photocopies of my;
Degree(B.sc statement of result)
Nysc discharge certificate
birth certificate
National ID card
General knowledge of my residential area
......hope am good to go?
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by alwaysonnet: 6:36pm On Dec 11
If we see people paying for resident permit. And I'm also ask to pay. Npower are you saying I should say I won't pay? So that I won't do the verification?.
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by BadLuckonmyGame: 6:36pm On Dec 11
MatricNumber:. Nigerians can never be satisfied... Na wa... Npower I monitored 3 local government in Edo state today... It was smooth... Free and fair PV
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by Fundamentalist: 8:59pm On Dec 11
Good day Npower , please when are you going to pay November stipend, my neighbour has talking about sniper for the past one week
I hope he doesn't try anything funny, if anything ......
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by ovobus: 11:27pm On Dec 11
pls npower address the issue of names not in the residential local government. i believe it can be sorted out easily at this PV stage since there is no redeployment. it will be difficult relocating and unfair to miss out on that basis. pls na Baba God I take beg ohh
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by crowntoro(f): 3:43am On Dec 12
@npowerng, despite the fact that you told us to go to our LG secretariat yesterday that proper arrangements have been made for the physical verification to start, people at the Ibadan south west LG secretariat at Ibadan, Oyo state are still saying that they have not heard from npower. Kindly help us look into it please.... Thank you
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by npowerng: 9:51am On Dec 12
crowntoro:
Okay, Noted sir.
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by ekoyo(m): 2:25pm On Dec 12
@npower pls wat is holding november stipend
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by kov624665(m): 2:48pm On Dec 12
hello guys, please I would like to know the verification venue for Alimosho local govt, Lagos
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by Goovo(m): 2:59pm On Dec 12
kov624665:Ikotun, NEPA bus stop
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by kov624665(m): 3:00pm On Dec 12
Goovo:God bless you
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by kov624665(m): 3:11pm On Dec 12
Goovo:Can someone who stays at Ayobo go there for verification?
.
cos I'm only enquiring on behalf of a friend. I don't know much about these places
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by Yaksson(m): 3:19pm On Dec 12
NigeriaB:Sir/Madam. I am also a candidate in the same local government. please is national i.d card relevant? What if a candidate lacks both national i.d and voter's card, will he/she be verified? And please how many passport photos did u use?
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by Goovo(m): 3:37pm On Dec 12
kov624665:yea provided this ur friend filled Alimosho Lga during online registration.
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by npowerng: 11:13am On Dec 13
Yaksson:
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by npowerng: 11:16am On Dec 13
ovobus:
You can kindly check your portal now for the exact LGA you selected.
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by npowerng: 11:17am On Dec 13
crowntoro:
Noted sir,
Can you check in today sir.
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by Riteric(f): 11:38am On Dec 13
Please you asked us not to pay any money, now your officials are asking for N500 in Khana local government area of Rivers state, some people have paid already. What are you people doing regarding this. Your staff have started displaying traits of corruption. Please look into this.
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by michealewela: 1:00pm On Dec 13
BadLuckonmyGame:Please which of the local government did you monitor?
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by npowerng: 1:13pm On Dec 13
Riteric:
Kindly take a picture Or record a video.
Send it to any of the Official Npower Social Media pages.
Thank you.
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by crowntoro(f): 3:34pm On Dec 13
npowerng:Thank you @npowerng I went there today and I have done my verification. What's the next step please?
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by crowntoro(f): 3:38pm On Dec 13
Hello People. , if your chosen LG is Ibadan south West LG in Ibadan, Oyo State please find your way to Town planning at Mobil area to have your verification done.. They have started since Monday and it's going to close on Friday
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by npowerng: 3:50pm On Dec 13
crowntoro:
Stay tuned to our official social media channels for next steps.
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by npowerng: 3:53pm On Dec 13
crowntoro:
Well done for passing this important information to other Pre-selected applicants.
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by crowntoro(f): 4:01pm On Dec 13
npowerng:it's my pleasure
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by crowntoro(f): 4:01pm On Dec 13
npowerng:alright
Thank you
|Re: Do NOT Pay Anyone For Anything. Don't Pay For Files, Biro, Permits Or Whatever. by npowerng: 4:06pm On Dec 13
crowntoro:
Your welcome.
