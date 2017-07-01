₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by holuwajobar(m): 9:29am
If you are reading this post, then that means you want to sit for the upcoming UTME exam. Then i congratulate you because you are at the right place. Before we go into details, i will like to tell you that, there are alot of post in this blog that will help you during this year's admission processes. Also if you have any question about admission, you can ask me through the comments or through my email address in the CONTACT US page.
Now, back to this post, i will like to tell you things you need to know before registering for JAMB exam.
1. Your Name is very important:
Yes, your name can cost you your admission if you spell your name wrong. I have seen students been admitted by JAMB but were rejected by the University during clearance because of their names does not correlate with other documents like o'level result certificate, birth certificate etc. Although, JAMB use to allow for " change of data" where you can correct your name incase you made mistake, but to be on a safer side, make sure you carefully spell your name to the JAMB official that is going to register you.
2. Know The Course You Want To Study:
I usually find it funny whenever a student says he doesn't know the course to pick. Course is not something you should pick at random, course is something you have passion for, something you have knowledge about. Don't let anyone decide your course for you. If you are having problem choosing a course, i already made a post they will help you decide the course you really want to study. Click the link below to read the post.
3. Know the subject combination for your course :
Alot of student make this mistake by choosing wrong subject combinations for their course. If you want to avoid any form of mistake, then i will advise you to use "JAMB Brochure", look for your course and you will see the subject combination for the course. Remember, this mistake can not be amend after you have sat for the exam, which means your admission for that year is not certain. Be wise!!!
4. Use one sitting result :
I have come to realize that students with one sitting result have more advantage than students using two sitting results. I have already made a post about the " possible disadvantages of using two sitting result ", you can click the link below to read it. Also make sure your minimum grade in your WAEC/NECO/GCE is "C6", anything more than that, won't be accepted by the University you choose.
5. Your Date of Birth:
Don't ever make a mistake of changing your date of birth because your admission can be revoke by JAMB or by the University if they find out. Minimum age federal universities accept is 16 years old, anything less than that, might not work out. If you are 15 year's old, just relax and wait for the following year or you can apply to private university if you can afford it.
Having said all this, you can now go and register for JAMB, wish you success.
If you have any kind of admission issues, then let me know through the comment or send a mail to my email address.
Thank You.
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by Investorbj: 11:48am
Has Jamb registration started?
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by deedondavi(m): 11:49am
Jamb 2018... Where are the admission seekers
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by tofolo(m): 11:49am
Investorbj:
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by KLWL(m): 11:50am
|Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by deedondavi(m): 11:51am
Jamb 2018 ... Where are the admission seekers...
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by KLWL(m): 11:51am
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by holuwajobar(m): 11:51am
deedondavi:in the romance section
deedondavi:in the romance section
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by FrenchWay: 11:51am
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by Keneking: 11:52am
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by michresa(m): 11:53am
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by holuwajobar(m): 11:53am
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by holuwajobar(m): 11:54am
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by holuwajobar(m): 11:54am
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by holuwajobar(m): 11:55am
michresa:They are in the romance section
michresa:They are in the romance section
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by Heylius(m): 11:55am
|Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by onuhabel1(m): 11:56am
nice one op
many persons are generating revenue for JAMB now because of Different names and date if birth on (Jamb, Ssce, Primary certificate)
save yourself of the cash and stress by inputting same Info as they are on other credentials
|Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by holuwajobar(m): 11:56am
Heylius:be decievin yourself, have you collected money from it before?
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by holuwajobar(m): 11:57am
onuhabel1:i pray they hear.... Thanks bro
onuhabel1:i pray they hear.... Thanks bro
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by asdfjklhaha(f): 12:00pm
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by enemyofprogress: 12:00pm
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by enemyofprogress: 12:02pm
|Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by Abbeyme: 12:03pm
You could go on to show how to register and how to combine subjects.
|Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by temmypotter(m): 12:04pm
My kid bro wrote Jamb this year, he's gotten admission both from Jamb Caps and his school of choice. however when I printed out his official jamb result. I discovered an incorrect Date of birth.. like 4th August instead of 5th August was logged in for him. Now I noticed a section where that could be changed for 2500 but i decided to hold on.. will there be any major complications from such an error and if I do correct it, will it affect his admission process?
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by Flobakd(m): 12:05pm
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by holuwajobar(m): 12:07pm
Abbeyme:That's what I'm working on.
Abbeyme:That's what I'm working on.
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by Abbeyme: 12:09pm
|Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by joenor(m): 12:13pm
Nice one, some person don't know their name nor the subject combination for the course they are about taking.
|Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before Registering For JAMB 2018 by gurunlocker: 12:23pm
Is it possible for someone who has already gained admission (2017) to still apply for jamb (2018)?
