Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Frank Edwards – God Of Miracle (Audio)
Frank Edwards – God Of Miracle (Audio) by Groovenaija360(m): 10:53am
Nigerian Gospel Singer Frank Edwards is back again with another inspirational and spiritual tune titled God Of Miracle, You already know the man and what he is capable of dropping.
Download God Of Miracle By Frank Edwards below and enjoy.
>>>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/frank-edwards-god-of-miracle-audio-video-lyrics-instrumental/
|Re: Frank Edwards – God Of Miracle (Audio) by Groovenaija360(m): 10:55am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44 see dope gospel song
|Re: Frank Edwards – God Of Miracle (Audio) by veekid(m): 12:19pm
Which kain OP be this one sef?
|Re: Frank Edwards – God Of Miracle (Audio) by Wishaky(f): 12:20pm
More Grace Dear.
|Re: Frank Edwards – God Of Miracle (Audio) by teepee4uall: 12:21pm
Ok.....sing on......
|Re: Frank Edwards – God Of Miracle (Audio) by Elnino4ladies: 12:22pm
I will pass.
|Re: Frank Edwards – God Of Miracle (Audio) by Tobi45: 12:22pm
ok
|Re: Frank Edwards – God Of Miracle (Audio) by TheMainMan: 12:24pm
d one i listened to was just 2seconds... is it the one?
|Re: Frank Edwards – God Of Miracle (Audio) by FrenchWay: 12:25pm
...
what would I do with this song?
A song by an Igbo-smoking, midget-looking, moralless(Christ Embassy) church goer, and a womaniser.
I rather listen to Froggie's songs.
|Re: Frank Edwards – God Of Miracle (Audio) by Chujor1634: 12:31pm
Very short song..though nice
|Re: Frank Edwards – God Of Miracle (Audio) by Tosinex(m): 12:34pm
FrenchWay:hahaha hahaha. Not nice. Frank is still a cool guy
