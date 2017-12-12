Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) (2739 Views)

This catchy tune will get you nodding your head from the moment your press play.



DOWNLOAD VIA:





which kain song be dis 2 Likes 1 Share

The guy above me, what network are you using, you just overtake me. It's not fair o 1 Like

Yea, Listened to this song sometimes ago. really cool. 4 Likes

FAze is still alive?



4th to comment... this is the highest ive gotten on a front page article... hmmm... to take leave na bad thing... 2 Likes

Oya naaaa!!!

Pls who get this song;

"Je m'appelle, comment tu t'appelles?- Bimbo

Je m'appelle kukpe kukpe ku Bamba"

H2Ossss:

FAze is still alive?

you wan kill am? you wan kill am? 4 Likes 2 Shares

This video was done in computer village , ikeja

good to see that Faze is doing well for himself 5 Likes

you wan kill am?

as I never hear from am since... Same assumption i am making about Nnamdi Kanu now... lol as I never hear from am since... Same assumption i am making about Nnamdi Kanu now... lol 1 Like

Don't waste your data. the song no sweet 1 Like

The guy above me, what network are you using, you just overtake me. It's not fair o



He uses the same network as ABIJA WARA BI EKUN. No need to on data!!!! He uses the same network as ABIJA WARA BI EKUN. No need to on data!!!! 1 Like

Love the Buhari intro 1 Like

as I never hear from am since... Same assumption i am making about Nnamdi Kanu now... lol 1 Like

All I can say to faze is there are times and seasons..I just hope he starts shining again unlike that lazy fool called blackface that still won't move on from the past







Report has it that blackface spends 8 out of every 24hours shedding crocodile tears in his pit toilet.. how can you call yourself blackface and still be complaining about life not being fair





The only solution for blackface is to change his name.. apparently he will have to change his face also 1 Like

#YouDontMeanIt... Faze!

Faze...... nice one. Did I see 2face in that video too? 7 Likes

See 2face idibia oh 2 Likes

The Originality himself is still very much alive. 1 Like

The man wants to come back.







Nice one Faze. Business all the way. 1 Like

lovely song lovely video lovely massage...and the whole industry came out to support him...see Tuface having fun in the video ..



Black face and Idris should take a cue and stop being bitter over nothing lovely song lovely video lovely massage...and the whole industry came out to support him...see Tuface having fun in the video ..Black face and Idris should take a cue and stop being bitter over nothing 4 Likes

The subject just made me listen to one of my old fav tracks. Business man by rickross

Faze my guy at any time. He still collaborate with 2face while black ass keeps hating and wailing. Nice song though. 1 Like 1 Share

... ...

Pls who get this song; "Je m'appelle, comment tu t'appelles?- Bimbo Je m'appelle kukpe kukpe ku Bamba" I get am wetin do am? I get am wetin do am? 1 Like

faze my guy 1 Like

faze baba 1 Like

Faze!!!!! 1 Like