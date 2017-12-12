₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,737 members, 3,965,235 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 02:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) (2739 Views)
"Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) / D'Banj- "It's Not A Lie" Ft Harrysong, Wande Coal (Video) / Faze - "Perfect Woman" (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by Yarnvibes(f): 11:56am
From the stable of Independent Entertainment presents, Faze with a brand new banger featuring Alter Plate records CEO, Harrysong and this one is titled ‘Business Man’.
This catchy tune will get you nodding your head from the moment your press play.
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://fabinfos.com/video-faze-business-man-ft-harrysong/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMDd6vdoTXQ
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by coolie1: 1:03pm
which kain song be dis
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by juniorboy(m): 1:03pm
The guy above me, what network are you using, you just overtake me. It's not fair o
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by Joshuabak: 1:04pm
Yea, Listened to this song sometimes ago. really cool.
4 Likes
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by H2Ossss(m): 1:04pm
FAze is still alive?
4th to comment... this is the highest ive gotten on a front page article... hmmm... to take leave na bad thing...
2 Likes
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by magabounce(m): 1:05pm
Oya naaaa!!!
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by FrenchWay: 1:05pm
...
...
Pls who get this song;
"Je m'appelle, comment tu t'appelles?- Bimbo
Je m'appelle kukpe kukpe ku Bamba"
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:05pm
H2Ossss:
you wan kill am?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by bright007(f): 1:06pm
This video was done in computer village , ikeja
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 1:06pm
good to see that Faze is doing well for himself
5 Likes
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by H2Ossss(m): 1:07pm
DONSMITH123:
as I never hear from am since... Same assumption i am making about Nnamdi Kanu now... lol
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by Elnino4ladies: 1:08pm
Don't waste your data. the song no sweet
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by Edisheh: 1:08pm
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by phlemzee(m): 1:09pm
juniorboy:He uses the same network as ABIJA WARA BI EKUN. No need to on data!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by awesomet1(m): 1:09pm
Love the Buhari intro
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:09pm
H2Ossss:
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by Heywhizzy(m): 1:09pm
All I can say to faze is there are times and seasons..I just hope he starts shining again unlike that lazy fool called blackface that still won't move on from the past
Report has it that blackface spends 8 out of every 24hours shedding crocodile tears in his pit toilet.. how can you call yourself blackface and still be complaining about life not being fair
The only solution for blackface is to change his name.. apparently he will have to change his face also
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by ceezarhh(m): 1:10pm
#YouDontMeanIt... Faze!
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by Dandsome: 1:11pm
Faze...... nice one. Did I see 2face in that video too?
7 Likes
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by Gentle034(m): 1:11pm
See 2face idibia oh
2 Likes
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by asawanathegreat(m): 1:18pm
The Originality himself is still very much alive.
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by ItuExchange(m): 1:20pm
The man wants to come back.
Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by Bobo121(m): 1:21pm
Nice one Faze. Business all the way.
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by BCISLTD: 1:22pm
lovely song lovely video lovely massage...and the whole industry came out to support him...see Tuface having fun in the video ..
Black face and Idris should take a cue and stop being bitter over nothing
4 Likes
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by ollah1: 1:24pm
The subject just made me listen to one of my old fav tracks. Business man by rickross
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by uzohrome(m): 1:25pm
Faze my guy at any time. He still collaborate with 2face while black ass keeps hating and wailing. Nice song though.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by Offpoint: 1:28pm
FrenchWay:I get am wetin do am?
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by Offpoint: 1:30pm
faze my guy
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by oshe111(m): 1:34pm
faze baba
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by Finest6: 1:47pm
Faze!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Faze Ft. Harrysong – Business Man (Video) by eazydon(m): 1:51pm
Please vote her as the incoming queen
MABP 2018 is an event that is geared towards preaching peace, love and unity in Obolo, Rivers State, Nigeria. You can vote you favorite contestant by like her photo and liking the MABP 2018 page.
Please vote Miss Ukaraeji Maxwell as the Face of Andoni 2018.
Below is the link to her photo
Link2: https://www.facebook.com/MissAndoni/photos/a.1411640512286748.1073741827.1411607802290019/1411655782285221/?type=3&theater
Or you can go to this page https://www.facebook.com/MissAndoni ,
Like the page, find 'Contestant No. 4', like her photo and drop a comment under the photo.
You're also welcome to share the photo to your network of friends. We appreciate your support immensely
Anambra State Allstars Tribute To Mc Loph [exclusive] / Listen To The Techno Remix Of Styl Plus' Imagine That. / Mad Melon & Mountain Black (danfo Driver) - Where Are They?
Viewing this topic: golpen(m), not4sure(m), sprintscr7, SUSSYASH, dorocent(m), MrAAA(m), Ahdahh, lavita2(f), julieme, bashorunbazok, arhyel020, 0temSapien, eddykisses1(m), MichaelSokoto(m), hopily(m), bless01 and 29 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7