The Twitter User Tweeted;

I always visualize how @iam_davido is not going to have a hit song in 2018.



Davido Quote The Tweet And Replied;



Stupid Boy Will You Keep Quiet!!



Imagine wetin some body dey wish person, afternoon witch mind your business. 28 Likes 1 Share

Instead of visualizing how successful 2018 will be for himself ..Instead he's visualizing a successful man's downfall How dumb can pple getInstead of visualizing how successful 2018 will be for himself..Instead he's visualizing a successful man's downfall 47 Likes 3 Shares

Song writers never finish now 2 Likes

Must be a pained wizkid fan Must be a pained wizkid fan 18 Likes 1 Share

Some silly, jobless fans!!



Good reply he got there tho!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Jobless people



Why him nor go wish person bad wey be say him don chop belle fool sotay d food don take over him brain 1 Like

Wetin consign me? 3 Likes 1 Share

so this is now news Abi??

Who them help?

Stupid post

Davido that is on a mission to win Best international Act in 2018 and break wizzy record...some people want

to spoil his future plans with em stupid visions...hehehe 1 Like

somebody shld rejoice with me ooooo







That's bad That's bad

veekid:

Song writers never finish now

Most of them dont write. Both International artists too Most of them dont write. Both International artists too

Guy don't u know what a fan is.

this is obviously a hater



Davido for life



i dont even know why some one will hate that guy



but davido fall my hand. he should have behaved matured and not answer this guy.

this will pave way for trolls to get stupid attention 2 Likes

veekid:

Song writers never finish now We all av our diff talents...Some can sing,some can write while some are blessed with the two!!

Nt being able to write songs is nt a crime.



You can also do well by writing songs fr people also� We all av our diff talents...Some can sing,some can write while some are blessed with the two!!Nt being able to write songs is nt a crime.You can also do well by writing songs fr people also� 2 Likes 1 Share

Some fans eh, that guy envy too much...I just be like 1 Like 1 Share

OBO YORUBA DEMON 3 Likes 1 Share

The stupid boy is looking for attention

Must davido reply him



https://www.datafilehost.com/d/a16cd596 Try to download my brother's song in ur spare time..





He's really stupid. He's really stupid.

Davido is a certified hit maker.. So is wizkid and absolutely nothing can stop them from doing so next year not when the competition is getting hotter









2018,Davido assures you more hits and lit than hell fire 1 Like 1 Share

I think he really deserve it ... well done DAVIDO [color=#990000][/color] I think he really deserve it ... well done DAVIDO[color=#990000][/color]

WHAT A NICE WAY OF SHUNNING THE DEVIL. STUPID DEVIL, KEEP QUIET. 1 Like







pls where is D's country heading to??

Truth is bitter

People wont mind their business





