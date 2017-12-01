₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by Muckross1122(m): 2:13pm
The "Fia" crooner "davido" has blast a twitter user who claimed that the singer won't have any hit song in 2018.
The Twitter User Tweeted;
I always visualize how @iam_davido is not going to have a hit song in 2018.
Davido Quote The Tweet And Replied;
Stupid Boy Will You Keep Quiet!!
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/12/keep-quiet-stupid-boy-davido-to-fan-who.html
2 Likes
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by ufuosman(m): 2:29pm
Imagine wetin some body dey wish person, afternoon witch mind your business.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by DopeBoss(m): 2:46pm
How dumb can pple get Instead of visualizing how successful 2018 will be for himself ..Instead he's visualizing a successful man's downfall
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by Jackson042: 2:48pm
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by veekid(m): 3:13pm
Song writers never finish now
2 Likes
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by Ruggedfitness: 3:13pm
Must be a pained wizkid fan
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:13pm
Some silly, jobless fans!!
Good reply he got there tho!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by johnstar(m): 3:13pm
Jobless people
Why him nor go wish person bad wey be say him don chop belle fool sotay d food don take over him brain
1 Like
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by luminouz(m): 3:13pm
Wetin consign me?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by Elslim: 3:14pm
so this is now news Abi??
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by Guilderland1: 3:14pm
Who them help?
Stupid post
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by crownedprinz(m): 3:14pm
Davido that is on a mission to win Best international Act in 2018 and break wizzy record...some people want
to spoil his future plans with em stupid visions...hehehe
1 Like
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by Emzyme(m): 3:14pm
somebody shld rejoice with me ooooo
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by Adaomalight(f): 3:14pm
That's bad
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by SageTravels: 3:15pm
veekid:
Most of them dont write. Both International artists too
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by coolie1: 3:15pm
Guy don't u know what a fan is.
this is obviously a hater
Davido for life
i dont even know why some one will hate that guy
but davido fall my hand. he should have behaved matured and not answer this guy.
this will pave way for trolls to get stupid attention
2 Likes
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by phlemzee(m): 3:15pm
f
veekid:We all av our diff talents...Some can sing,some can write while some are blessed with the two!!
Nt being able to write songs is nt a crime.
You can also do well by writing songs fr people also�
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by Newsprex(m): 3:16pm
Some fans eh, that guy envy too much...I just be like
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by emmabest2000(m): 3:16pm
OBO YORUBA DEMON
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by superfelix: 3:16pm
The stupid boy is looking for attention
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by stanliwise(m): 3:16pm
Must davido reply him
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by coolestchris(m): 3:17pm
Try to download my brother's song in ur spare time..
https://www.datafilehost.com/d/a16cd596
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by Topestbilly(m): 3:17pm
He's really stupid.
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by Heywhizzy(m): 3:17pm
Davido is a certified hit maker.. So is wizkid and absolutely nothing can stop them from doing so next year not when the competition is getting hotter
2018,Davido assures you more hits and lit than hell fire
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by yusufficient(m): 3:17pm
I think he really deserve it ... well done DAVIDO [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by Samostical(m): 3:17pm
WHAT A NICE WAY OF SHUNNING THE DEVIL. STUPID DEVIL, KEEP QUIET.
1 Like
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by McINoWell: 3:18pm
pls where is D's country heading to??
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by chinawapz(m): 3:20pm
Truth is bitter
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:20pm
People wont mind their business
|Re: Stupid Boy, Keep Quiet - Davido To A Fan Who Said He Won't Have Hit Song In 2018 by LordAA(m): 3:22pm
He might have a point though.
Modified
Song writers still dey sha. Froggg
