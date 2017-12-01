₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
date 2017-12-01
Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by Yarnvibes(f): 4:05pm
Androgynous Corps member, Ebimobowei Joshua Agai, who has been recently referred to as the new Bobrisky is overwhelmed with all the love showered on him at the Delta NYSC camp.
Ebimobowei Joshua Agai has been the centre of attention at the NYSC Orientation camp in Delta State, as we earlier reported how he took the camp by storm
The model and makeup artist posted photos from the NYSC Carnival Day held on Monday, gushing over the love he has received from colleagues and even soldiers at the camp.
See More photos of Ebimobowei Joshua Agai below;
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by forreelinc: 4:05pm
ew
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by Jochabed(f): 4:06pm
Lol, bob finally led u astray.
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by Benjom(m): 4:16pm
.
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by Blizzy9ja: 4:16pm
So this guy took his madness to camp after his Dad's burial
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by Mrnakeina(m): 4:26pm
Wait,
What will s-he right in the 'gender' section of his form?
Which hostel will be allocated to him-er
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by Ishilove: 4:33pm
Ha! Is this idiot pouting??
God, this is so irritating!!!
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 4:34pm
He looks like a trannie... Smh!
The result you get when Denrele, Bobrisky, Bisi Alimi are your role model. Hahaha! What a pathetic result!!
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:43pm
He'd be better in bed than Bobrisky.
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by lordm: 5:01pm
Hmm
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by KushyKush: 5:02pm
When someone like this tries to strike a conversation with me
Me:
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 5:03pm
Afonjas throwing their madness to their itsekiri brothers
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 5:03pm
What 'he' deserves right now
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 5:04pm
Yarnvibes:
so the nigga dey form female
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by cstr1000: 5:04pm
Is he allowed to use female bathrooms since the ladies obviously see him as a lady?
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by idu1(m): 5:04pm
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by vastolord4(m): 5:05pm
Viewers degression advised...
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:05pm
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:05pm
passing by while i crush on him/her, she / he
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by plessis: 5:05pm
He for change the name to joshuaphine... Yeyenatu!
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by coolebux(m): 5:05pm
Let's observe 1hr silence for his future
May his dead future rest in pieces, Amen
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by elyna: 5:05pm
this is pure confusion.
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by BamBella(m): 5:05pm
I'm still looking for the model in the pictures.
Who help me see the model?
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by kels4fun(m): 5:06pm
At nite the idiot will definitely sneak into the girls hostel and that will be the end
Continue
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 5:06pm
and she is someone's future wife... na was for some girls oh
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 5:06pm
Joshua AGAI.. see name, why should I be surprised he is A GÂY
there are many names, calling your child Gabriel, Gayome, Agai and the likes is just not it
I blame his parent for giving him such name and not training him properly
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by Marcofranz(m): 5:06pm
This one get preek so ?
I'm not sure probably na lady without breast.
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by Legending: 5:06pm
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by Standardcosting: 5:07pm
You made zlich sens.e
South Beasterners are beas-ts.
BORNTOSUCKPUSSY:
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by coolie1: 5:08pm
God give him small sense pleaseee
|Re: Ebimobowei Joshua Agai Centre Of Attraction At Delta NYSC Camp (Photos) by plessis: 5:08pm
BORNTOSUCKPUSSY:guy my shest
Viewing this topic:
