|Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by igbodefender: 4:32pm
Playing opposition politics does not mean people should be lying. See photo of a banner in front of a Lake Rice outlet at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja Lagos.
Enlarge the photo to see outlets that may be nearer to you.
Source: http://zikistmovement.igbodefender.com/2017/12/12/lake-rice-being-sold-to-the-public-at-n12000-per-bag-not-n20000-photos/
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by igbodefender: 4:38pm
You can also buy at LTV, Agidingbi or Farmers Mart, Lekki.
Buhari is pushing down the price of foodstuffs aggressively. Lalasticlala come and buy Christmas rice to combine with bushmeat or ofe nsala.
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by efighter: 4:47pm
Lake rice is Lagos and Kebbi rice. Please where is Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu and Imo rice sold? Maybe in Malaysia or Hong Kong.
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by igbodefender: 4:50pm
efighter:Be the change you want to see. Drop that your Samsung Galaxy pick up a hoe and go cultivate rice ahead of next December.
Government is gradually stepping up to it.
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by Amberon11: 4:55pm
Good
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by igbodefender: 4:59pm
Amberon11:Garri coming down. Now rice. The tide is definitely turning for the better.
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by shervydman(m): 5:01pm
igbodefender:Nice reply.
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by Lot13(m): 5:13pm
igbodefender:Next year,It should be selling for less than #10,00. The government are doing well in agriculture. Thumbs up.
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:17pm
Buhari govt and her agents have reduced Nigerians to IDP status queuing for christmas rice every christmas since he came and they expect Nigerians to see it as an achievement forgetting that before they came Nigerians took rice for granted and didnt have to queue for it to celebrate christmas ..I used to buy more than 50 bags of rice every christmas to distribute to people aroind but since last christmas I have stopped because of the the bad economy on my pocket
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by igbodefender: 5:21pm
shervydman:He needs to get to work asap, not just criticizing up an dan.
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by igbodefender: 5:22pm
Lot13:Yes o. Recovery ti take over.
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by igbodefender: 5:25pm
SalamRushdie:Me set na 50,000 bags of rice I been dey buy.
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by stillondmatter: 5:46pm
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by twentyk(m): 5:47pm
Me sef na 51 I dey usually buy, dey distribute upandan... But now
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by starbhooy(m): 6:45pm
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by miteolu(m): 6:46pm
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 6:46pm
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by miteolu(m): 6:46pm
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by easyfem: 6:47pm
I prefer 12k Nigeria rice to 8k foreign rice .... Buy Nigeria goods , grow Nigeria economy
GOD bless Buari ..
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 6:47pm
|Re: Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) by Pharaoh001(f): 6:47pm
