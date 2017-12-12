Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Lake Rice Sold At N12,000 Per Bag In Lagos (Photos) (672 Views)

Enlarge the photo to see outlets that may be nearer to you.



Source: Playing opposition politics does not mean people should be lying. See photo of a banner in front of a Lake Rice outlet at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja Lagos.Enlarge the photo to see outlets that may be nearer to you.Source: http://zikistmovement.igbodefender.com/2017/12/12/lake-rice-being-sold-to-the-public-at-n12000-per-bag-not-n20000-photos/ 2 Likes





Buhari is pushing down the price of foodstuffs aggressively. Lalasticlala come and buy Christmas rice to combine with bushmeat or ofe nsala. You can also buy at LTV, Agidingbi or Farmers Mart, Lekki.Buhari is pushing down the price of foodstuffs aggressively. Lalasticlala come and buy Christmas rice to combine with bushmeat or ofe nsala. 4 Likes

Lake rice is Lagos and Kebbi rice. Please where is Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu and Imo rice sold? Maybe in Malaysia or Hong Kong. 2 Likes

Lake rice is Lagos and Kebbi rice. Please where is Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu and Imo rice sold? Maybe in Malaysia or Hong Kong. Be the change you want to see. Drop that your Samsung Galaxy pick up a hoe and go cultivate rice ahead of next December.



Government is gradually stepping up to it. Be the change you want to see. Drop that your Samsung Galaxypick up a hoe and go cultivate rice ahead of next December.Government is gradually stepping up to it. 6 Likes

Good

Good Garri coming down. Now rice. The tide is definitely turning for the better. Garri coming down. Now rice. The tide is definitely turning for the better. 5 Likes

Be the change you want to see. Drop that your Samsung Galaxy pick up a hoe and go cultivate rice ahead of next December.



Government is gradually stepping up to it. Nice reply. Nice reply. 4 Likes

Garri coming down. Now rice. The tide is definitely turning for the better. Next year,It should be selling for less than #10,00. The government are doing well in agriculture. Thumbs up. Next year,It should be selling for less than #10,00. The government are doing well in agriculture. Thumbs up. 1 Like

Buhari govt and her agents have reduced Nigerians to IDP status queuing for christmas rice every christmas since he came and they expect Nigerians to see it as an achievement forgetting that before they came Nigerians took rice for granted and didnt have to queue for it to celebrate christmas ..I used to buy more than 50 bags of rice every christmas to distribute to people aroind but since last christmas I have stopped because of the the bad economy on my pocket 2 Likes

Nice reply. He needs to get to work asap, not just criticizing up an dan. He needs to get to work asap, not just criticizing up an dan. 1 Like

Next year,It should be selling for less than #10,00. The government are doing well in agriculture. Thumbs up. Yes o. Recovery ti take over. Yes o. Recovery ti take over.

Buhari govt and her agents have reduced Nigerians to IDP status queuing for christmas rice every christmas since he came and they expect Nigerians to see it as an achievement forgetting that before they came Nigerians took rice for granted and didnt have to queue for it to celebrate christmas ..I used to buy more than 50 bags of rice every christmas to distribute to people aroind but since last christmas I have stopped because of the the bad economy on my pocket Me set na 50,000 bags of rice I been dey buy. Me set na 50,000 bags of rice I been dey buy.

Me sef na 51 I dey usually buy, dey distribute upandan... But now

I prefer 12k Nigeria rice to 8k foreign rice .... Buy Nigeria goods , grow Nigeria economy







GOD bless Buari ..

