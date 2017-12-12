₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by Letenwam: 6:04pm
Twitter user, @paigeleighhhh, who was told she would amount to nothing by her Grandparents following her mum's arrest and subsequent prison sentence when she was 15, is finally graduating.
The excited lady who shared photos in her graduation gown, tweeted;
"My mother was sentenced to prison when I was 15. My grandparents looked me in my face and said I wouldn't amount to anything. My father was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer and has 9 months to live. God is my provider. I'll be graduating with a BS in 6 days!"
https://www.lailasblog.com/lady-told-amount-nothing-grandpa-finally-graduating/
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by Marcofranz(m): 6:29pm
Such is life.
The stone which the builders rejected will become the chief corner-stone.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by plavic(m): 6:31pm
Hardwork and diligence pays.
#to all the self sponsored folks out there, keep keeping on.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by TheHistorian(m): 9:03pm
What sort of grandparents are they?
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by tesppidd: 9:03pm
Its not by graduating;
What did you graduate with?
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:03pm
Hottie ....
I can bet she can't give me an erection...
Prove me wrong,
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by ayoblinks: 9:04pm
Dem no use better otukmopo
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by kenevision(m): 9:04pm
Who is that man that will declare a thing and it will come to pass when The Almighty GOD has not said so?
Lamentations 3:37
More Grace to your years Omalicha Nwa
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by olatade(m): 9:04pm
Cute girl
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by Endtimesmith: 9:05pm
You are completely the best,lots of love from me to you....mwaaahhhhhh!
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by iamleumas: 9:05pm
Whhja
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by Heywhizzy(m): 9:05pm
Lord is good
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by slapacha: 9:06pm
How is this news?
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by coolie1: 9:06pm
nice but what next.
finding a good job is the hardest
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by Basiljoe: 9:06pm
You would amount or become whatever you set your mind to become.
A university degree doesn't equate to a reasonable achievement.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by salbis(m): 9:07pm
Congratulations beautiful woman.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by deenee: 9:07pm
Good and congrats but get a job, pay off your student loans and be financially independent.
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by Vyolet(f): 9:07pm
You have truly achieved something, b. Sc. Next is to get a job with it and pepper them with money not just certificate.
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by okway: 9:08pm
Sob story...
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by aspirebig: 9:08pm
Congrats young lady....
Such is life ......that is why you must believe in yourself. .
Don't give up.....
1 Like
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by okway: 9:09pm
How is this one black?
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by comrChris(m): 9:10pm
Incomplete story
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by freshinko: 9:10pm
She has not succeeded ooo.. until she amounts to something tangible. Graduate ko..graduate ni..
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by tolumizzy(m): 9:10pm
Congrats baby
1 Like
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by nenergy(m): 9:10pm
What?! End-time grandparents
1 Like
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by chinawapz(m): 9:10pm
Graduating is different from to be successful....op let that sink into your brain
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by teabully(m): 9:10pm
Go on girrl
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by afbstrategies: 9:11pm
Nice. It's good to work hard and shame those who don't believe you can make it.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by Legending: 9:11pm
J.
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by Gossiplover: 9:13pm
Congrats to her
1 Like
|Re: Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates by ufuosman(m): 9:13pm
Shame to ur grandpa, congrats dear
