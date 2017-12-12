Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Lady Told She Would Amount To Nothing By Grandparents, Finally Graduates (9168 Views)

The excited lady who shared photos in her graduation gown, tweeted;



"My mother was sentenced to prison when I was 15. My grandparents looked me in my face and said I wouldn't amount to anything. My father was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer and has 9 months to live. God is my provider. I'll be graduating with a BS in 6 days!"





Such is life.

The stone which the builders rejected will become the chief corner-stone. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Hardwork and diligence pays.



#to all the self sponsored folks out there, keep keeping on. 7 Likes 1 Share

What sort of grandparents are they? 3 Likes

Its not by graduating;



What did you graduate with? 2 Likes

Hottie ....



Who is that man that will declare a thing and it will come to pass when The Almighty GOD has not said so?



Lamentations 3:37



More Grace to your years Omalicha Nwa 7 Likes 1 Share

Cute girl 5 Likes

You are completely the best,lots of love from me to you....mwaaahhhhhh!

Lord is good

How is this news?

nice but what next.



finding a good job is the hardest





A university degree doesn't equate to a reasonable achievement. You would amount or become whatever you set your mind to become.A university degree doesn't equate to a reasonable achievement. 1 Like

Congratulations beautiful woman. 1 Like

Good and congrats but get a job, pay off your student loans and be financially independent.

You have truly achieved something, b. Sc. Next is to get a job with it and pepper them with money not just certificate.

Congrats young lady....





Such is life ......that is why you must believe in yourself. .









Don't give up..... 1 Like

Incomplete story

She has not succeeded ooo.. until she amounts to something tangible. Graduate ko..graduate ni..

Congrats baby 1 Like

What?! End-time grandparents 1 Like

Graduating is different from to be successful....op let that sink into your brain

Go on girrl

Nice. It's good to work hard and shame those who don't believe you can make it. 1 Like

Congrats to her 1 Like