Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa (8754 Views)

Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry / Omowunmi Akinnifesi Is The Barbie Bride At Future Awards [PICS] / Actress Mercy Aigbe Dazzles As She Wins Style Icon Award At The Lfas (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Emerging top in the music category with other artistes such as Tekno, Kiss Daniel, Adekunle Gold and Simi, The ‘Fia’ crooner publicly declared that he holds no malice against anyone.



“I no dey fight anybody o,”





Watch video here (



https://www.lailasblog.com/no-dey-fight-anybody-o-davido-says-wins-future-awards-africa-2017-musician-year-award/ Davido while receiving the award for Musician of the Year at The Future Awards Africa 2017 addressed the lingering rivalry between him and other top Nigerian stars, Wizkid in particular.Emerging top in the music category with other artistes such as Tekno, Kiss Daniel, Adekunle Gold and Simi, The ‘Fia’ crooner publicly declared that he holds no malice against anyone.Watch video here ( https://www.instagram.com/p/Bcfy8SgltHm/

Mumu people wee still come and fight here na

Seen

I knew it was all for publicity stunt.

No be una dey fight, na una fans 15 Likes

Ok

OK 2 Likes

Pray this reaches fp. Irrelevant topics always does.

Hmmm....

Off course he's the one to end it.. Its the junior that tenders apology to the elder..

Just that we all know, davido is unconsciously or consciously envying wizzy.

He's only trying to be Humble small.. 1 Like

Good for u

I love rivalry in sports and entertainment as it facilitates competition which leads to improvement and expansion 1 Like







Keep shining and let others shine



XavierBlue:

Off course he's the one to end it.. Its the junior that tenders apology to the elder..

Just that we all know, davido is unconsciously or consciously envying wizzy. Who you be for the film, which role you dey play Nice one OBO.. There's no need to fight.. The sky is large enough for two stars and more to shineKeep shining and let others shineWho you be for the film, which role you dey play 1 Like











Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys Good oneMeanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys

Nice 1

Congratulations!

he just want to be nice now because his also winning. Davido was hating on Wizkidhe just want to be nice now because his also winning.

Am so proud



Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com

God bless davido and wizkid , you guys are making us proud

In PMB's voice "I Belong to everybody and I Belong to no body"! In other words "Am at war with everybody and am not fighting anybody"!

Good

One love



I know my boy will make it.

Poo

Award's everywhere



O.B.O Baddest

Who cares

XavierBlue:

Off course he's the one to end it.. Its the junior that tenders apology to the elder..

Just that we all know, davido is unconsciously or consciously envying wizzy. have you eaten today? cos it's only hunger that can make you reason like this... have you eaten today? cos it's only hunger that can make you reason like this... 1 Like

Good for them two

Collabo loading...... 37%