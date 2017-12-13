₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by DRIFTyKING(m): 9:31am
Davido while receiving the award for Musician of the Year at The Future Awards Africa 2017 addressed the lingering rivalry between him and other top Nigerian stars, Wizkid in particular.
Emerging top in the music category with other artistes such as Tekno, Kiss Daniel, Adekunle Gold and Simi, The ‘Fia’ crooner publicly declared that he holds no malice against anyone.
“I no dey fight anybody o,”
Watch video here (https://www.instagram.com/p/Bcfy8SgltHm/)
https://www.lailasblog.com/no-dey-fight-anybody-o-davido-says-wins-future-awards-africa-2017-musician-year-award/
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by HUSTLEOFMAN: 10:05am
Mumu people wee still come and fight here na
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by miqos02(m): 12:06pm
Seen
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by Rolex67(f): 12:07pm
I knew it was all for publicity stunt.
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by oviejnr(m): 12:07pm
No be una dey fight, na una fans
15 Likes
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by stanliwise(m): 12:08pm
Ok
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by bright007(f): 12:08pm
OK
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by Hardeybohwarley(m): 12:08pm
Pray this reaches fp. Irrelevant topics always does.
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by JimloveTM(m): 12:08pm
Hmmm....
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by XavierBlue(m): 12:08pm
Off course he's the one to end it.. Its the junior that tenders apology to the elder..
Just that we all know, davido is unconsciously or consciously envying wizzy.
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by thechase(m): 12:08pm
He's only trying to be Humble small..
1 Like
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by Danchoco: 12:08pm
Good for u
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by MRAKBEE(m): 12:08pm
I love rivalry in sports and entertainment as it facilitates competition which leads to improvement and expansion
1 Like
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by Heywhizzy(m): 12:08pm
Nice one OBO.. There's no need to fight.. The sky is large enough for two stars and more to shine
Keep shining and let others shine
XavierBlue:Who you be for the film, which role you dey play
1 Like
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by joystickextend1(m): 12:08pm
Good one
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by femi917: 12:09pm
Nice 1
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by charleff512(m): 12:09pm
Congratulations!
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by Mandynews(f): 12:09pm
Davido was hating on Wizkid he just want to be nice now because his also winning.
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by SnakeXenzia(m): 12:09pm
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by olamil34(m): 12:09pm
Am so proud
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by heckymaicon(m): 12:10pm
God bless davido and wizkid , you guys are making us proud
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by jimharry21(m): 12:10pm
In PMB's voice "I Belong to everybody and I Belong to no body"! In other words "Am at war with everybody and am not fighting anybody"!
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by Aniwhyte(m): 12:11pm
Good
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by loadedvibes: 12:12pm
One love
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by OnyeOGA: 12:13pm
I know my boy will make it.
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by Pharaoh001(f): 12:16pm
Poo
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by LesbianBoy(m): 12:17pm
Award's everywhere
O.B.O Baddest
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by akeentech(m): 12:17pm
Who cares
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by RomeoMarvis(m): 12:17pm
XavierBlue:have you eaten today? cos it's only hunger that can make you reason like this...
1 Like
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by albacete(m): 12:17pm
Good for them two
Collabo loading...... 37%
|Re: Davido Ends Rivalry ‘with Wizkid’ While Receiving Award At Future Awards Africa by GdexFolami(m): 12:17pm
I like wizkid more but to b sincere wizkid no get correct behavior .
Davido sef dey act childish sometimes.
Well I am glad for what davido said and I'll b more glad if he could keep to it.
The sky is very wide that no bird struggle for space.
1 Like
