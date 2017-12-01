Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Who Claims To Be Married To Army Colonel Found Wandering In Ondo. Photos (6338 Views)

According to reports, the woman who was stable in her description said she came from Apena Family in Ode-Ekiti and that she was formerly a staff of a branch of Central Bank of Nigeria.



However, when asked how she got to the area, the acclaimed Mrs. Ebun Bosede Alaga could not give a vivid history of her journey.



She has been taken to the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs, Akure for necessary action.



Anybody with useful information about her should please contact Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs, Akure.



cc; lalasticlala







Just like that,village people self. Sighs.



Eyaaaaaa!!! They don get am!!!! Eyaaaaaa!!!! This life!!!! Eyaaaaaa!!!! Aiyelooooooooo.....ibosi ooooooooooooo!!!!!!

hmmmmm

Hmmm wonder shall never end

PrettyCrystal:

hope her children find her real soon.

Is that a man or a woman?

Shiest

Husband done die?

Village people work

hmmn! dem dey remote this one oh

amazing

Grief and sorrow could make life directionless and confusing

Kai, dem don get am

Village people but why na?

PrettyCrystal:

Thank God good people ran into her before ritualists and evil people. May God bless all good 'samaritans' who brought her to safety.

Ralo:

Is that a man or a woman?

ossaichika:

Husband done die?



are you trying to say that she lied?

Hmmmm

jericco1:

wandering....?

maybe looking for WiFi to browse the colonel

Her village people at work.

She later found her self guilty abi?