Woman Who Claims To Be Married To Army Colonel Found Wandering In Ondo. Photos
A woman with luggage was found wandering up and down in-between FUTA North Gate Akure and Ilaramokin in Ondo State. When she was interviewed, she simply identified herself as Mrs. Ebun Bosede Alaga, married to Colonel Alaga from Ekinrinade in Kogi State.
According to reports, the woman who was stable in her description said she came from Apena Family in Ode-Ekiti and that she was formerly a staff of a branch of Central Bank of Nigeria.
However, when asked how she got to the area, the acclaimed Mrs. Ebun Bosede Alaga could not give a vivid history of her journey.
She has been taken to the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs, Akure for necessary action.
Anybody with useful information about her should please contact Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs, Akure.
