



In addition to showcasing what people, places, and things were trending around the globe this year, the 2017 Year in Search list also offers insights into what the top trending news moment for Nigerians was in the last 12 months, as well as the new music and movies that got their attention.



The most searched person on Google’s year-end list was Moji Olaiya, the sad news of her death two months after giving birth shook the Nig



Coming in second place was notorious kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike – popularly known as Evans. Adesua Etomi was third on the list, likely because of the announcement of her engagement to Banky Wellington.



It’s no secret that people turn to Google for answers to questions they are embarrassed to ask their friends. This year’s top “What is…” queries included President Buhari’s state of health, JAMB and WAEC results, what a female Hyena is called, what Monkeypox is and Bitcoin.



This year’s most searched events and stories of interest by Nigerians include symptoms of Monkeypox, political news in other African countries, the IPhone 8 release and celebrity weddings.

Here’s the full list – Year in Search 2017:







Nigeria’s Most Searched People

Moji Olaiya

Evans the kidnapper

Adesua Etomi

Donald Trump

Mr. Eazi

Efe

Jide Tinubu

Olumide Bakare

Dammy Krane

Eric Arubayi

Nigeria’s Most Searched Stories and Events

ASUU Strike

Moji Olaiya dead

Monkeypox outbreak

IPhone 8 / IPhone X Launch

New president in Gambia

Adesua and Banky Wedding

Anambra Elections

Mayweather vs Mcgregor fight

Zimbabwe Coup

Catalonia Referendum



Nigeria’s Most Asked Questions: Ok Google? Who…How…What…

Is Buhari dead?

How to check JAMB results

How to check WAEC results

What is a female Hyena called?

What is Monkeypox?

What is bitcoin?

What is MMM?

Who is Bobrisky?

How to check BVN

Where is Nnamdi Kanu now?



Nigeria’s Most Searched-for Songs

Olamide – Wo

Davido – Fia

Davido- Fall

Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann – One Corner

Davido – If

Runtown – Mad over you

Kiss Daniel – Yeba

Tekno – Go

Mayorkun – Mama

Tekno Ft. Wizkid – Mama



Nigeria’s Most Searched for Movies/TV Series

Fast and Furious 8

Wonder Woman

Game of Thrones season 7

Big Brother Naija 2017

Justice League

Thor Ragnarok

Jenifa’s Diary Season 7

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The Wedding Party

Better call Saul



Nigeria’s Most Searched Sports People

Philippe Coutinho

Romelu Lukaku

Tiémoué Bakayoko

Anthony Joshua

Ousmane Dembele

Floyd Mayweather

Nemanja Matic

Cheick Ismaël Tiote

Ivan Perisic

Kylian Sanmi Mbappe



Nigeria’s Most Searched ‘Near Me’ quieres

Restaurants near me

Nail Salon near me

Clubs near me

Food near me

Movies near me

Jobs near me

To see more information about Google’s Year in Search across the globe and to watch our annual video, visit



This information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google this year. Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.







