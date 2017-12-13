₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
3:30pm
Today, Google announced the results of its 2017 Year in Search, offering a unique perspective on the year’s major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in Nigeria.
In addition to showcasing what people, places, and things were trending around the globe this year, the 2017 Year in Search list also offers insights into what the top trending news moment for Nigerians was in the last 12 months, as well as the new music and movies that got their attention.
The most searched person on Google’s year-end list was Moji Olaiya, the sad news of her death two months after giving birth shook the Nig
Coming in second place was notorious kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike – popularly known as Evans. Adesua Etomi was third on the list, likely because of the announcement of her engagement to Banky Wellington.
It’s no secret that people turn to Google for answers to questions they are embarrassed to ask their friends. This year’s top “What is…” queries included President Buhari’s state of health, JAMB and WAEC results, what a female Hyena is called, what Monkeypox is and Bitcoin.
This year’s most searched events and stories of interest by Nigerians include symptoms of Monkeypox, political news in other African countries, the IPhone 8 release and celebrity weddings.
Here’s the full list – Year in Search 2017:
Nigeria’s Most Searched People
Moji Olaiya
Evans the kidnapper
Adesua Etomi
Donald Trump
Mr. Eazi
Efe
Jide Tinubu
Olumide Bakare
Dammy Krane
Eric Arubayi
Nigeria’s Most Searched Stories and Events
ASUU Strike
Moji Olaiya dead
Monkeypox outbreak
IPhone 8 / IPhone X Launch
New president in Gambia
Adesua and Banky Wedding
Anambra Elections
Mayweather vs Mcgregor fight
Zimbabwe Coup
Catalonia Referendum
Nigeria’s Most Asked Questions: Ok Google? Who…How…What…
Is Buhari dead?
How to check JAMB results
How to check WAEC results
What is a female Hyena called?
What is Monkeypox?
What is bitcoin?
What is MMM?
Who is Bobrisky?
How to check BVN
Where is Nnamdi Kanu now?
Nigeria’s Most Searched-for Songs
Olamide – Wo
Davido – Fia
Davido- Fall
Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann – One Corner
Davido – If
Runtown – Mad over you
Kiss Daniel – Yeba
Tekno – Go
Mayorkun – Mama
Tekno Ft. Wizkid – Mama
Nigeria’s Most Searched for Movies/TV Series
Fast and Furious 8
Wonder Woman
Game of Thrones season 7
Big Brother Naija 2017
Justice League
Thor Ragnarok
Jenifa’s Diary Season 7
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
The Wedding Party
Better call Saul
Nigeria’s Most Searched Sports People
Philippe Coutinho
Romelu Lukaku
Tiémoué Bakayoko
Anthony Joshua
Ousmane Dembele
Floyd Mayweather
Nemanja Matic
Cheick Ismaël Tiote
Ivan Perisic
Kylian Sanmi Mbappe
Nigeria’s Most Searched ‘Near Me’ quieres
Restaurants near me
Nail Salon near me
Clubs near me
Food near me
Movies near me
Jobs near me
To see more information about Google’s Year in Search across the globe and to watch our annual video, visit http://www.google.co.ng/2017
This information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google this year. Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.
https://www.lailasblog.com/moji-olaiya-top-google-searches-nigeria-2017/
you mean people asked if buhari was dead ?
MrRichy:
IS BUHARI DEAD?
This ONE STRONG
lol......if buhari iz dead
the confusion is Confusingly Confusing...
Nigeria's Most Asked Questions: Ok Google? Who…How…What…
Oh lawd!!! I jusk kant!!!!
Oh lawd!!! I jusk kant!!!!
"is Buhari dead".... 9ja I hail thee
It was exactly around this time last year. Please let's observe a minute of silence for all the MMM participants
what a female Hyena is called?
Ans- Hyenana
Ans- Hyenana
people still asking for d meaning of MMM
Is buhari dead? Chai! That question tough o
Must be wen he was terribly sick
Is Buhari dead? hmmmm
wait wait, is bubu still alive because to me he is already....
can't believe people actually asked if Buhari was dead
"What is female hyena called ?"
"What is bitcoin ?".... you don't need google for that, ask me and I will put you through
And the second wife is called Hyrine. Lol
Some of the questions are quite hilarious
some of the above questions tho
