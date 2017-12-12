₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by Ginaruby: 4:14pm
The Nigerian Ports Authority hereby clarifies a report in the Monday, December 11, 2017 edition of Daily Sun with the headline: “NPA commences secret staff recruitment”
The report insinuated that the Authority has embarked on some secret recruitment against directives by President Muhammadu Buhari that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) of government should embargo fresh recruitments.
The Authority states that nothing could be farther from the truth as this process started over one year ago as evident in advertisements for recruitment placed in the November 11, 2016 editions of Daily Sun, The Nation and Daily Trust newspapers. This exercise also followed the procedure laid down by the Federal Government. In accordance with extant requirements by Nigerian laws, the NPA observed the following processes:
The vacancies were widely advertised in national dailies and examination conducted across the six geo political zones of the country by reputable consultants
The vacancies were also well publicized on the recruitment portal of the Authority’s website
The Federal Character Commission (FCC) is fully involved in this recruitment exercise.
Interviews took place across the six geo-political locations
The management of the NPA reassures all Nigerians of its commitment of the rule of law and compliance to government rules, regulations and directives across board.
Abdulllahi Goje
General Manager,
Corporate &Strategic Communications
Source : http://nigerianports.gov.ng/2017/12/12/npa-dispels-rumours-of-secret-employment-interviews/
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by miqos02(m): 4:19pm
Seen
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by Solmax(m): 4:19pm
Here they are claiming it all started last year...
Forgetting to say that the slots where shared to the Connected and High Bidders...
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by iVentHub(f): 4:20pm
We know the flow, secret recruitment here and there but when the info is leaked to the public it automatically becomes a rumour. They promised 3 million jobs, prolly 3 million “secret” recruitment. Just a pity we are apparently reduced to Buhari and Atiku in 2019
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by Abbeyme: 4:20pm
Wind don blow
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by policy12: 4:21pm
Abdul-Lie a cousin to Lie Mohammad, I am not surprise.
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by olatade(m): 4:22pm
They'll always come up with an explanation
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by Elslim: 4:22pm
there is an iota of truth in every rumour
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by hoebamaa(m): 4:23pm
miqos02:The post had finally reach the permanent site. ..oya modify
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by comshots(m): 4:23pm
The ongoing secret recruitment under buhari is very disturbing.This is a man whom they say has integrity.
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by tstx(m): 4:23pm
ok
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by three: 4:25pm
But it's secret na!
Mtchew!
One Year ongoing recruitment. Abi d candidates want to finish NYSC first or what?
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by eagleeye2: 4:25pm
policy12:Abdullahi.... Abdul, ala la n' ihi... Abdul own don finish.
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by Ugoeze2016: 4:26pm
Okay ooo
Please check my signature to buy and sell phones, laptops
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by Stalwert: 4:26pm
It is clear ipob news stand is learning work from cownu the father of lies. The report contradicted itself severally butvpigs and idiots still believdnit.
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by osazeeblue01: 4:26pm
What a Country......
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by Mobsync(m): 4:27pm
Recruitment since November 11 last year? When 2018 is already around the corner?
Abegi, The Sun is right. This is secret recruitment.
That said, most of the commenters above me are cunts. We're discussing serious issues here and all they have to say is Ipob, Buhari, PDP, APC bla bla bla. The earlier you all realize that these guys don't care about you, the better. Idiats.
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by jokrack(m): 4:27pm
N.a. wa o
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by Originality007: 4:29pm
I know they will come with a report to deny it, While Abdulai, Bello, Alimat, Sani, Abubaka, Ibrahim etc don already resume for work.... One Nigeria is a Joke
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by TOPCRUISE(m): 4:29pm
who are they fooling. Anything can happen in a country that has no laws
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by joenor(m): 4:33pm
is okay, thank for clearing the air.
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by imhotep: 4:33pm
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by comshots(m): 4:37pm
Bigot.You will always find someone to blame to save your face.
Stalwert:
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by chinawapz(m): 4:37pm
Meaning??
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by Aieboocaar(m): 4:38pm
*enters thread!!!
Chai this APC government taya me!!!
Everyone is now acting above the law because they know the president only barks but don't bite!!!!
wetin concern me sha!!
*leaves thread!!
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by SalamRushdie: 4:39pm
Why exactly are they holding interviews for a Federal govt parastatal that has to do with sea Ports in a private hotel (Tahir Guest Palace) based in Kano state as state with no port or NPA station and why were the secret candidates all of Northern extraction ...The nepotism in the Buhari govt jas become too glaring to ignore
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by Standardcosting: 4:39pm
iVentHub:Don't say so
Its not 2018 talk more of 2019
We can still have other credible candidates to run
For now I'm voting neither...
Even Kowa is better than those two old men!
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by fatima8855(m): 4:40pm
my people if u are not lucky to be among the selected ones pls let go off u. pray for the best ur time will surely come.
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by obinnajr(m): 4:41pm
MAKE I FIRST OCCUPY SPACE FIRST
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by RALPHOW(m): 4:41pm
Truly , I saw the advert and the positions were clearly stated.
However I don't know if the positions were allocated to guys connected to politicians.
Moreover If the position were allocated to some connected guys, they are still Nigerians looking for job.
The only question is whether they are competent hands.
It is better than the PDP days when nobody will be employed but ghost workers.
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by bedspread: 4:46pm
HOPE NO ONE BLAMED GEJ!!!!
|Re: The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report by miqos02(m): 5:03pm
hoebamaa:I no get anything to modify. Pls EPP me
