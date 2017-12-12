Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / The Nigerian Ports Authority Hereby Clarifies Secret Recruitment Report (5305 Views)

The report insinuated that the Authority has embarked on some secret recruitment against directives by President Muhammadu Buhari that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) of government should embargo fresh recruitments.



The Authority states that nothing could be farther from the truth as this process started over one year ago as evident in advertisements for recruitment placed in the November 11, 2016 editions of Daily Sun, The Nation and Daily Trust newspapers. This exercise also followed the procedure laid down by the Federal Government. In accordance with extant requirements by Nigerian laws, the NPA observed the following processes:



The vacancies were widely advertised in national dailies and examination conducted across the six geo political zones of the country by reputable consultants

The vacancies were also well publicized on the recruitment portal of the Authority’s website

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) is fully involved in this recruitment exercise.

Interviews took place across the six geo-political locations

The management of the NPA reassures all Nigerians of its commitment of the rule of law and compliance to government rules, regulations and directives across board.



Abdulllahi Goje



General Manager,

Corporate &Strategic Communications



Source :



Seen

Here they are claiming it all started last year...

Forgetting to say that the slots where shared to the Connected and High Bidders... 6 Likes 1 Share

We know the flow, secret recruitment here and there but when the info is leaked to the public it automatically becomes a rumour. They promised 3 million jobs, prolly 3 million “secret” recruitment. Just a pity we are apparently reduced to Buhari and Atiku in 2019 3 Likes

Wind don blow

Abdul-Lie a cousin to Lie Mohammad, I am not surprise. 6 Likes 1 Share

They'll always come up with an explanation

there is an iota of truth in every rumour

miqos02:

Seen The post had finally reach the permanent site. ..oya modify The post had finally reach the permanent site. ..oya modify

The ongoing secret recruitment under buhari is very disturbing.This is a man whom they say has integrity. 3 Likes

ok





Mtchew!



One Year ongoing recruitment. Abi d candidates want to finish NYSC first or what? But it's secret na!Mtchew! 1 Like

policy12:



Abdul-Lie a cousin to Lie Mohammad, I am not surprise. Abdullahi.... Abdul, ala la n' ihi... Abdul own don finish. Abdullahi.... Abdul, ala la n' ihi... Abdul own don finish.

Okay ooo





It is clear ipob news stand is learning work from cownu the father of lies. The report contradicted itself severally butvpigs and idiots still believdnit. 3 Likes 1 Share

What a Country......

Recruitment since November 11 last year? When 2018 is already around the corner?



Abegi, The Sun is right. This is secret recruitment.



That said, most of the commenters above me are cunts. We're discussing serious issues here and all they have to say is Ipob, Buhari, PDP, APC bla bla bla. The earlier you all realize that these guys don't care about you, the better. Idiats. 4 Likes

N.a. wa o

I know they will come with a report to deny it, While Abdulai, Bello, Alimat, Sani, Abubaka, Ibrahim etc don already resume for work.... One Nigeria is a Joke 2 Likes

who are they fooling. Anything can happen in a country that has no laws

is okay, thank for clearing the air.

Stalwert:

It is clear ipob news stand is learning work from cownu the father of lies. The report contradicted itself severally butvpigs and idiots still believdnit. Bigot.You will always find someone to blame to save your face. 1 Like

Meaning??

*enters thread!!!



Chai this APC government taya me!!!



Everyone is now acting above the law because they know the president only barks but don't bite!!!!



wetin concern me sha!!



*leaves thread!!

Why exactly are they holding interviews for a Federal govt parastatal that has to do with sea Ports in a private hotel (Tahir Guest Palace) based in Kano state as state with no port or NPA station and why were the secret candidates all of Northern extraction ...The nepotism in the Buhari govt jas become too glaring to ignore 2 Likes

iVentHub:

We know the flow, secret recruitment here and there but when the info is leaked to the public it automatically becomes a rumour. They promised 3 million jobs, prolly 3 million “secret” recruitment. Just a pity we are apparently reduced to Buhari and Atiku in 2019 Don't say so



Its not 2018 talk more of 2019



We can still have other credible candidates to run



For now I'm voting neither...



Even Kowa is better than those two old men! Don't say soIts not 2018 talk more of 2019We can still have other credible candidates to runFor now I'm voting neither...Even Kowa is better than those two old men!

my people if u are not lucky to be among the selected ones pls let go off u. pray for the best ur time will surely come. 1 Like

Truly , I saw the advert and the positions were clearly stated.

However I don't know if the positions were allocated to guys connected to politicians.

Moreover If the position were allocated to some connected guys, they are still Nigerians looking for job.

The only question is whether they are competent hands.

It is better than the PDP days when nobody will be employed but ghost workers.

HOPE NO ONE BLAMED GEJ!!!!