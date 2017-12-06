₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by Ilovemystate: 7:24pm
THE Chairman of Innoson Group, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, at the weekend, disclosed that the company would commence the manufacturing of affordable and quality vehicles in Nigeria by 2018. Innoson made the disclosure while receiving the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, NIPR’s, ‘Brands Symbol Award’, which was conferred on him by the Acting chairman of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, chapter of the institute, Aliyu Aliyu.
Innoson said the company would begin to roll out the brand new affordable cars from January and would significantly curtail the importation of expensive vehicles into the country. He said: “I am going to launch a car in one month’s time that people can easily buy in Nigeria with small money. I am looking at about N3 million. The car will be big size, which will have air conditioning, automatic gear and other comforts that will make it easier for all. “I am not just interested in the Nigerian market alone but the African market.” and that is where my interest lies now. “I believe that anything you are doing do it well and if properly done it will market itself.
In Innoson Motors where things are done well we try as much as possible to meet international standard and to meet our customers’ demand and expectation with good quality, which people are interested in our vehicles everywhere.” He commended the Federal Government for its efforts at making Nigeria an automobile manufacturing destination, while he called on Nigerians to patronize and support manufacturers in the sector, as well as other sectors.
He said this would drive the growth and development of the manufacturing sector, which remains the only way Nigerian economy could grow faster. Commenting on the award, he expressed happiness that organizations such as NIPR were watching and gave him such high recognition for his little contribution to developing the economy. He said the award will spur him to do more in his automobile manufacturing business, which Africa remains his target market.
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by Ilovemystate: 7:28pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by whitebeard(m): 7:28pm
Sounds like a company that ain't ready for business.. Maybe they would sit up when a competition arrives..!
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by tmx21(m): 7:28pm
Imagine; hope this company realizes that autos ain't phones. Stick with average price autos with better quality... don't risk lives with low end autos.
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by whitebeard(m): 7:29pm
tmx21:my point exactly, they ain't even taking the business seriously.
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by slimfit1(m): 7:31pm
Go get robot to improve production.
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by Ilovemystate: 7:40pm
whitebeard:
May be you setup your own let see how you will run it
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by whitebeard(m): 7:42pm
Ilovemystate:if u think how they are operating is how business is to be operated, pls pls don't reply me..!
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by Ilovemystate: 7:44pm
whitebeard:
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by miqos02(m): 9:28pm
Cool
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by iHart(m): 9:30pm
Hmmmmm, the way they are moving, one day IVM will become a household name. Continue striving...
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by Hades2016(m): 9:30pm
This is how am going to get mine when it's out
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by omoadeleye(m): 9:30pm
Like 50k vehicle fa? So we can all flood the road with vehicles
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by PMWSpirit(m): 9:30pm
Shey the current ones are high cost ni , bc ayam not understanding
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by bishop4life(m): 9:30pm
whitebeard:
You made no point sire.
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by wristbangle(m): 9:31pm
They have what it takes to strive in the auto business in Nigeria yet time and time again, they keep playing penalty ball to throwing.
I hope their low cost is indeed low cost with some unique features in it.
Between their marketing strategy is zero!
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by em28: 9:32pm
finally
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by level10: 9:32pm
Bzbd
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by HermesParis: 9:33pm
Like How much is low cost abeg
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by Kingdolo(m): 9:33pm
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by PrinceCEE(m): 9:36pm
How do you want them to be operating then
whitebeard:
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by Abbeyme: 9:36pm
Cost is more important that price in this auto manufacturing business
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by MichaelSokoto(m): 9:36pm
wetin d worry boda Inno?
is #3m affordable money for him eye ni?
abi ati shey kpe fun wan Boda Innocenti?
hw many of him village ppl fit bring out dah kyne moni buy him plastic keke moto ni?
*modified*
wo, those 2 boda dem wey dey fight, boda white bia bia & boda ilovemystate, wo.... two of unah...
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by Abbeyme: 9:37pm
So, son of man should book a biographed copy be dat o. Or even pay for the vehicle in advance sef.
At least it should be first come, first served.
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by obaival(m): 9:37pm
Time for me to bought a car
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by AnodaIT(m): 9:37pm
Buy cheap, buy twice
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by Acidosis(m): 9:38pm
Nigerians will rather use a N3m Tokunbo car than purchase a brand new Innoson at same price.
There are certain things you don't do as a business man. A N3m car is not considered as cheap in this part of the world. How do you face the competition with other "cheap" Chinese brands in the country with no second hand value?
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by congorasta: 9:38pm
Good
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by SmartyPants(m): 9:38pm
whitebeard:
Will you keep quiet?
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by verygudbadguy(m): 9:38pm
Good news. I hope the low cost they are talking about will be around around 1.5m o. Because anything higher than that, Nigerians go prefer to buy a tokunbo 2011/12 Camry at 3m than to buy Innoson for 3m o.
Modified: 3m won't fly easily. They should have considered 1.5m - 2m if they really want to get to the mass market. Average Nigeria go buy a tested and trusted Camry 2003 over a new Innoson even at 1.5m.
|Re: Innoson To Begin Manufacturing Of Low Cost Vehicles In 2018 by alatbaba1(m): 9:39pm
good news
