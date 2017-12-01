₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by PrettyCrystal: 8:38pm
According to trending multiple reports, another Nigerian man has been shot dead in South Africa. The man who has been identified as Ekene Emenike popularly known 'Ogbuefi na Ozubulu' from Ozubulu area of Anambra state - was gunned down on the streets of South Africa last week.
The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.
Those who claim to know the deceased businessman have taken to Facebook to share his photos and mourn in the loss in their own way..
May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/ekene-emenike-ogbuefi-na-ozubulu-killed-in-south-africa.html
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by PrettyCrystal: 8:39pm
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by policy12: 8:41pm
R.I.P..
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by PrettyCrystal: 8:42pm
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by SalamRushdie: 8:43pm
This Ozobolu town is becoming the medellin of Nigeria ooo...too many drug dealers emanating from the town..This must be a fallout of the Ozobolu church shooting
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by Alcatraz005: 8:44pm
R.I.P to him. I can’t even say what I really want to say because I would be bathed with hate comments from igbos.
Their hate game is strong. My liver to hate as a yorubaman no reach like that. I can only plot and punish systematically.
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by Ihatepork: 8:45pm
I'm 100% sure this is another drug gang-related death and its not unconnected to the one that happed earlier this year. They would have blamed Yoruba or Hausa if this had happened in Nigeria. Ibos are from Colombia, but they are claiming Israel lol. Business-minded my ass, drug-minded more like
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by GavelSlam: 8:46pm
Ozubulu drug dealer killed by Fulani herdsmen in South Africa.
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by Alariiwo: 8:57pm
Na their way.. they kill themselves and sweep it under the carpet.
But let such happen in say North, you'll see them running around like headless chickens, calling those ones names.
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by Alariiwo: 9:00pm
GavelSlam:
you dey mind them?
Is this how they plan to live life in their biafra.. funny people
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by nwaanambra1: 9:06pm
they killed lucky dube thinking he is a successful Nigerian Businessman.
every successfull Nigerian business man living in south Africa can face this situation at any time.
south Africans are animals.
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by bedspread: 9:11pm
VANITY UPON VANITY
ALL IS VANITY!!!!
NOT 1$ was taken along with Him.....
IF U DONT HAVE JESUS , U HV NOTHING!!! PERIOD
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by Alcatraz005: 9:11pm
nwaanambra1:
Funny dude. See how you cleverly avoided the fact that he might have been a drug dealer. Ndigbo people shaaa.
Igbos are waging war on so many fronts that I now pity them.
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by redsun(m): 9:13pm
nwaanambra1:
This could be Nigerian on Nigerian war. Remember the Catholic Church massacre,it happened in ozubulu.
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by mightyhazel: 9:17pm
heard about him... very unfortunate
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by ProWalker: 9:17pm
nwaanambra1:
You ibos will always have someone else to blame, just like you blamed fulani herdsmen when Bishop's rivals came looking for him in his church
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by Alcatraz005: 9:20pm
ProWalker:
Don’t mind them ooo. They know he died as a result of his nefarious drug trade in SA. Crime is a culture in igboland. The loss of the war really dehumanized them.
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:20pm
Alariiwo:
Is like you were in room planning together with the people that killed him ...
You must be a suspect
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by Temidayo9(m): 9:20pm
nwaanambra1:May be south Africa is also Zoo.
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by ProWalker: 9:22pm
redsun:
Ibo on ibo war please
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by mightyhazel: 9:28pm
Alcatraz005:well, atleast a war 'dehumanised'them.the question is what dehumanised the yorubas, that has made them embrace skull exploration and all kinds of advance fee fraud all around the globe ?
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by Alcatraz005: 9:29pm
mightyhazel:
Go away you 2nd class citizen! I don’t know you so stop quoting me.
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by vicadex07(m): 9:30pm
GavelSlam:
the rate at which developers are being murdered in South Africa ehn, dat country will never see development again...
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by mightyhazel: 9:34pm
Alcatraz005:says nairaland nutcase number 1
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by Alcatraz005: 9:37pm
mightyhazel:
Going personal on me? Who knows me offline here? We however know that the igbos are a 2nd class tribe in Nigeria.
Go lick your wound at a street corner and stop disturbing me.
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by ProWalker: 9:38pm
mightyhazel:
You should be mourning instead of throwing tantrums
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by mightyhazel: 9:39pm
Alcatraz005:everybody knows the nairaland resident psycho.. well,.. maybe except the psycho himself..
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by FisifunKododada: 9:40pm
nwaanambra1:
R u sure it was South Africans that killed him? What if he was killed by one of his Igbo brothers?
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by mightyhazel: 9:41pm
ProWalker:run along bum.
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by ProWalker: 9:43pm
mightyhazel:
After you are at the bottom of the lagoon
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by 7lives: 9:43pm
GavelSlam:
The thing strong reach SA?
|Re: Ozubulu Businessman Shot Dead On The Streets Of South Africa (Graphic Pics) by Alcatraz005: 9:43pm
mightyhazel:
Lol, nigga is blaming me for the National hate for Igbos.
Nigga lemme alone and face millions of Nigerians who hate your tribe. My only crime is that i raised the consciousness of my tribe to the hate from the igbos. My work on nairaland is almost done as my brothers have taken up the gauntlet.
If you want to call me nuts for that, yea i am nuts!
