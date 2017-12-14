₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Banking Sector Reports 213.69 Million Transactions At N19.33 Trillion In Q3 2017 by postbox: 3:29am
The National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017, released the Selected Banking Sector Data: Sectorial Breakdown of Credit,
ePayment Channels, Deposits & Domestic Credit Breakdown and Staff Strength report for the third quarter of this year, Brandspur Nigeria reports.
A total volume of 213,693,964 transactions valued at N19.33 trn was recorded in Q3 2017 as data on Electronic Payment Channels in the Nigeria Banking Sector revealed.
In the report signed by the Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive, NBS, Dr. Yemi Kale and made available to BrandSpur Nigeria, the bureau said NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions dominated the volume of transactions recorded. 97,530,856 volume of NIP transactions valued at N13,963 bln were recorded in Q3 2017.
In terms of credit to private sector, a total of N15.83 trn worth of credit was allocated by the banks in Q3 2017. Oil & Gas and Manufacturing sectors got credit allocation of N3.54trn and N2.27 trn to record the highest credit allocation in the period under review.
As at Q3, 2017, the total number of banks staffs increased by 9.16% from 75,607 in Q2 2017 to 82,531.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/banking-sector-reports-213-69-million-transactions-valued-at-n19-33-trillion-in-q3-2017/
Re: Banking Sector Reports 213.69 Million Transactions At N19.33 Trillion In Q3 2017 by 9jaDoc(f): 3:34am
Is that supposed to be good or bad
Re: Banking Sector Reports 213.69 Million Transactions At N19.33 Trillion In Q3 2017 by Nutase(f): 6:25am
9jaDoc:
I prefer a Buhari that is this bad than an Atiku we know his antecedent in the PDP
|Re: Banking Sector Reports 213.69 Million Transactions At N19.33 Trillion In Q3 2017 by chus22: 7:21am
no problem lets hope for a better more Development.... Finally I think Nigeria economy is in a financial caricature... The Youth are nothing is this country, money rules, brains fell, intelligency rots..... We must rock in 2018.. We must rule God over us.. Youngest Youth ever..
|Re: Banking Sector Reports 213.69 Million Transactions At N19.33 Trillion In Q3 2017 by superstar1(m): 7:22am
Economy is simply growing.
Companies are recruiting.
Companies are being established and others are expanding their operations.
Employment rate is increasing.
Agric business is booming
National reserve is increasing
FX rate is stable.
FDI inflow into the country is increasing.
We are having balance of trade.
We are not using our FX to.import tooth picks again, thereby reducing the demand on national reserve and also keeping employment within our shores.
I will re-cast my vote for PMB/PYO by the special grace of God.
|Re: Banking Sector Reports 213.69 Million Transactions At N19.33 Trillion In Q3 2017 by wristbangle(m): 7:23am
The statistics show a great improvement of dealings/transaction as against Q2 under period of review thus indicating the economy is growing.
Re: Banking Sector Reports 213.69 Million Transactions At N19.33 Trillion In Q3 2017 by 9jakohai(m): 7:23am
I prefer we replaced both with a team of technocrats
divicode:
I prefer we replaced both with a team of technocrats
|Re: Banking Sector Reports 213.69 Million Transactions At N19.33 Trillion In Q3 2017 by hush15: 7:25am
miqos02:What’s good about it ? The banking sector has always been the dominant player in Nigeria since time immemorial. They are our nations biggest extortionists and government keep subjecting us to their monopoly rule. How is that a good thing?
hush15:
When they were sacking in 2015, was it not a.source of propaganda then?
So celebrate the good news from.the sector too.
|Re: Banking Sector Reports 213.69 Million Transactions At N19.33 Trillion In Q3 2017 by divicode: 7:31am
9jakohai:
You are very correct, but will the society give them the chance?
|Re: Banking Sector Reports 213.69 Million Transactions At N19.33 Trillion In Q3 2017 by 9jakohai(m): 7:31am
superstar1:
We are not earning enough forex, we still import oil massively, and power supply is still poor.
And our economy is still oil dependent, and there is no plan to get us off oil.
Economy may look healthy, but looking healthy does not mean it is healthy. We have a long way to go.
Nigeria must industrialize
