The National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017, released the Selected Banking Sector Data: Sectorial Breakdown of Credit,

ePayment Channels, Deposits & Domestic Credit Breakdown and Staff Strength report for the third quarter of this year, Brandspur Nigeria reports.



A total volume of 213,693,964 transactions valued at N19.33 trn was recorded in Q3 2017 as data on Electronic Payment Channels in the Nigeria Banking Sector revealed.



In the report signed by the Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive, NBS, Dr. Yemi Kale and made available to BrandSpur Nigeria, the bureau said NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions dominated the volume of transactions recorded. 97,530,856 volume of NIP transactions valued at N13,963 bln were recorded in Q3 2017.



In terms of credit to private sector, a total of N15.83 trn worth of credit was allocated by the banks in Q3 2017. Oil & Gas and Manufacturing sectors got credit allocation of N3.54trn and N2.27 trn to record the highest credit allocation in the period under review.



As at Q3, 2017, the total number of banks staffs increased by 9.16% from 75,607 in Q2 2017 to 82,531.





Good

So you can know whether to shout “Buhari why” and “na we developers”?



"Statistician general of the federation"

I prefer a Buhari that is this bad than an Atiku we know his antecedent in the PDP

[b][/b]no problem lets hope for a better more Development.... Finally I think Nigeria economy is in a financial caricature... The Youth are nothing is this country, money rules, brains fell, intelligency rots..... We must rock in 2018.. We must rule God over us.. Youngest Youth ever..

Well-done banking sector

what should I do with this info now.?

Economy is simply growing.



Companies are recruiting.



Companies are being established and others are expanding their operations.



Employment rate is increasing.



Agric business is booming



National reserve is increasing



FX rate is stable.



FDI inflow into the country is increasing.



We are having balance of trade.



We are not using our FX to.import tooth picks again, thereby reducing the demand on national reserve and also keeping employment within our shores.



I will re-cast my vote for PMB/PYO by the special grace of God.

The statistics show a great improvement of dealings/transaction as against Q2 under period of review thus indicating the economy is growing. 1 Like

divicode:

I prefer a Buhari that is this bad than an Atiku we know his antecedent in the PDP

I prefer we replaced both with a team of technocrats I prefer we replaced both with a team of technocrats 1 Like

miqos02:

Good What’s good about it ? The banking sector has always been the dominant player in Nigeria since time immemorial. They are our nations biggest extortionists and government keep subjecting us to their monopoly rule. How is that a good thing? What’s good about it ? The banking sector has always been the dominant player in Nigeria since time immemorial. They are our nations biggest extortionists and government keep subjecting us to their monopoly rule. How is that a good thing?

hush15:



What’s good about it ? The banking sector has always been the dominant player in Nigeria since time immemorial. They are our nations biggest extortionists and government keep subjecting us to their monopoly rule. How is that a good thing?

When they were sacking in 2015, was it not a.source of propaganda then?



So celebrate the good news from.the sector too. When they were sacking in 2015, was it not a.source of propaganda then?So celebrate the good news from.the sector too.

I prefer we replaced both with a team of technocrats

You are very correct, but will the society give them the chance? You are very correct, but will the society give them the chance?

We are not earning enough forex, we still import oil massively, and power supply is still poor.



And our economy is still oil dependent, and there is no plan to get us off oil.



Economy may look healthy, but looking healthy does not mean it is healthy. We have a long way to go.



Nigeria must industrialize We are not earning enough forex, we still import oil massively, and power supply is still poor.And our economy is still oil dependent, and there is no plan to get us off oil.Economy may look healthy, but looking healthy does not mean it is healthy. We have a long way to go.Nigeria must industrialize 1 Like 1 Share