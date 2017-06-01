I wrote this post for Pulse Nigeria so I decided to share it here.





Our smartphones have turned to our ultimate companions. These little battery powered machines can disconnect us from reality with just the touch of a button.





It’s either you get carried away watching a movie, scrolling through your Facebook news feed, sending savage tweet replies and of course trolling once in a while. If doctors could check our heartbeat the moment we feel our pockets and our smartphones are not there, I’m pretty sure they’ll discover a new set of electronic impulses.



I’ll be honest, my smartphone is my very good companion and unfortunately it actually turned me into an unapologetic introvert .



I’m sure there are a lot of people out there like me that find it easier to text rather than have a normal decent conversation. We all suffer from a common psychological disease – ‘’Nomophobia’’ – the fear of not being with our smartphones.



Most times I try to ask myself a few questions and take some time to picture it in my mind. I think you ought to try it out. Ask yourself these 2 questions



What If Everything I See Today Is Just A Dream?



What If Life Is Just a Script and I will wake up to a totally different reality?





Imagine you dropped your phone on the table and woke up the next morning and you see a vintage telephone instead of your smartphone and the calendar in your room shows you the year 1975. You walk out of your room and your mum tells you that you were in a coma for so long. I’m sure you would wonder if you were in an apocalypse for years.



Slowly it dawns on you that your beloved smartphone won’t be anywhere around you because at the year you woke up it doesn’t exist. You would certainly question the reason for your existence. I’m cocksure you won’t find it easy to adapt to a lifestyle without a smartphone.



Instead of using Google you would need to use a library, instead of taking selfies you would pose for a normal black/white photo, instead of reading online gossip on LindaIkejisBlog you would read newspapers. Life would seem so boring without your smartphone when in fact life is actually fun without it at times



We have gotten so addicted to these smartphones and most of us cannot live without it. I’ve noticed an interesting trend lately when someone brings up something they recently did. “I just got bought a new Car,” they say. If I say, “Yeah, I saw it on Facebook,” then that topic is done. They think 40 characters or a photo is worth a thousand words. But if I say, “You did? That’s awesome!”, then the other person actually tells me about their experience. And the story is better than the status every single time.



I’ve gone to events where people who haven’t seen in each other in years sat around a table and simply looked at their phones. I’ve had evenings ruined because people are looking for the next cooler thing online instead of making their own nights better. I’ve had my view at a concert blocked by a cell phone as someone recorded it instead of lived it. Who even watches those dark, tinny-sounding videos anyway?



Don’t misunderstand me. I’m not trying to say smartphones are bad. All I’m asking you is not to allow it ruin beautiful moments.



I’d say life without smartphones is actually liberating. I gave myself some time off last month. I dropped my smartphone and exchanged it for a smaller one and I discovered one amazing thing. I could sleep early, not miss important appointments, engage in longer conversations, make new friends and of course focus more on my own life.



I had to switch back to my smartphone after a week because I’m a blogger and I can’t totally disconnect from the internet for a month but ever since then I always take breaks. I may take 2-3 days off and I still have 4-5 more days to work online.



All that constant scrolling on Facebook and Instagram would get you depressed. You’ll keep wondering why your friend’s life seems so much better than yours and you start feeling insecure, jealous and depressed forgetting that people share only the best parts of their lives on social media.



Take some time off to disconnect. Enjoy life to the fullest . Live, Laugh, Smile and Love.



Can you cope without having to use your smartphone? 7 Likes 1 Share