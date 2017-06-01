₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,551 members, 3,968,242 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 07:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle (1459 Views)
How Smartphones Are Gradually Damaging Your Eyes - MUST READ / 6 Ways Social Networks Are Ruining Your Life - Naijatechguy / 5 Reasons Why Some Android Smartphones Are Expensive (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by NaijaTechGuy(m): 6:59am
I wrote this post for Pulse Nigeria so I decided to share it here.
Our smartphones have turned to our ultimate companions. These little battery powered machines can disconnect us from reality with just the touch of a button.
It’s either you get carried away watching a movie, scrolling through your Facebook news feed, sending savage tweet replies and of course trolling once in a while. If doctors could check our heartbeat the moment we feel our pockets and our smartphones are not there, I’m pretty sure they’ll discover a new set of electronic impulses.
I’ll be honest, my smartphone is my very good companion and unfortunately it actually turned me into an unapologetic introvert .
I’m sure there are a lot of people out there like me that find it easier to text rather than have a normal decent conversation. We all suffer from a common psychological disease – ‘’Nomophobia’’ – the fear of not being with our smartphones.
Most times I try to ask myself a few questions and take some time to picture it in my mind. I think you ought to try it out. Ask yourself these 2 questions
What If Everything I See Today Is Just A Dream?
What If Life Is Just a Script and I will wake up to a totally different reality?
Imagine you dropped your phone on the table and woke up the next morning and you see a vintage telephone instead of your smartphone and the calendar in your room shows you the year 1975. You walk out of your room and your mum tells you that you were in a coma for so long. I’m sure you would wonder if you were in an apocalypse for years.
Slowly it dawns on you that your beloved smartphone won’t be anywhere around you because at the year you woke up it doesn’t exist. You would certainly question the reason for your existence. I’m cocksure you won’t find it easy to adapt to a lifestyle without a smartphone.
Instead of using Google you would need to use a library, instead of taking selfies you would pose for a normal black/white photo, instead of reading online gossip on LindaIkejisBlog you would read newspapers. Life would seem so boring without your smartphone when in fact life is actually fun without it at times
We have gotten so addicted to these smartphones and most of us cannot live without it. I’ve noticed an interesting trend lately when someone brings up something they recently did. “I just got bought a new Car,” they say. If I say, “Yeah, I saw it on Facebook,” then that topic is done. They think 40 characters or a photo is worth a thousand words. But if I say, “You did? That’s awesome!”, then the other person actually tells me about their experience. And the story is better than the status every single time.
I’ve gone to events where people who haven’t seen in each other in years sat around a table and simply looked at their phones. I’ve had evenings ruined because people are looking for the next cooler thing online instead of making their own nights better. I’ve had my view at a concert blocked by a cell phone as someone recorded it instead of lived it. Who even watches those dark, tinny-sounding videos anyway?
Don’t misunderstand me. I’m not trying to say smartphones are bad. All I’m asking you is not to allow it ruin beautiful moments.
I’d say life without smartphones is actually liberating. I gave myself some time off last month. I dropped my smartphone and exchanged it for a smaller one and I discovered one amazing thing. I could sleep early, not miss important appointments, engage in longer conversations, make new friends and of course focus more on my own life.
I had to switch back to my smartphone after a week because I’m a blogger and I can’t totally disconnect from the internet for a month but ever since then I always take breaks. I may take 2-3 days off and I still have 4-5 more days to work online.
All that constant scrolling on Facebook and Instagram would get you depressed. You’ll keep wondering why your friend’s life seems so much better than yours and you start feeling insecure, jealous and depressed forgetting that people share only the best parts of their lives on social media.
Take some time off to disconnect. Enjoy life to the fullest . Live, Laugh, Smile and Love.
Can you cope without having to use your smartphone?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by NaijaTechGuy(m): 7:00am
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by miqos02(m): 7:05am
Cul
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by KushyKush: 7:05am
Hmmmn...
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by ghettowriter(m): 7:05am
thinking about life without my smart phone sends shudders through my vains
Like, how am I suppose to live without my number 1 source of information & entertainment?.
Funny enough, the fear of losing my phone kept me out of doing any thing that might lead me to jail
1 Like
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by Topestbilly(m): 7:06am
Good morning.
Isza bad habit.
I only stay glued to my phone mostly when I'm alone in the house, my case is better.
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by tstx(m): 7:06am
Aside from ruining out conversations and lifestyle, this study shows that it may also affect our Thinking Skills
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by BlackDBagba: 7:10am
Seconded
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by tirigbosa: 7:10am
yes, I can but NwaAmaikpe cannot cope without his smart phone.
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by Saverin: 7:12am
Gun doesn't kill anybody; someone kills somebody.
Smartphones don't ruin our relationships and conversations; We do
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by MrMicholo(m): 7:12am
Smartphone has ruined my life... Sometimes I tend not to know there is anybody else in the house until my phone dies.... smh
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by wildchild1: 7:12am
Ok
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by Ahmed0336(m): 7:13am
tirigbosa:I wonder o
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by Queendoncom(f): 7:13am
Yea u right.
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by lilachiever(m): 7:13am
I'll try to drop my phone next week
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by elfico(m): 7:14am
You be talking to someone and they would be chatting with another person. I go just end the conversation and get out. Life is too short
1 Like
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by MrMicholo(m): 7:15am
Smartphone has ruined my life... Sometimes I tend not to know there is anybody else in the house until my phone dies.... smh
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by Majesticniyi(m): 7:17am
Op, Coman take my phone away na....sebi I'm reading your post in a newspaper?!
Truth be told, my ex would always say she can't compete with my phone because my phone is my first love
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by NaijaTechGuy(m): 7:19am
Majesticniyi:
LOL.. I didn't say you should dump it completely
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by NaijaTechGuy(m): 7:20am
MrMicholo:lol.... Don't get too carried away o before they'll kidnap you while you're pressing your phone
1 Like
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by anibi9674: 7:22am
my phone my bae my companion my first love.
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by BornAgainMay: 7:23am
Op, I am sorry
I can't read all that this morning but all I know is that Igbo amaka
God bless your Exgirlfriend
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by money121(m): 7:24am
Ok
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by ifeoluwasegun(m): 7:24am
This is enlightening
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by EsotericMonk: 7:26am
Its all about perspectives and self control. The cup is either half full or otherwise.
For me, my smartphone can't be smarter than I am, as i have learnt thr art of self control.
Smartphones have helped improve the English of many persons with auto-correction features.
For me, I cant but stay informed 24/7 as i cconstantly scavenge the BBC , Newspaper sites and other news blogs for info. No doubt it has made me well rounded , knowledgeable and diverse in info.
And as per social media, I don't do them. Asides NL, I don't maintain accounts in any other outlet(ofcus except WhatsApp). Who has time for busybody twitter and make belief Facebook?
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by NaijaTechGuy(m): 7:28am
BornAgainMay:
And it had to be the Ex Girlfriend ..Lol
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by Bifrost(m): 7:28am
I'm always on my phone. I think I'll try going without a smart phone for some time. Let me see if I'll survive.
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by t00dugged(f): 7:28am
Nice post, hard facts. When my phone got bad and the funds to buy a new one wasn't forth coming, I became depressed and easily irritated, I would lash out at the slightest provocation.
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by Exponental(m): 7:30am
.
|Re: How Smartphones Are Ruining Our Conversations And Lifestyle by Bifrost(m): 7:32am
EsotericMonk:
Truth be told. Everything now revolves around our smartphone. It's our clock, calculator, camera, mailbox, source of entertainment, etc... I feel awful when my phone's battery is down. It's only then I remember an unfinished novel, a friend to visit etc.
(0) (Reply)
Php Support,ftp Access,website Builder,100gb Bandwidth,1500mb Disk Space Free! / Brand New N96 For Just 90k.contact 08023899904 / Sony Ericsson For Sale
Viewing this topic: Universities, blesseddiddy10, imazio, Chuvin22(m), Teeneyo(m), Investnow2017, oshorstan(m), balingaonline(m), MhizzAJ(f), longjohnsilver, mikkymaths(m), boneruns(m), KingAspas(m), heroboy5, lukfame(m), sushieater, HAH, Mike008(m), alexbonga, DonOms(m), nattyhero(m), 7Alexander(m), elfico(m), drkrest, mogisifarms17(m), tammyboy1(m), bjnice(m), Accipetex(m), leesha(f), Shadbay(m), Stdaviding(m), honharr(m), kenex4ever(m), kingchi32, NaijaTechGuy(m), gaventa, drjaycha, Biralee(m), ogawriter(m), okenwa(m), getfemmy(m), jchioma, emceedcent(m), pelegurl, d4real890(m), chibzu, dieBYfire, adetony244(m), Olajumokemi(f), t00dugged(f), Bifrost(m), latbas(m), EsotericMonk, azeecoboy(m) and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33