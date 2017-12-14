₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,697 members, 3,968,775 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 12:01 PM

Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) (9245 Views)

Please Has Anyone Been Able To Check His/Her WAEC Result Successfully? / Secrets For Passing C2090-621 Exam Successfully And Effectively / Six pictures that Differentiate Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by zion69(m): 7:52am
At the rising of the sun each day, youth, business men/women and even our eldersall wish for one thing in common.
“To Be Successful”

The question is are we willing to pay the price attached to success? Well see photo above telling us the difference between successful and unsuccessful people.

Enjoy.


Source : http://zionadebisi.com/difference-between-successfully-and-unsuccessful-people-photo/

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by zion69(m): 7:53am
Am motivated

I have a lot for you guys.

Read more here : http://zionadebisi.com/difference-between-successfully-and-unsuccessful-people-photo/
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Eggcelent(m): 8:02am
On Point.

Thanks For Sharing @ OP
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by juwonloo: 10:39am
embarassed



but I belong to the left side still I dey struggle,
I never make am




#oluwa send helper

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by ojkalito(m): 11:15am
How many Nigerian keeps journal Puulleeaase

5 Likes

Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:29am
shocked



This is so true but only a few will decipher the underlying subtle message hidden in that poster;

A woman is used to represent the successful category
While
A man is used to represent the unsuccessful category.

MORAL
No matter a man's wealth, exposure, intelligence or experience, a woman with a kpekus is ahead of him naturally. For instance; Ime 'Okon' Bishop vs Daniella Okeke.

Simply because all men are victims of the 'wetin man do man?' syndrome.

CONCLUSION
No woman with a kpekus should be unsuccessful. It is a master key to all of life's doors.

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by fajul: 11:30am
Persistence and Daily Actions repeatedly are the two distinguishing factors between success and failure - nothing else

3 Likes

Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by jaheymezz(m): 11:30am
it is not even this one that is paining me what is paining me is that today is Thursday and they never release the latest episode of flash!

2 Likes

Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by djjosh(m): 11:30am
yes, i am willing to pay the price, so what is the price?
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by phlemzee(m): 11:30am
Nice one!!!

But not all successful people want others to succeed!!!
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Secur: 11:30am
H
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by adaksbullet(m): 11:30am
Is it never too late too failed, amen cool
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Sixaxis: 11:30am
#lobatan
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by emmyquan: 11:30am
.look at dem buying lands(booking space)

Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by EmmaLege: 11:31am
#Successful cheesy
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by godwinonyilog: 11:31am
Interesting.........
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Jonjerrie(m): 11:31am
successful do not spend time on nairaland
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Troublemaker007(m): 11:31am
Op na u know wetin u dey talk o. If u offend me and you want me to foolishly pretend that we are cool, you are out of your goddamn mind. It has nothing to do with SUCCESS

5 Likes

Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Unbreakable007: 11:31am
Pls where can I buy shisha pot?
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Agbaghe: 11:31am
http://salvagereaders.blogspot.com Na Wa O Wonders Shall Never End, Please Visit My Blog http://salvagereaders.blogspot.com

http://salvagereaders.blogspot.com Na Wa O Wonders Shall Never End, Please Visit My Blog http://salvagereaders.blogspot.com
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by engrjacuzzi: 11:31am
you deserve a special drink for this write-up.

2 Likes

Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Perge(m): 11:31am
They're also nairaland addicts.... Like our very own Nwamaikpe, the dude who criticise just everything after the original poster.
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by jaheymezz(m): 11:31am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
fool must you buy land before you comment

2 Likes

Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by emwyy(m): 11:32am
It looks like I'm derailing already
God help me

OP thanks for sharing
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Herrmes: 11:32am
Largely False

1 Like

Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by xxx54740: 11:32am

Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 11:32am
grin grin grin grin

Every quote with a picture becomes a prayer from a famous person...#UnsuccessfulPeople
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Kingwizzy16(m): 11:32am
I was thinking pmb is successful until I read this shocked

1 Like

Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by saydfact(m): 11:33am
great
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by OboOlora(f): 11:33am
lol
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:33am
Unbreakable007:
Pls where can I buy shisha pot?


Here is a potential successful fellow
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Standardcosting: 11:33am
K

(0) (1) (Reply)

Business-community Relations Practices / For Students Recently On Strike! / Any Idea On Unn Post Jamb Exam Question?

Viewing this topic: pheesayor(m), Biafra1000, agbonkamen(f), bukas15(m), Rimsd(m), rajiraymond(m), horlartayor(m), biztip, zion69(m), RichDad1(m), hollamanng(m), Nlearn, callenjor, Lothario(m), oluFELAxy(m), ChaKumaKu, ahmedio2017, sleezy106(m), tenry(m), Wisdomval67(m), nenergy(m), NLbully(m), jamex93(m), REB3L(m), Akagas(m), ClickSis, wassade, ayo1984(m), pobosky20(m), livinbygrace, ahoylt1, Opeyemibayonle(m), winofu, HerbertObi(m), Kcsavi, Ksslib(m), digitalheadline(m), Kenpet, bambech, FrancisDozie, ifyDean(m), mamatayour(f), suaveabbey(m), Africacelebcar(m), ogundokun, hollyayo(m), dawno2008(m), TourismMan(m), MyVILLAGEpeople(m), stephenqueen, Cuteamigo1(m), pumpz(m), QuitNotice(m), Srallens(m), Ochinex(m), holuwajobar(m), aademola11, lasgeospatial(m), Lstar4real(m), highchiefpee(m), Chron1cle(m), Khalifa44, godfatherx, Olamercy884(m), abes(m), ceezarhh(m), vectorc(m), dezhi(m), sheubaba2013, hilaryiq(f), DatLagboi(m), obajoey(m), panaroma, KingsleySmart, CloudlogNG, lovingJehovah, MAssociate(m), timota(m), freeman4ever(m), Nedfed(m), ebube89(f), alpacino2014(m), ojkalito(m), Lokoone(m), opih, Ikmontana1, benikad(m), oludollar(m), garantus2, maria2017(f), Benjamin125, tosyne2much(m), Decapo, rapztar(m), Damitism, Delphi(m), sixbon2000(m), victor260(m), tobdee, joenor(m), Middlefinger1, bettercreature(m), kidajoshforreal(m), wahleyz(m), Elcid1(m), JEMIMAWISDOM(f), mrphysics(m), yomi007k(m), tecnolad(m), naughtyendowed(m), Evagbosoria, EPOMA(m), Iammicboy(m), Donzee02(m), Saintp(m), Africanspirit(m), Ellaaa(f), maxwell150905, ikaboy, 400billionman, BabaCommander, Xyzaid(m), tobaina, Ebbunwa(m), CeoNewshelm(m), dammieco(m), Omarion120(m), uchbiz, sexybaby22(f), yaksnet(m), lexy2014, Bonaventura(m), JusticePlanet, Kenmatt(m), 4kDdullard, fghanni(m), Eberex(m), iamhorny(m), Schoolala(m), Owolowo50, BlackManta(m), viktor88, pilarnig(m), Codedamsel(f), Ochukotega, Prec1ous(m), Seunsherif(m), ncolumella(m), 247ibile and 223 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.