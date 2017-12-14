₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by zion69(m): 7:52am
At the rising of the sun each day, youth, business men/women and even our eldersall wish for one thing in common.
“To Be Successful”
The question is are we willing to pay the price attached to success? Well see photo above telling us the difference between successful and unsuccessful people.
Enjoy.
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by zion69(m): 7:53am
Am motivated
I have a lot for you guys.
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Eggcelent(m): 8:02am
On Point.
Thanks For Sharing @ OP
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by juwonloo: 10:39am
but I belong to the left side still I dey struggle,
I never make am
#oluwa send helper
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by ojkalito(m): 11:15am
How many Nigerian keeps journal Puulleeaase
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:29am
This is so true but only a few will decipher the underlying subtle message hidden in that poster;
A woman is used to represent the successful category
While
A man is used to represent the unsuccessful category.
MORAL
No matter a man's wealth, exposure, intelligence or experience, a woman with a kpekus is ahead of him naturally. For instance; Ime 'Okon' Bishop vs Daniella Okeke.
Simply because all men are victims of the 'wetin man do man?' syndrome.
CONCLUSION
No woman with a kpekus should be unsuccessful. It is a master key to all of life's doors.
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by fajul: 11:30am
Persistence and Daily Actions repeatedly are the two distinguishing factors between success and failure - nothing else
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by jaheymezz(m): 11:30am
it is not even this one that is paining me what is paining me is that today is Thursday and they never release the latest episode of flash!
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by djjosh(m): 11:30am
yes, i am willing to pay the price, so what is the price?
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by phlemzee(m): 11:30am
Nice one!!!
But not all successful people want others to succeed!!!
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Secur: 11:30am
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by adaksbullet(m): 11:30am
Is it never too late too failed, amen
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Sixaxis: 11:30am
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by emmyquan: 11:30am
.look at dem buying lands(booking space)
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by EmmaLege: 11:31am
#Successful
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by godwinonyilog: 11:31am
Interesting.........
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Jonjerrie(m): 11:31am
successful do not spend time on nairaland
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Troublemaker007(m): 11:31am
Op na u know wetin u dey talk o. If u offend me and you want me to foolishly pretend that we are cool, you are out of your goddamn mind. It has nothing to do with SUCCESS
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Unbreakable007: 11:31am
Pls where can I buy shisha pot?
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Agbaghe: 11:31am
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by engrjacuzzi: 11:31am
you deserve a special drink for this write-up.
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Perge(m): 11:31am
They're also nairaland addicts.... Like our very own Nwamaikpe, the dude who criticise just everything after the original poster.
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by jaheymezz(m): 11:31am
NwaAmaikpe:fool must you buy land before you comment
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by emwyy(m): 11:32am
It looks like I'm derailing already
God help me
OP thanks for sharing
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Herrmes: 11:32am
Largely False
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by xxx54740: 11:32am
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 11:32am
Every quote with a picture becomes a prayer from a famous person...#UnsuccessfulPeople
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Kingwizzy16(m): 11:32am
I was thinking pmb is successful until I read this
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by saydfact(m): 11:33am
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by OboOlora(f): 11:33am
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:33am
Unbreakable007:
Here is a potential successful fellow
Re: Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) by Standardcosting: 11:33am
