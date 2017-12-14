Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Difference Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (Photo) (9245 Views)

Please Has Anyone Been Able To Check His/Her WAEC Result Successfully? / Secrets For Passing C2090-621 Exam Successfully And Effectively / Six pictures that Differentiate Between Successful And Unsuccessful People (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



“To Be Successful”



The question is are we willing to pay the price attached to success? Well see photo above telling us the difference between successful and unsuccessful people.



Enjoy.





Source : At the rising of the sun each day, youth, business men/women and even our eldersall wish for one thing in common.“To Be Successful”The question is are we willing to pay the price attached to success? Well see photo above telling us the difference between successful and unsuccessful people.Enjoy.Source : http://zionadebisi.com/difference-between-successfully-and-unsuccessful-people-photo/ 8 Likes 3 Shares





I have a lot for you guys.



Read more here : Am motivatedI have a lot for you guys.Read more here : http://zionadebisi.com/difference-between-successfully-and-unsuccessful-people-photo/

On Point.



Thanks For Sharing @ OP









but I belong to the left side still I dey struggle,

I never make am









#oluwa send helper but I belong to the left side still I dey struggle,I never make am#oluwa send helper 7 Likes 2 Shares

Puulleeaase How many Nigerian keeps journalPuulleeaase 5 Likes









This is so true but only a few will decipher the underlying subtle message hidden in that poster;



A woman is used to represent the successful category

While

A man is used to represent the unsuccessful category.



MORAL

No matter a man's wealth, exposure, intelligence or experience, a woman with a kpekus is ahead of him naturally. For instance; Ime 'Okon' Bishop vs Daniella Okeke.



Simply because all men are victims of the 'wetin man do man?' syndrome.



CONCLUSION

No woman with a kpekus should be unsuccessful. It is a master key to all of life's doors. This is so true but only a few will decipher the underlying subtle message hidden in that poster;A woman is used to represent the successful categoryWhileA man is used to represent the unsuccessful category.No matter a man's wealth, exposure, intelligence or experience, a woman with a kpekus is ahead of him naturally. For instance; Ime '' Bishop vs Daniella Okeke.Simply because all men are victims of thesyndrome.No woman with a kpekus should be unsuccessful. It is a master key to all of life's doors. 21 Likes 3 Shares

Persistence and Daily Actions repeatedly are the two distinguishing factors between success and failure - nothing else 3 Likes

it is not even this one that is paining me what is paining me is that today is Thursday and they never release the latest episode of flash! 2 Likes

yes, i am willing to pay the price, so what is the price?

Nice one!!!



But not all successful people want others to succeed!!!

H

Is it never too late too failed, amen

#lobatan

.look at dem buying lands(booking space)

#Successful

Interesting.........

successful do not spend time on nairaland

Op na u know wetin u dey talk o. If u offend me and you want me to foolishly pretend that we are cool, you are out of your goddamn mind. It has nothing to do with SUCCESS 5 Likes

Pls where can I buy shisha pot?





Na Wa O Wonders Shall Never End, Please Visit My Blog http://salvagereaders.blogspot.com Na Wa O Wonders Shall Never End, Please Visit My Blog http://salvagereaders.blogspot.com http://salvagereaders.blogspot.com Na Wa O Wonders Shall Never End, Please Visit My Blog http://salvagereaders.blogspot.com

you deserve a special drink for this write-up. 2 Likes

They're also nairaland addicts.... Like our very own Nwamaikpe, the dude who criticise just everything after the original poster.

NwaAmaikpe:

fool must you buy land before you comment fool must you buy land before you comment 2 Likes

It looks like I'm derailing already

God help me



OP thanks for sharing

Largely False 1 Like





Every quote with a picture becomes a prayer from a famous person...#UnsuccessfulPeople Every quote with a picture becomes a prayer from a famous person...#UnsuccessfulPeople

I was thinking pmb is successful until I read this 1 Like

great

lol

Unbreakable007:

Pls where can I buy shisha pot?



Here is a potential successful fellow Here is a potential successful fellow