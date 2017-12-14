Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Biggest Moments In Nigerian Music Industry In 2017 (8126 Views)

Yemi Alade sells out Le Trainon on Mama Africa tour in Paris (pulse)

What a year it has been. The Nigerian music industry continues to stand and move forward, with some of the biggest records on earth. In 2016, we increased the glass ceiling for achievement by attracting the international spotlight. 2017 has been us trying to generate value for that.



Elsewhere, the battle of Psquare brothers finally brought closure to what has been a tiring lengthy battle. They split. We have also seen Yemi Alade pull a off historic performance. Wizkid dominated as usual, with Drake, Davido, Tekno and the MOBOs all coming together for his highlights.



Don’t forget when Nigerian truly believed that Pia Mia, a US singer signed to Interscope will grab a Phyno album and steal a record that wasn’t even going to be a single. Who could have seen that coming. The case created a ruckus in Nigeria, and we at Pulse felt the heat a little. But ultimately, the truth did come out. One person bought the record, the other one got it too. 1 Like

Every year in the past 4 years, we get stories of a Psquare fight. The Okoye brothers who have made magic together in the past, have been at loggerheads for almost the last half-decade. But this year, they finally broke up the group and moved their separate ways. It was the first time they had carried out their threats to split the group up, and it feels surreal that it has happened. Peter Okoye became the Mr P he has always dreamed of. While Paul turned into a Rudeboy, dropping a love song to mark the change. 2 Likes

Another interesting beef is the one of Wizkid and Davido. The arch-rivals sit at the throne of African music, and continue to be at each other’s throats in a bid to dominate. This year, the battle hasn’t been subtle. It has been direct, unforgiving and contagious. Wizkid and David have created such a division online that one has to either identify with one camp or the other to run commentary on a topic. It was this fight that created the name ‘Pon pon’, made Davido answer the name frog, and Tekno’s facial configuration was compared to a duck’s. Sick. 1 Like

Kiss Daniel already was going to leave G-Worldwide Entertainment. It was only a matter of how and when. This time, he found the sweet spot in his contract to break his contract and dash into the sunset with a bag of hits, and no regrets.



Emperor Geezy and his lawyers have already launched a case in court. Kiss Daniel’s lawyers are looking forward to the challenge, and everyone can rest easy in the knowledge that this might just go to court. Everyone except if you care too much about Kiss Daniel and his career.

M.I Abaga recorded a song that attacked the egos, insecurities and the talents of many Nigerian rappers. Via that track he created a conversation about Hip-hop, the culture, and what it mean to make music in 2017, navigating all of the industry’s forces to score a hit.



The rapper received a number of responses to the track ranging from the polite to the savage. Rapper and OAP N6, was heavily involved with his reply which turned into a beef, where violence was threatened, accusations were thrown, and careers were insulted.

Global music force Yemi Alade​, kicked off the first leg of her Mama Africa World Tour in France, and it was amazing.



The Effyzzie Music singer sold-out the iconic Le Trianon, Paris; days before the concert which held on March 7, 2017. Armed with her Ova Sabi band and dancers, she delivered a electrifying 90 minutes set; performing songs from her arsenal of hits.



She also wowed fans by bringing out international saxophonist Jean Baptiste Moundele for "Na Gode", afro R&B singer, Dil to sing the romantic duet "Temperature" and Marvin for the French version of "Kissing".

Another event that stole the runway of 2017 was #baad2017 the wedding of banky w and adesua stole the spot light and major out as one of the main events of 2017 the traditional marriage which as he led here in Nigerian was attended by the high and mighty ranging from top musicians producers actors comedians politicians just think of someone or something classy,they where all present.the white wedding was held at South Africa

The biggest moment in music this year, was the emergence of Efe, speed Darlington and Co, that proved to us that upon all the noise and trashy sounds filtering through our airwaves, that it can only get worse. 23 Likes 1 Share

The biggest moment has to be when Wizkid was announced the winner of MOBO Awards Best International Act 2017. He received congratulatory messages from the President, Vice President, Former President, Former vice President, Senators, Media moguls and other distinguished Men and Women of the Country.



Wizkid also pulled a crowd when he performed live at the Royal Albert Hall in the UK. He also set a new record this year to win the BET Best African Act.



It is a Wiz year, this year. 14 Likes

I think Banky's Snapchat saga overshadowed their traditional wedding 4 Likes

And below is the most humorous moment for 2017. 5 Likes

This yemi alade juju strong gan..... Till date na only "I'm looking for my Johnny I sabi for all her song..... I don't know or hear another hit she done to but she is always in the news for the right reason.....





Kudos to her and her fans though...... Abeg who sabi another song she don sing apart from the one featured with falz..... 8 Likes

I think Banky's Snapchat saga overshadowed their traditional wedding Gbam Gbam 2 Likes

What about Endsars and Evans 1 Like

..how about Bobrisky and Jacob??..

And let us also give dishonour to whom dishonour is due. Our very own wrangler Veichle verification Personell. One time wizkid bottle breaking beneficiarry, one time credit card thief, one time shattered whale commisioner for wizkid affairs, presently nobody. Ladies and gentlemen, with a standing ovation, please ensure that your credit cards are beyond criminal reach as we make welcome, Dammy Ole Krane! 15 Likes 3 Shares

Though I am not a fan.



The biggest thing in Nigeria entertainment scene this year is BBN.



Big Brother Naija.

Can someone tell the biggest moment in Nigeria Science and technology industry 2 Likes





We need more conscious music and artistes around. They need to use their songs as a force for something great. We need more artists to join the conscious level where minds are liberated and man ceases to be a zombie.



http://www.mortalpoet.com/8-most-conscious-nigerian-musicians/ Still few conscious music. How many sings spoke of the hardship in land and tried to encourage the people? How many artistes raised the conscious and intellectual level of Nigerians through music? How many even care about the state of the country?We need more conscious music and artistes around. They need to use their songs as a force for something great. We need more artists to join the conscious level where minds are liberated and man ceases to be a zombie.

hmnmmm.... its bin a year for d real musician.. not d noise-makers

For me it's the dirty Igbo smoker (idris) episode

THE BIGGEST MOMENT TO ME IS DAVIDO TOURING MORE THAN 30 INTERNATIONAL COUNTRIES FOR HIS 30 BILLION WORLD TOUR AND SAME 2017 HE TOURED AFRICAN COUNTRIES,MAKING HIM THE ONLY AFRICAN ACT TO HAVE A WORLD TOUR AND AN AFRICAN TOUR SAME YEAR.. OBO TO THE WORLD MAYNE..SOME OF THOSE COUNTRIES HE TOURED,HAVNET BEEN VISITED BY ANY NIGERIAN OR AFRICAN ACT 7 Likes 2 Shares

M.I vs NAS nko? 1 Like

Next year is going to be Techno year..wait first Ghanians no de win any award?? 2 Likes

This year has been Davido's year so far, not wizkid 2 Likes