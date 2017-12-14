₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by Statsocial: 10:59am
SAD! GIRL,13, FOUND UNCONSCIOUS
*MAY HAVE FALLEN VICTIM OF RITUALISTS
BY FELIX MORDI
It will only take the grace of God for Timilehin Idowu to get over her present state of mental and psychological trauma, having, probably, fallen a victim of rapists and possible ritual demons in human skin.
Towards this end, a combination of marathon prayer session and medical exploits are being conscientiously directed towards her resuscitation by kind-hearted leadership of Living Faith Church prayer warriors and medical experts.
Timilehin became a patient in the Emergency Ward of Covenant University Hospital, within the Faith Living Church also known as Canaan Land on Sango-Owode Road in Otta, Ogun State, on August 25, 2017, ostensibly after the devil incarnates had consummated their machinations on her
Crimepuzzle can authoritatively report that, her captors had cashed in on the evangelism program of the founder of the church, Bishop David Oyedepo, who takes his soul winning agenda to market places while his wife, Faith, sticks to the open entry point of the church.
However, on August 25, while she was preaching and offering prayers to the multitude at the point, little Timilehin was presented to her for spiritual upliftment. There and then she got to know that her case was more than ordinary.
After praying for her, she was only able to mention her name and since then, had remained silent over further questions that could lead tracing her relations, due to loss of memory but vehemently exhibits her scary detest for men.
According to one of the nurses attending to her, "Since she cannot bath herself, we bathe her, but she will not allow us clean her up to her private part, suggesting that she must have been raped, coupled with the fact that at every point, she looks calm but becomes restive on the sight of any man"
On why the doctors couldn't carry out a test on her to ascertain if she was actually raped, even if it required sedating her, the nurse said, "The medical director is being careful in giving her sedative, more so that she might have been drugged by her captors, sedating her may compound her issue. One thing we know is that, with time, we shall get there".
Confirming the development, The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said "The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, that one person who claimed to be Timilehin Idowu ‘f’, was found unconscious outside Canaanland gate Ota.
" She is between the range of 13-16 years of age, light in complexion, about 5.1 feet, and without any tribal mark
"The Command appeals to the general public or anyone who has useful information about her relatives, to please contact DPO, Onipanu Division", Oyeyemi added
https://educationexplorersite.wordpress.com/2017/12/14/faith-oyedepo-rescues-traumatized-teenage-girl-during-evangelism/
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by Mirand606: 11:16am
Eyah could this be the reason Bishop was cursing Ritualist during Shiloh.
Btw I knew Bishop Oyedepo goes to Market to preach but didn't know his wife goes to.
7 Likes
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by hakeem4(m): 11:23am
This is very good of her
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by Desyner: 11:26am
There are hundreds of cases like this.
I hope the internet sheeple hunters don't have a problem with this.
4 Likes
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by Statsocial: 12:11pm
Desyner:Of course there are many stories like this and if I didn't pick this particular one(which was gotten from the police not church) up no blogger would ever had. I deliberately left this story for days to see how it gains traction from the original source. But unsurprisingly it didn't.
As a Pastor once Said there are Three Record Bearers
Heaven=very accurate record
Hell=very accurate record
Humanity=faulty record
The world can call you Nobel peace prize winner and heaven would call you evil. The world can call you frugal and heaven calls you giver
The world may say Elijah is a Swindler for Collecting a Widow and her child's last meal. It would seem sweet for today's headline and twitter activist to roast Elijah and call him Prophetpreneur, Yahoo Yahoo Prophet, Theif In Suit etc. But it don't matter how they saw it, God's Opinion is final.
I refrain from calling any man good nor evil. Let God who knows all be the Judge of all.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by BennyDGreat: 2:09pm
Na wa oo...Wickedness everywhere...
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by NwaAmaikpe: 3:34pm
May God bless her good deeds.
But the delivered girl own too much; is she the first person to have encountered such?
It doesn't warant such trauma abeg.
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by deebrain(m): 3:34pm
Hmmm
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by Keneking: 3:35pm
A traumatised person should go to hospital
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by Bari22(m): 3:35pm
.
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by blackbeau1(f): 3:36pm
I love this people's humility tho. Despite all they have they still go to the market to preach ? I'm impressed
1 Like
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by jordanobi73(m): 3:37pm
hian... #things re happening
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by ayoblinks: 3:37pm
Good one mummy!
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by AngelicBeing: 3:40pm
Statsocial:Gbam, Heaven will be full of surprises
1 Like
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by ayoblinks: 3:43pm
Keneking:Oversabi. where did they now take her to?! pls read before spewing trash
1 Like
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by Jerrypolo(m): 3:43pm
You want the public to help reunite her with her family yet censored her face?.
OP. What brand of pharmaceutical narcotics are you on?
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by AngelicBeing: 3:44pm
Keneking:You have started again with your analysis, Canaan land has a standard hospital better than many public hospitals and trust me, I will prefer the victim remains there because she will get all the support she needs and may eventually be given both moral and financial support to carry on with her life
2 Likes
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by pmc01(m): 3:44pm
I don't understand the medical system in Nigeria. So there are no physiotherapists to do a professional job of ascertaining what's wrong? It's now down to speculations- "...she might have been drugged... bla bla bla". This is totally sad.
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by naaseju: 3:45pm
When you think you are the smartest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdJHSC5CU40
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by cescky(m): 3:45pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You don't have to say anything stupid
This isn't the time or place
|Re: Faith Oyedepo Rescues Traumatized Teenager During Evangelism by AuroraB(f): 3:46pm
Which 'market' do you mean @statsocial
(0) (Reply)
