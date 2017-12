By Babatope Okeowo AKURE







Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested two clerics for allegedly defrauding and sexually abusing innocent worshipers in their respective churches. The suspects – Dada Babaroti and Clement Olatunde Fabeku – were arrested by officials of the Ondo State.



They were alleged to be extorting the unsuspecting worshipers by using diabolical and fetish means. Fabeku operates the Truth and Life Bible Church located in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, while Babaroti is the General Overseer of the Blood of Jesus Christ, in Idanre area of Ondo State.



The state NSCDC Commandant, Pedro Awili Idebo, who confirmed the arrest of the clerics yesterday, said the two pastors had been extorting the worshipers by using diabolical and fetish means. Idebo explained that the two men were arrested after some church members reported their criminal activities to the NSCDC and were later arrested in a sting operation.



The commandant added that some fetish items used in swindling the victims were recovered from the suspects. According to him, the criminal activities of the culprits forced some church members to report them to the NSCDC office in Akure.



He said: “They also obtained various sums of money running into millions of naira from members of their congregations under the false pretences. “Section 3 (1) G expressly empowers the Corps to monitor the activities of religious bodies and trade associations.



“We use this opportunity to warn the fake clergymen and women to urgently relocate from the state or face the law of the land.”



Idebo, however, said that the command had begun a clampdown on fraudsters in the state and would team up with other sister agencies to rid the state of criminals.





https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/fetish-pastors-arrested-defrauding-members/



