₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,866 members, 3,969,391 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 05:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos (6383 Views)
Alex Iwobi Poses With Jay-Jay Okocha And Emma Okocha, His Uncles / 28-Year-Old Manchester United Fan Who Died Watching Match In Calabar Buried / Throwback Photos Of Alex Iwobi With Jay Jay Okocha And Others (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by Angelanest: 2:44pm
Zambian Media Personality Caristo Chitamfya Jr a.k.a Caristo Clear was so elated as he met with football legend, Jay Jay Okocha during German Bundesliga Tour. The young man watched the Derby game between FC Schalke and Borussia Dortmund, in the VIP box with Jay Jay Okocha.
According to reports, Jay Jay Okocha described Caristo Chitamfya Jr as a very intelligent, entertaining young man with a bright future.
Caristo was reportedly given a warm reception as he also watched other matches during the German football tour.
Jay Jay Okocha came to the Bundesliga in 1992, becoming the first Nigerian to play in the German Top flight and in 1993 Okocha scored the goal of the year against Oliver Khan whilst playing for Frankfurt. He also played for PSG in France and Bolton Wanderers in England to mention a few.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/jay-jay-okocha-delights-zambian-man-watches-match-germany-photos.html
2 Likes
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by Angelanest: 2:45pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by Evablizin(f): 2:47pm
Nice. Jay Jay my man,he is not looking bad.
2 Likes
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:51pm
#LEGEND
3 Likes
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by Mediapace: 3:11pm
The man will be like : i met the best player in the world today
Ronaldo :
1 Like
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by mazimee(m): 3:17pm
It is quite a pity that Okocha didn't reach his full potential
3 Likes
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by krattoss(m): 3:59pm
Lol..this man will be forming for his village people that he has arrived
See as he pose at signal iduna park (Dortmund stadium )
For him mind he don reach where him village people never dreamt of reaching
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by jordanobi73(m): 5:10pm
the legend himself
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by tstx(m): 5:10pm
I would be excited too if na me
2 Likes
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by yanshDoctor: 5:12pm
look like a smallboy
1 Like
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by Mavrick2012: 5:12pm
Evablizin:hmmmm, ladies and physical appearance.
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by edidiongmichael(m): 5:12pm
Why you clipping your lips together all in the name swag?
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by moorevic(m): 5:13pm
Op boy not man
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by joenor(m): 5:14pm
opportunity well utilize.
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by Teewhy2: 5:16pm
so Good he was named twice. "Jay Jay" , The Emperor , The Magician.
Are you planning to do a roof parapet?
Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.
Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.
Click below
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/6
1 Like
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by PenlsCaP: 5:19pm
Nice1
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by Explorerx(m): 5:23pm
a Zambian minister son
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by loomer: 5:24pm
krattoss:
Person dey Germany, you dey talk of him village people.
How many of him village people dey Europe?
|Re: Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos by AFONJAPIG(f): 5:44pm
why south Africans look alike with that their butt head
(0) (Reply)
Fifa Confirm Over Aged Players / Nigerian Premier League Mid Week:rangers Fc Vs Enyimba Fc / Golden Eaglets In Ghastly Motor Accident
Viewing this topic: tobiak(m), jitolala(m), snoppyd111(m), Timijo, cooljude(m), NaijaNaWaa, logarithm4, PenPrince07, EmoBoy(m), sunnymaster(m), silverprince413(m), cptjacksparrow, temifox(m), callme2dy(m), Secur, DevOpsX, Chibuezestan, Jgr8ola, Adenex3051(m), linkehis12, Josegun(m), abexforeal, hescute1(m), Davidcruze(m), CovenantSam, Ajakayekoke(m), Ukododondon, dgifted, enemyofprogress, numbi, micgray100(m), paulostical2004(m), eric111111(m), uyibenidahosa(m), Khalifa04, solash, SKYQUEST(m), btcent, Afritop(m), Gentlebabs(m), qubys(m), Desamm, Olubanting1, Kulgirl, emmychesh(m), uchecho, NOKZ(m), akilo1, AFONJAPIG(f), Dotmax53, godspeed and 110 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12