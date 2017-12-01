Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Zambian Man Watches Match With Jay Jay Okocha In Germany & Is Delighted. Photos (6383 Views)

According to reports, Jay Jay Okocha described Caristo Chitamfya Jr as a very intelligent, entertaining young man with a bright future.



Caristo was reportedly given a warm reception as he also watched other matches during the German football tour.



Jay Jay Okocha came to the Bundesliga in 1992, becoming the first Nigerian to play in the German Top flight and in 1993 Okocha scored the goal of the year against Oliver Khan whilst playing for Frankfurt. He also played for PSG in France and Bolton Wanderers in England to mention a few.



Nice. Jay Jay my man,he is not looking bad. Nice. Jay Jay my man,he is not looking bad. 2 Likes

#LEGEND 3 Likes

The man will be like : i met the best player in the world today



Ronaldo : 1 Like

It is quite a pity that Okocha didn't reach his full potential 3 Likes





See as he pose at signal iduna park (Dortmund stadium )



For him mind he don reach where him village people never dreamt of reaching Lol..this man will be forming for his village people that he has arrivedSee as he pose at signal iduna park (Dortmund stadium )For him mind he don reach where him village people never dreamt of reaching

the legend himself

I would be excited too if na me 2 Likes

look like a smallboy 1 Like

Evablizin:







Nice. Jay Jay my man,he is not looking bad. hmmmm, ladies and physical appearance. hmmmm, ladies and physical appearance.

Why you clipping your lips together all in the name swag?

Op boy not man

opportunity well utilize.





Nice1

a Zambian minister son

