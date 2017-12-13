₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 2:48pm
17 years old actress, Regina Daniels is already preparing for the Xmas celebration. The teen actress took to her Instagram page to share new photos of her new looks.
She looks pretty and young, see photos below...
http://news.nollyzone.com/regina-daniels-shows-off-new-look/
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by NLbully(m): 3:03pm
Where are those waste of sperm that are calling themselves Olori Richie abi whatever, Coman see someone with little brain here
God purnish FTC wey no dey fetch money
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by whizzyleejr(m): 3:07pm
Your parents made a great mistake with the name they gave you, dem suppose name you omopretty ewatomi
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by MhizzAJ(f): 3:12pm
Small girl doing big things...She looks like Hilda Dokubo
5 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by Osyxcel(m): 3:44pm
MhizzAJ:
Dokunbo
4 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by BruncleZuma: 5:10pm
Now she looks her age...and dresses same too.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by jaysmallz(m): 5:10pm
Threads about this girl gets to the front page at least 3 times in a month...
are the super mods doing what I'm thinking ?
#Saynotovaselinecrew
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by afbstrategies: 5:11pm
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by mikeycharles(m): 5:11pm
17 But she looks like my Aunty who is in her early 30s.
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by DRJECKYLL(m): 5:11pm
She usually has better pictures than this. Bride price loading
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by TikaBodi(f): 5:11pm
Premium Nord VPN For Sale Expires June 2019 Just 2k
Call or WhatsApp 08074130304
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by spongeisback: 5:11pm
Next year she will be 17.1 year old. It's well!
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by pepenini88(m): 5:11pm
Like play like play this girl Don dey go places
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by xclusiveguy4(m): 5:11pm
Who is Regina, here in Afghanistan we don't know her, everything is now Front page materials
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by jagabanlewis(m): 5:12pm
I wonder hw many d**ks must Hv bin administered to her
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by OrestesDante(m): 5:12pm
∆ This picture is not true....
Long time people dem use to say that there is no deception in photo. This time around I can boldly tell them that deception is everywhere....
She isn't beautiful.... Trust me!!!!
∆
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by jordanobi73(m): 5:12pm
she's a beautiful lady
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by Teewhy2: 5:12pm
I hope she quickly apply the fame she is getting now to move to the next level so that she can be financially free for life.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by Memphis357(m): 5:12pm
This babe don begin collect steady prick....From various parties
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by itsandi(m): 5:12pm
Does she have boyfriend
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by hazan041: 5:12pm
jagabanlewis:
u go wonder taya o
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by Cirphrank(m): 5:13pm
Cool. She looks like a jellied butter.
Read this photographer poetically describing a girl he loves: https://betayarn.com/2017/12/13/my-medicine/
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by DoTheNeedful: 5:13pm
I don't know why NL is stalking this girl. Why not let her be?
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by idu1(m): 5:14pm
What's her new look?
No be like this she dey before?
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by eliadekx(m): 5:15pm
The I handle her that her shakala go finish
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by forayfleo(m): 5:16pm
I tell you she can't beat my Daughter with beauty.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by dreamworld: 5:16pm
Sweet babe , her toetoe go dey gum gum prick wella
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by joenor(m): 5:16pm
Lovely look.
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by loadedvibes: 5:17pm
Fat.. this one done dey fat o
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by LesbianBoy(m): 5:18pm
Somebody should fvck this girl already
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Look [PICS] by Lucky5966: 5:18pm
eliadekx:Prison d hungry u abi, u wan handle an underage gal abi...
