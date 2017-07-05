Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) (19895 Views)

See photos below







Source: According to multiple online reports,a convoy of Borno traditional ruler heading to Kaduna for Durbar was involved in an accident along Potiskum-Azare highway.From the photos,it appears that some of them lost their lives in the accidentSee photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/convoy-of-borno-traditional-ruler.html?m=1 1 Share

Sorry

This state sha...



Looks like a scene from a Super NES arcade game.



Life is really unfair if the principal occupant in the convoy survived the crash.

He has obviously used them to elongate his life. Looks like a scene from a Super NES arcade game.Life is really unfair if the principal occupant in the convoy survived the crash.He has obviously used them to elongate his life. 20 Likes 4 Shares

Is the king among the dead? 1 Like

I don't think it affected the Shehu.

Day by day we keep on hearing sucide story from the north..

They better ask their god why before its take them to another level. 2 Likes

The way Buhari and Fulani people are treating Nigerians will not make me say RIP to them 2 Likes

They don't seem to be dead. At least thanks for that

Won ti get awon people e finally I read that "karma is a Bitch"Won ti get awon people e finally

One person myt av been the one that brought upon this accident

I was abt to ask similar question.. He has to die ni ooo else, we know better... don't we? I was abt to ask similar question.. He has to die ni ooo else, we know better... don't we? 1 Like

HAUSA PEOPLE and SPEED are synonymous 1 Like

RIP to the dead. 1 Like

So sad! But ther is a question that has been bothering me for long: At time a VIP's convoy is involved in an accident, they always escape unhurt even though their PA will die on the Spot, WHY?

The 'King' better be among the dead ni oo. Else, e don use their short lives add join him own longevity. In Yoruba, we call them A'fobaje. Anyway, R.I.P to the dead. 1 Like

See them dry bones Aboki died Alhaji survived

Pictures of the car or I don't believe it.

May their souls rest in peace. 1 Like

