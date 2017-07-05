₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by stephenduru: 7:20pm
According to multiple online reports,a convoy of Borno traditional ruler heading to Kaduna for Durbar was involved in an accident along Potiskum-Azare highway.From the photos,it appears that some of them lost their lives in the accident
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/convoy-of-borno-traditional-ruler.html?m=1
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by BankeSmalls(f): 7:20pm
Sorry
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by stephenduru: 7:21pm
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by raker300: 7:23pm
This state sha...
Wetin concern me
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:33pm
Looks like a scene from a Super NES arcade game.
Life is really unfair if the principal occupant in the convoy survived the crash.
He has obviously used them to elongate his life.
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by Nutase(f): 7:34pm
Is the king among the dead?
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by stonemasonn: 7:35pm
I don't think it affected the Shehu.
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 7:38pm
Day by day we keep on hearing sucide story from the north..
They better ask their god why before its take them to another level.
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by chiagozien(m): 7:40pm
See meat
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by Osanebi007: 7:41pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by enemyofprogress: 7:42pm
The way Buhari and Fulani people are treating Nigerians will not make me say RIP to them
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by olatade(m): 7:42pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Not funny
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by grandstar(m): 7:42pm
They don't seem to be dead. At least thanks for that
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by SicilianMafia: 7:43pm
Eyah
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by dieBYfire: 7:44pm
I read that "karma is a Bitch"
Won ti get awon people e finally
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by oshe111(m): 7:44pm
One person myt av been the one that brought upon this accident
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by Follysho707: 7:46pm
Nutase:
I was abt to ask similar question.. He has to die ni ooo else, we know better... don't we?
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by EVILFOREST: 7:46pm
HAUSA PEOPLE and SPEED are synonymous
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by mykh01(m): 7:46pm
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by psucc(m): 7:46pm
So sad! But ther is a question that has been bothering me for long: At time a VIP's convoy is involved in an accident, they always escape unhurt even though their PA will die on the Spot, WHY?
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by ehardetola(m): 7:46pm
chiagozien:By there fruits, you shall know them
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by gmoney12: 7:47pm
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by yesloaded: 7:47pm
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by Follysho707: 7:48pm
The 'King' better be among the dead ni oo. Else, e don use their short lives add join him own longevity. In Yoruba, we call them A'fobaje. Anyway, R.I.P to the dead.
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by muller101(m): 7:48pm
See them dry bones Aboki died Alhaji survived
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by charles2044: 7:49pm
Pictures of the car or I don't believe it.
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by Ugoeze2016: 7:49pm
May their souls rest in peace.
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:50pm
they look so dirty... are we sure diz ppl are coming from home or from sambisa... their burial won't cost anything just unmarked 2ft grave plus dirty mat to complement it...
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by Bossontop(m): 7:50pm
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by NnamdiKanu(m): 7:50pm
|Re: Convoy Of Borno King Heading To Kaduna For Durbar Involved In Accident (Graphic) by amazon14: 7:51pm
God!! This state and Mass is banana and groundnut
