masterpiece in the Ekehuan campus of the university.



The masterpiece which was shared on Facebook by Uniben's Public Relations Officer, Michael Osasuyi, shows a crocodile and a bottle.



Apparently, the masterpiece is the final year project work of Joseph, a graduating student in the department of Fine and Applied Arts.



http://www.unibengist.com/2017/12/uniben-graduating-student-erects.html?m=1

The Croc want open and drink the snapp ne?



I nor understand? 3 Likes

holy ndidi mother of talents 5 Likes

mynd44, lalasticlala 1 Like

ghettowriter:

The Croc want open and drink the snapp ne?



I nor understand?

It's a nice concept. I have read different meanings to this masterpiece.



Nice Drawing, Nice concept. It's a nice concept. I have read different meanings to this masterpiece.Nice Drawing, Nice concept. 4 Likes

Very Nice artistry. His attention to detail on the croc is 100!!. I hope he puts this talent to good use.





I’m still looking at how to interpret the artwork. I’ll leave it for art people. Maybe they’ll tell me how the sky was falling down and the croc wanted to get his last highness



9 Likes

ghettowriter:

The Croc want open and drink the snapp ne?



I nor understand? Are you done talking? Is that all you could say to this beautiful masterpiece? Are you done talking? Is that all you could say to this beautiful masterpiece? 1 Like

Unklekelvin:

Are you done talking? Is that all you could say to this beautiful masterpiece?





On a serious note, this is quite a master piece. Bravo! to the artist.



I just want to know a bit of the background story behind it, that's all.



I love creativity. On a serious note, this is quite a master piece. Bravo! to the artist.I just want to know a bit of the background story behind it, that's all.I love creativity. 5 Likes





This one pass me



Okorocha 1 vs 3 student Ahhhh crocodile climbing schnapps bottleThis one pass meOkorocha 1 vs 3 student 3 Likes

Nice piece of Art!



Say fella, can you shot me up with a statue of mi own?! 4 Likes 1 Share









I've never seen such an uneven and rough Schnapps bottle in my life.



The hole in the bottle is another big 'No:

His use of scale is also faulty, a wall gecko would have been more proportional to the bottle.



If I were his supervisor, I'd score him a 'D'. I've never seen such an uneven and rough Schnapps bottle in my life.The hole in the bottle is another big 'No:His use of scale is also faulty, a wall gecko would have been more proportional to the bottle.If I were his supervisor, I'd score him a 'D'. 3 Likes 1 Share

Rochas looking at the boy and his work like 17 Likes

Statue everywhere,..... lemme know when you have something like this. 1 Like





meanwhile checkout the Top 7 Tallest Statues In Africa hmm. .. reminds me of croc bandits in Kungfu pandameanwhile checkout the 1 Like

one governor wud soon employ him.... If u know u know 4 Likes 1 Share







Rochas family relative carrying on his legacy

@wi5dom is that yhu





Wow!!!!!!!!!!

Honestly this is a masterpiece.

I'll advice him to contact anybody related to Rochas.



A whole lot of Statutes erections awaits him Wow!!!!!!!!!!Honestly this is a masterpiece.I'll advice him to contact anybody related to Rochas.A whole lot of Statutes erections awaits him 1 Like

Okorocha

We will use d whole of year to erect statues, dis guy na Rochas cousin 1 Like

For molding a great sculpture as this... Your Statue will be the tallest in Imo state -Okorocha. 2 Likes

Nice



Okorocha will need u in Imo 1 Like

See raw talent in Nija, they plenty In Yabatech and Ibadan Poly , Okorocha suppose to hire this guy to achieve his statues project in Imo state.

He must be from Imo State,and related to the Governor

The guy is from imo 1 Like

Imo commissioner for stature ministry. 1 Like

sharout sawon goons okorocha





Okorocha must c dis Take it to owerri ,Okorocha must c dis 1 Like

ultumaltic employment for him by Rochas wether he is from IMO state or not. 1 Like