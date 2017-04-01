₦airaland Forum

Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Unklekelvin: 11:32pm On Dec 14
A graduating student of the University of Benin, Ugwuanyi C. Joseph has erected a
masterpiece in the Ekehuan campus of the university.

The masterpiece which was shared on Facebook by Uniben's Public Relations Officer, Michael Osasuyi, shows a crocodile and a bottle.

Apparently, the masterpiece is the final year project work of Joseph, a graduating student in the department of Fine and Applied Arts.

http://www.unibengist.com/2017/12/uniben-graduating-student-erects.html?m=1

7 Likes

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by ghettowriter(m): 11:33pm On Dec 14
The Croc want open and drink the snapp ne?

I nor understand?

3 Likes

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Sleekydee(m): 11:34pm On Dec 14
holy ndidi mother of talents

5 Likes

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Unklekelvin: 11:45pm On Dec 14
mynd44, lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by kelvinreality(m): 11:49pm On Dec 14
ghettowriter:
The Croc want open and drink the snapp ne?

I nor understand?

It's a nice concept. I have read different meanings to this masterpiece.

Nice Drawing, Nice concept.

4 Likes

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Milllz: 11:57pm On Dec 14
Very Nice artistry. His attention to detail on the croc is 100!!. I hope he puts this talent to good use.


I’m still looking at how to interpret the artwork. I’ll leave it for art people. Maybe they’ll tell me how the sky was falling down and the croc wanted to get his last highness grin grin

9 Likes

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Unklekelvin: 12:03am
ghettowriter:
The Croc want open and drink the snapp ne?

I nor understand?
Are you done talking? Is that all you could say to this beautiful masterpiece?

1 Like

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by ghettowriter(m): 12:08am
Unklekelvin:
Are you done talking? Is that all you could say to this beautiful masterpiece?


On a serious note, this is quite a master piece. Bravo! to the artist.

I just want to know a bit of the background story behind it, that's all.

I love creativity.

5 Likes

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Khd95(m): 12:46am
Ahhhh crocodile climbing schnapps bottle grin

This one pass me

Okorocha 1 vs 3 student grin cool

3 Likes

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by ihustler(m): 12:48am
Nice piece of Art!

Say fella, can you shot me up with a statue of mi own?!

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:14am
shocked



I've never seen such an uneven and rough Schnapps bottle in my life.

The hole in the bottle is another big 'No:
His use of scale is also faulty, a wall gecko would have been more proportional to the bottle.

If I were his supervisor, I'd score him a 'D'.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by mazimee(m): 4:00am
Rochas looking at the boy and his work like

17 Likes

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by jonnytad(m): 7:25am
Statue everywhere,..... lemme know when you have something like this.

1 Like

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by tstx(m): 7:26am
hmm. .. reminds me of croc bandits in Kungfu panda

meanwhile checkout the Top 7 Tallest Statues In Africa

1 Like

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by negz1(m): 7:26am
one governor wud soon employ him.... If u know u know

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Anstalk(f): 7:26am
Bet9ja Predictions: 10 Sure Games You Can Predict Correctly This Weekend


http://anstalk.com/updated-predictions-10-sure-games/
Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by bright007(f): 7:26am
Rochas family relative carrying on his legacy
Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Edopesin(m): 7:26am
@wi5dom is that yhu grin
Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by FortifiedCity: 7:26am
sad

Wow!!!!!!!!!!
Honestly this is a masterpiece.
I'll advice him to contact anybody related to Rochas.

A whole lot of Statutes erections awaits him

1 Like

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:26am
Okorocha
Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:28am
We will use d whole of year to erect statues, dis guy na Rochas cousin

1 Like

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by pol23: 7:28am
For molding a great sculpture as this... Your Statue will be the tallest in Imo state -Okorocha.

2 Likes

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by agarawu23(m): 7:28am
Nice

Okorocha will need u in Imo

1 Like

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by moscobabs(m): 7:29am
See raw talent in Nija, they plenty In Yabatech and Ibadan Poly , Okorocha suppose to hire this guy to achieve his statues project in Imo state.
Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Alal(m): 7:29am
He must be from Imo State,and related to the Governor
Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by twentyk(m): 7:29am
The guy is from imo

1 Like

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Toosure70: 7:29am
Imo commissioner for stature ministry.

1 Like

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by lorbah001(m): 7:30am
sharout sawon goons okorocha
Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by mytime24(f): 7:30am
Take it to owerri ,

Okorocha must c dis grin

1 Like

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by dokJ: 7:30am
ultumaltic employment for him by Rochas wether he is from IMO state or not.

1 Like

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:30am
I like this. Rochas right now

3 Likes

Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Nduemma12(m): 7:31am
grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

