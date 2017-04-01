₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Unklekelvin: 11:32pm On Dec 14
A graduating student of the University of Benin, Ugwuanyi C. Joseph has erected a
masterpiece in the Ekehuan campus of the university.
The masterpiece which was shared on Facebook by Uniben's Public Relations Officer, Michael Osasuyi, shows a crocodile and a bottle.
Apparently, the masterpiece is the final year project work of Joseph, a graduating student in the department of Fine and Applied Arts.
http://www.unibengist.com/2017/12/uniben-graduating-student-erects.html?m=1
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by ghettowriter(m): 11:33pm On Dec 14
The Croc want open and drink the snapp ne?
I nor understand?
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Sleekydee(m): 11:34pm On Dec 14
holy ndidi mother of talents
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Unklekelvin: 11:45pm On Dec 14
mynd44, lalasticlala
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by kelvinreality(m): 11:49pm On Dec 14
ghettowriter:
It's a nice concept. I have read different meanings to this masterpiece.
Nice Drawing, Nice concept.
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Milllz: 11:57pm On Dec 14
Very Nice artistry. His attention to detail on the croc is 100!!. I hope he puts this talent to good use.
I’m still looking at how to interpret the artwork. I’ll leave it for art people. Maybe they’ll tell me how the sky was falling down and the croc wanted to get his last highness
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Unklekelvin: 12:03am
ghettowriter:Are you done talking? Is that all you could say to this beautiful masterpiece?
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by ghettowriter(m): 12:08am
Unklekelvin:
On a serious note, this is quite a master piece. Bravo! to the artist.
I just want to know a bit of the background story behind it, that's all.
I love creativity.
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Khd95(m): 12:46am
Ahhhh crocodile climbing schnapps bottle
This one pass me
Okorocha 1 vs 3 student
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by ihustler(m): 12:48am
Nice piece of Art!
Say fella, can you shot me up with a statue of mi own?!
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:14am
I've never seen such an uneven and rough Schnapps bottle in my life.
The hole in the bottle is another big 'No:
His use of scale is also faulty, a wall gecko would have been more proportional to the bottle.
If I were his supervisor, I'd score him a 'D'.
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by mazimee(m): 4:00am
Rochas looking at the boy and his work like
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by jonnytad(m): 7:25am
Statue everywhere,..... lemme know when you have something like this.
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by tstx(m): 7:26am
hmm. .. reminds me of croc bandits in Kungfu panda
meanwhile checkout the Top 7 Tallest Statues In Africa
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by negz1(m): 7:26am
one governor wud soon employ him.... If u know u know
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Anstalk(f): 7:26am
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by bright007(f): 7:26am
Rochas family relative carrying on his legacy
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Edopesin(m): 7:26am
@wi5dom is that yhu
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by FortifiedCity: 7:26am
Wow!!!!!!!!!!
Honestly this is a masterpiece.
I'll advice him to contact anybody related to Rochas.
A whole lot of Statutes erections awaits him
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:26am
Okorocha
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:28am
We will use d whole of year to erect statues, dis guy na Rochas cousin
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by pol23: 7:28am
For molding a great sculpture as this... Your Statue will be the tallest in Imo state -Okorocha.
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by agarawu23(m): 7:28am
Nice
Okorocha will need u in Imo
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by moscobabs(m): 7:29am
See raw talent in Nija, they plenty In Yabatech and Ibadan Poly , Okorocha suppose to hire this guy to achieve his statues project in Imo state.
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Alal(m): 7:29am
He must be from Imo State,and related to the Governor
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by twentyk(m): 7:29am
The guy is from imo
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Toosure70: 7:29am
Imo commissioner for stature ministry.
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by lorbah001(m): 7:30am
sharout sawon goons okorocha
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by mytime24(f): 7:30am
Take it to owerri ,
Okorocha must c dis
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by dokJ: 7:30am
ultumaltic employment for him by Rochas wether he is from IMO state or not.
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:30am
I like this. Rochas right now
|Re: Forget Okorocha Uniben Graduating Student Erects A Masterpiece ( See Photos) by Nduemma12(m): 7:31am
