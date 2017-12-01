₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:12am
Congratulations are in order for a beautiful solider, Janet John, who got promoted this morning to a new rank in the Nigerian army. The young lady and active social media user - was given her new rank by her superiors at the Nigeria Army Intelligence School, Tego Barracks, Marine Beach, Apapa Lagos. Congrats to her once again.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/pretty-female-soldier-smiles-promoted-nigerian-army-photos.html
Earlier thread: http://www.nairaland.com/3661034/janet-john-23-year-old-soldier-won#up
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:12am
She is the definition of a slay queen........we gat the keys to success sis
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:12am
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/pretty-female-soldier-smiles-promoted-nigerian-army-photos.html
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:13am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by bedspread: 11:13am
Seriously Today Soilders are becoming a Joke...
Few years ago what on earth would concern a soilder showing off on The internet as slay queen and King...
IT SURELY THE END TIME
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 11:15am
biacan:wat d meaning of slay Queen aunty
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by highpriest4: 11:15am
Food for the Oga dem
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:18am
Jesse01:Ladies that always ball hard on money either theirs or not....... so stop hating on successful ladies and be gentlemen
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Evidence1000(m): 11:18am
highpriest4:
I've been expecting to see this comment.
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 11:22am
Viacom:ok aunty so in other words slay queens are hard working women, or cheap lover peddlers who is looking 4 a man to suck his soul out?
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:24am
I don't see ladies in the NPF and Army as real ladies. Women have no business defending the city except they are being employed to massage Oga's waist after sitting for too long.
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:28am
Jesse01:A rich lady is a slay queen get your facts right
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 11:29am
biacan:Ok, it does not matter if she is a love peddlers or not as long she is rich she is a slay Queen.
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:30am
Jesse01:Now that's a gentleman talking
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 11:32am
biacan:Thank u
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by raphafire: 11:33am
FortifiedCity:
My God!!!! Let me assume that u are joking...if u have a sister in the system would u have said this ?
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:36am
Jesse01:You're welcome make sure you work your ass out to make your girlfriend happy........now go get busy and be a good boy
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:37am
raphafire:No body takes that clown serious
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by raphafire: 11:37am
biacan:
Abi?? Now I know..thanks for this info
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:39am
raphafire:You're welcome
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 11:40am
biacan:yes Aunty I will try my best
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:40am
raphafire:I'd say it over and over.
Women have no business defending the city. I wouldn't let my sister be there
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:44am
biacan:I learnt you're taking English lessons lately
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:44am
Jesse01:Who be Aunty abeg nor spoil things for me
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:45am
FortifiedCity:You talking to me.......
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 11:46am
biacan:oh my bad sorri nice charting wit any ways, and thanks 4 d advice, Shalom.
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:48am
biacan:
I enjoy those your grammatical blunders. An example of an olodo slay queen
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:51am
biacan:Choi....Hahahaha. Don't mind him, he doesn't know that old single women like Biacan don't like to be called Aunty. You are not Aunty biko
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:52am
Jesse01:Peace
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by cassidy1996(m): 12:18pm
that her uniform is too tight
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by CaptainStephen(m): 1:22pm
FortifiedCity:you are coming from an ignorant perspective oga, trust me some of the things these gallant ladies do will maim or kill you.
|Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by raphafire: 1:30pm
FortifiedCity:Thank God for ur financially capable family.....others are doing the job cos of money... Thank u
