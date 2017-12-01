₦airaland Forum

Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:12am
Congratulations are in order for a beautiful solider, Janet John, who got promoted this morning to a new rank in the Nigerian army. The young lady and active social media user - was given her new rank by her superiors at the Nigeria Army Intelligence School, Tego Barracks, Marine Beach, Apapa Lagos. Congrats to her once again.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/pretty-female-soldier-smiles-promoted-nigerian-army-photos.html

Earlier thread: http://www.nairaland.com/3661034/janet-john-23-year-old-soldier-won#up

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:12am
She is the definition of a slay queen........we gat the keys to success sis

2 Likes

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:12am
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/pretty-female-soldier-smiles-promoted-nigerian-army-photos.html

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:13am
cc; lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by bedspread: 11:13am
Seriously Today Soilders are becoming a Joke...
Few years ago what on earth would concern a soilder showing off on The internet as slay queen and King...
IT SURELY THE END TIME

73 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 11:15am
biacan:
She is the definition of a slay queen........we gat the keys to success sis
wat d meaning of slay Queen aunty

7 Likes

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by highpriest4: 11:15am
Food for the Oga dem

52 Likes 1 Share

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:18am
Jesse01:
wat d meaning of slay Queen aunty
Ladies that always ball hard on money either theirs or not....... so stop hating on successful ladies and be gentlemen

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Evidence1000(m): 11:18am
highpriest4:
Food for the Oga dem

I've been expecting to see this comment. cheesy

59 Likes

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 11:22am
Viacom:
Ladies that always ball hard on money either theirs or not....... so stop hating on successful ladies and be gentlemen
ok aunty so in other words slay queens are hard working women, or cheap lover peddlers who is looking 4 a man to suck his soul out? angry

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:24am
angry

I don't see ladies in the NPF and Army as real ladies. Women have no business defending the city except they are being employed to massage Oga's waist after sitting for too long.

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:28am
Jesse01:
ok aunty so in other words slay queens are hard working women, or cheap lover peddlers who is looking 4 a man to suck his soul out? angry
A rich lady is a slay queen get your facts right

1 Like

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 11:29am
biacan:
A rich lady is a slay queen get your facts right
Ok, it does not matter if she is a love peddlers or not as long she is rich she is a slay Queen.
Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:30am
Jesse01:
Ok, it does not matter if she is a love peddlers or not as long she is rich she is a slay Queen.
Now that's a gentleman talking
Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 11:32am
biacan:
Now that's a gentleman talking
Thank u grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by raphafire: 11:33am
FortifiedCity:
angry

I don't see ladies in the NPF and Army as real ladies. Women have no business defending the city except they are being employed to massage Oga's waist after sitting for too long.

My God!!!! Let me assume that u are joking...if u have a sister in the system would u have said this ?

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:36am
Jesse01:
Thank u grin
You're welcome cheesy make sure you work your ass out to make your girlfriend happy........now go get busy and be a good boy
Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:37am
raphafire:


My God!!!! Let me assume that u are joking...if u have a sister in the system would u have said this ?
No body takes that clown serious
Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by raphafire: 11:37am
biacan:
No body takes that clown serious

Abi?? Now I know..thanks for this info
Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:39am
raphafire:

Abi?? Now I know..thanks for this info
You're welcome

1 Like

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 11:40am
biacan:
You're welcome cheesy make sure you work your ass out to make your girlfriend happy........now go get busy and be a good boy
yes Aunty I will try my best

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:40am
raphafire:


My God!!!! Let me assume that u are joking...if u have a sister in the system would u have said this ?
I'd say it over and over.
Women have no business defending the city. I wouldn't let my sister be there

1 Like

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:44am
biacan:
No body takes that clown serious
grin I learnt you're taking English lessons lately

1 Like

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:44am
Jesse01:
yes Aunty I will try my best
Who be Aunty abeg nor spoil things for me
Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:45am
FortifiedCity:
grin I learnt you're taking English lessons lately
You talking to me.......

3 Likes

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 11:46am
biacan:
Who be Aunty abeg nor spoil things for me
oh my bad sorri cry nice charting wit any ways, and thanks 4 d advice, Shalom.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:48am
biacan:
You talking to me.......
grin grin

I enjoy those your grammatical blunders. An example of an olodo slay queen grin grin

7 Likes

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:51am
biacan:
Who be Aunty abeg nor spoil things for me
Choi....Hahahaha. Don't mind him, he doesn't know that old single women like Biacan don't like to be called Aunty. You are not Aunty biko grin

5 Likes

Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:52am
Jesse01:
oh my bad sorri cry nice charting wit any ways, and thanks 4 d advice, Shalom.
Peace
Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by cassidy1996(m): 12:18pm
that her uniform is too tight
Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by CaptainStephen(m): 1:22pm
FortifiedCity:
angry

I don't see ladies in the NPF and Army as real ladies. Women have no business defending the city except they are being employed to massage Oga's waist after sitting for too long.
you are coming from an ignorant perspective oga, trust me some of the things these gallant ladies do will maim or kill you.
Re: Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) by raphafire: 1:30pm
FortifiedCity:
I'd say it over and over.
Women have no business defending the city. I wouldn't let my sister be there
Thank God for ur financially capable family.....others are doing the job cos of money... Thank u

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

