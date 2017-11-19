₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by lodgerill: 1:42pm
There was a mild drama at the Aguata prisons in Anambra State when a defendant, Tobias Mbaekwe who was granted bail on health condition, declined to leave the prison environment despite family’s readiness to meets the bail conditions.
Mbaekwe, who hailed from Ozubulu in Ekwusigo local government area of the state, was among the three juveniles who were incarcerated at medium security prisons, Aguata and ten others freed by the State Chief Judge, Justice Peter Umeadi on health ground and delay in prosecution.
The defendant collapsed on the floor shortly after the ruling that he would be granted bail, begging the Chief Judge to allow him stay back in the prison, where he said his life will be more secured.
He informed the court that his relatives, numbering thirty one, have ganged up to kill him.
“They said they will kill me if I come back home. They grabbed my father’s land after killing him in 1980. They latter kidnapped me and threatened to kill me and that is why they abandoned me here since 2012,” he cried out.
Justice Umeadi however directed the Aguata Prisons Welfare Officer to take the defendant to the DPP of Ozubulu Police station who would in turn accompany him home.
He also directed that the defendant be visited every three months, adding that he could be re-arraigned by the DPO anytime they wanted to prosecute him.
The Chief Judge, during his visit to the prison for jail delivery service, also discharged a 34-year-old Obinna Nwankwo Udemgba who was incarcerated since 2013 but has not been prosecuted by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).
Ruling on his case, Justice Umeadi discharged the defendant on the ground of unnecessary delay by DPP to commence trial on the matter brought against the defendant as well as the attitude of the defendant’s relatives who abandoned him in the prison.
Other defendants granted bails during the prison decongestion visit were Japhet Onwuchekwe, Toochukwu Onyebuchi, Sunday Ulebe (Ebonyi), Amandi Dim, Chinonso Onyejeckwe and others.
Justice Umeadi said the exercise was targeted at bringing the court closer to the inmates, describing it as part of the corporate social responsibility of the third arm of the government.
He commended the security agencies, DPP, Prison officers, Red Cross society, the judiciary and others for their efforts in ensuring that the exercise was a success.
On his part, the Assistant Controller of Aguata prisons, Mr. Ubaenyi Patrick described the visit as relief to the prison authorities and family of the inmates, revealing that the 80 capacity prison facility houses 191 inmates, out of which, 161 were awaiting trial.
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/me-in-prison-please-prison-inmate.html
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by ekems2017(f): 3:06pm
Hmmmm this one weak me o!
Ok since there are others that are still awaiting trials. Release them and send him back to the prison. Is like he is now the landlord in the prison and doesn't want to loose his benefits and free strong beans.
9 Likes
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by lekahm(m): 3:07pm
When the inner world, is better than the outside world!
13 Likes
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by Caret: 3:07pm
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by Offpoint: 3:07pm
I'll do same, all the free food and accommodation. no girlfriend to bother you for stuffs, no family looking up to you for something, no vals, no Christmas, no roaming 'round street for job... you got enough time to think about your life, enough time for meditations and yoga.... prison is bae
13 Likes
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by estolaB(f): 3:07pm
They should swap him with someone else na
1 Like
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by tstx(m): 3:07pm
kai... The poor fellow has been institutionalized..
5 Likes
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by tstx(m): 3:07pm
Home is where you call home... make una leave the guy.
3 Likes
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by Perge(m): 3:08pm
Actually, they were all bred to live in prisons in that cesspit.... More than half of them in Anambra are in Asian prisons.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by sdindan: 3:08pm
This guy do listen AIT.
Buhari you see ur life
2 Likes
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by kaptaneSaka(m): 3:08pm
Eya.....Maybe no home to go to , Alhamdulilahi Eya.....Maybe no home to go to , Alhamdulilahi
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by alphaconde(m): 3:08pm
he has found peace
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by aaronson(m): 3:08pm
Home is where the heart is.
3 Likes
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by DeBlessedOne(m): 3:08pm
We refuse to be distracted by fake prison addicts news #ENDSARS.. .
6 Likes
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by lovelylad(m): 3:08pm
Addicted
2 Likes
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by NwaAmaikpe: 3:08pm
I don't blame the guy, what's the essence coming out when Buhari is still the President?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by OhiOfIhima: 3:09pm
estolaB:
estolaB:
Caret:
ekems2017:what is all dis.... uhh
2 Likes
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by Jaytecq(m): 3:09pm
even the world out there ain't smiling
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by Cooladex(m): 3:09pm
ekems2017:
DeBlessedOne:
NwaAmaikpe:
tstx:
Caret:
tstx:
nawa 4 una ooo
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by FitnessDoctor: 3:09pm
“They said they will kill me if I come back home. They grabbed my father’s land after killing him in 1980. They latter kidnapped me and threatened to kill me and that is why they abandoned me here since 2012,” he cried out.
The government should try and look into the stories of prison inmates, some are not there because they were supposed to be
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by muhdchilli(m): 3:09pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by 1shortblackboy: 3:10pm
life is stranger than fiction
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by solpat(m): 3:10pm
He dey reason the free food and accommodation he dey get while in Prison
It's an every day thing you see and hear from Badagry Prison to Damaturu prison
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by RealPanda(m): 3:10pm
I just want to book space
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by Fetula4u: 3:10pm
The fear of been rejected by the society,maybe no job.....and won't like to commit another crime...bro Go home and trun to ur maker he will guide ur path.
1 Like
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by MasterKim: 3:10pm
Ibos and prison
3 Likes
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by judecares1: 3:10pm
the man has think and said to himself<where is he going to start from?
1 Like
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by nonut: 3:11pm
Sai Baba.
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by Officialpyper(m): 3:11pm
What a world
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by yanshDoctor: 3:11pm
... when you put a domestic animal in prison for too long. and then release it. it will never go away.
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by dotun365: 3:11pm
The Criminal justice system was one area I really had faith this government was going to bring in change considering the vice president being a pastor was also a lawyer. The blood of all the wrongly incarcerated people continues to cry out against nigeria. #hugelydissapointed
|Re: "Leave Me In Prison" - Anambra Prison Inmate Begs After Released To Go Home by thedondada(m): 3:12pm
Alarm is outside the walls.
At least food and shelter confirmed in prison.
We blame PDP for making this man want to stay in prison.
