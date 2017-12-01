Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) (13759 Views)

'This is a situation where a mother nd her two son's joined hands in killing there father at 9nt at 10.00 when everyone must have gone to bed nd bit up his wife, collected 20,000 from her, this is the money the husband gave to her to take care of herself nd de unborn child. They finally succeeded with there by killing the man nd buried him under a plantain tree. So it is not good to marry two wife nd there must be peace in the family, if there is no peace there will be war'.





kai pple ar bad

What?!! Why?!! 2 Likes

Fear ipob.Anything money,they can kill.Fear developer. Fear ipob.Anything money,they can kill.Fear developer. 16 Likes 2 Shares

this is unlike Ndi igbos,they don't kill their own like that...now I agree that IPIGS may've killed and buried their own...but who discovered where he was buried ? i guess it must be Skull Minners aka Afonja,They have inbuilt Skull Detecting Device SDD ... Always read what you have written and ask yourself three times "Does this make sense?" before you click"submit". Always read what you have written and ask yourself three times "Does this make sense?" before you click"submit". 52 Likes 4 Shares

this is unlike Ndi igbos,they don't kill their own like that...now I agree that IPIGS may've killed and buried their own...but who discovered where he was buried ? i guess it must be Skull Minners aka Afonja,They have inbuilt Skull Detecting Device SDD ... So you wasted FTC on this So you wasted FTC on this 14 Likes 1 Share

Fake.



The state of the corpse looks like he drowned.



Compare the man and the corpses of the boys below and you will notice some similarities. I doubt if he didn't die by drowning. 2 Likes

cc:Ihatepork,antipob,cummando,kyase,python1, eyah eyah

Igbo cokne

and that was how English was murdered 2 Likes 1 Share

some pple are here looking for who to call "Afonja." Shameless tribalists! 2 Likes

This story looks fake, RIP to the dead 3 Likes







Such a united family. Such a united family. 4 Likes 1 Share

See what Bubu and Afffficciii cause now

this is unlike Ndi igbos,they don't kill their own like that...now I agree that IPIGS may've killed and buried their own...but who discovered where he was buried ? i guess it must be Skull Minners aka Afonja,They have inbuilt Skull Detecting Device SDD ... It's not by force to comment. It's not by force to comment. 13 Likes 3 Shares

All those brown roof Republicans who would always be the first to shout "say no to tribalism" "must we attach tribe to everything" when their people are been roasted. I hope you can see how hypocritical you all are.

I was waiting for anyone of you to call your tribesmen to order and though not surprised it didn't happen throughout the first page.

The next thread I will see any of you asking others not to be tribalistic because they are roasting your tribesmen, I will be on a ban.



Useless hypocrites. 2 Likes

deaf and dumb deaf and dumb 1 Like

Who else didn't understand OP's English?



This is pure ingilishi 4 Likes

Uwa Mmebi

Nna which kin English OP dey speak? 1 Like

IGBO KWENU!!! 1 Like

Bad people. Bad tribe, bad community. Wickedness is worrying them. Evil

see English abeg

As shared by Kingsley(reports have it that it happened in Aguluzigbo in Anambra)...



'This is a situation where a mother nd her two son's joined hands in killing there father at 9nt at 10.00 when everyone must have gone to bed nd bit up his wife, collected 20,000 from her, this is the money the husband gave to her to take care of herself nd de unborn child. They finally succeeded with there by killing the man nd buried him under a plantain tree. So it is not good to marry two wife nd there must be peace in the family, if there is no peace there will be war'.





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/wife-join-her-2-sons-and-kill-her.html?m=1 this is evil this is evil