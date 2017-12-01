₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by Mztarstrechy(m): 2:40pm
As shared by Kingsley(reports have it that it happened in Aguluzigbo in Anambra)...
'This is a situation where a mother nd her two son's joined hands in killing there father at 9nt at 10.00 when everyone must have gone to bed nd bit up his wife, collected 20,000 from her, this is the money the husband gave to her to take care of herself nd de unborn child. They finally succeeded with there by killing the man nd buried him under a plantain tree. So it is not good to marry two wife nd there must be peace in the family, if there is no peace there will be war'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/wife-join-her-2-sons-and-kill-her.html?m=1
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by Mztarstrechy(m): 2:40pm
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by Mztarstrechy(m): 2:41pm
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by Tugsramm(m): 2:43pm
kai pple ar bad
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by Shuku0kukobambi: 2:48pm
What?!! Why?!!
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by ipobarecriminals: 2:53pm
Fear ipob.Anything money,they can kill.Fear developer.
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by thesicilian: 2:56pm
squash47:Always read what you have written and ask yourself three times "Does this make sense?" before you click"submit".
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by JOHNSONSOLAFUNMI: 3:04pm
squash47:So you wasted FTC on this
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by ipobarecriminals: 3:11pm
cc:Ihatepork,antipob,cummando,kyase,python1,
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by Notmyproblem: 3:28pm
Fake.
The state of the corpse looks like he drowned.
Compare the man and the corpses of the boys below and you will notice some similarities. I doubt if he didn't die by drowning.
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by Kyase(m): 3:29pm
ipobarecriminals:eyah
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by vicfajeze(m): 3:30pm
Igbo cokne
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by tstx(m): 3:31pm
and that was how English was murdered
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by Mac2016(m): 3:31pm
some pple are here looking for who to call "Afonja." Shameless tribalists!
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by yesloaded: 3:31pm
This story looks fake, RIP to the dead
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:31pm
Such a united family.
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by Luukasz(m): 3:32pm
See what Bubu and Afffficciii cause now
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by deco22(m): 3:32pm
squash47:It's not by force to comment.
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by eddieguru(m): 3:32pm
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by nawtyme: 3:32pm
All those brown roof Republicans who would always be the first to shout "say no to tribalism" "must we attach tribe to everything" when their people are been roasted. I hope you can see how hypocritical you all are.
I was waiting for anyone of you to call your tribesmen to order and though not surprised it didn't happen throughout the first page.
The next thread I will see any of you asking others not to be tribalistic because they are roasting your tribesmen, I will be on a ban.
Useless hypocrites.
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by free2ryhme: 3:33pm
NwaAmaikpe:
deaf and dumb
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by PrinceCEE(m): 3:33pm
Who else didn't understand OP's English?
This is pure ingilishi
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by free2ryhme: 3:33pm
Uwa Mmebi
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by kelvinUchiha(m): 3:33pm
Nna which kin English OP dey speak?
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by iluvdonjazzy: 3:33pm
IGBO KWENU!!!
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by loabb2(m): 3:34pm
Bad people. Bad tribe, bad community. Wickedness is worrying them. Evil
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by ceezarhh(m): 3:35pm
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by Tension532(m): 3:35pm
see English abeg
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by missbestie: 3:35pm
Mztarstrechy:this is evil
|Re: Wife & Her 2 Sons Kill Her Husband In Anambra, Bury Him Under A Tree (Graphic) by stevezuks: 3:35pm
Life is a song
