|"I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by Quelle: 3:03pm
A man who has been nabbed for allegedly committing a grievous criminal act, has made a stunning confession about his operations.
According to report, one of the five notorious robbers that specialised in stealing cars within the state, who are currently being investigated by the Lagos State police command for snatching and selling stolen vehicles, said he has stolen four cars in four months.
The arrested suspects identified as Uche Uzobu, 23, Sampson Akamo, 38; Ahmed Seun, 30; Kazeem Adeshina 41, and Isaac David, 24 narrated their individual roles in the car snatching business.
But, 23 year-old Uche Uzobu, said “I have been snatching cars from the various people. I have snatched just four cars in four months. I was paid N30, 000 for the first car that I stole and N27, 000 for the second one.
It was learned that the suspects were arrested after the owner of the infinity jeep the gang stole last reported the case to the police.
While parading the suspects at the state police command, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, said that one of suspects was tracked and arrested.
He added that his arrest led to the arrest of other gang members as all suspects will be charged to court after investigation is concluded.
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/stole-four-cars-in-just-one-month.html
1 Like
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by midehi2(f): 3:05pm
Just imagine
2 Likes
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by olureignforever: 3:05pm
Only you.
1 Like
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by Tugsramm(m): 3:10pm
Sum pple may cum here nw and start shouting afonja. Every tribe have their own bad eggs
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by rosy1992(f): 3:13pm
Imagine such penny for a grievous act of theft. May God have mercy on u.
1 Like
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by python1: 3:58pm
Uche Uzobu, abeg which tribe dey bear dat name sef?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by Ayodejioak(m): 4:56pm
:op
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by free2ryhme: 4:56pm
Quelle:
Cursed generation
1 Like
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by pejuakinab: 4:56pm
Hmm...this one pass recession, selling a whole car for 27k/30k.
Ogbenu tan
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by Aniedi30(m): 4:57pm
Now the law has snatch u....
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by mummyson26(m): 4:57pm
Bad market for nca
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by seanswitch(m): 4:57pm
Olofo
How can you sell a whole car for 27,000 when it's not bicycle.
2 Likes
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by iAudio: 4:57pm
Oboy see collabo!
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by bedspread: 4:57pm
4 CARS >>>4MONTHS
Hmmmmm ..... NIGERIA IS WEL REPRESENTED
O DI EGWU
1 Like
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by johnstar(m): 4:58pm
I don modify twice
Lyk i don't know wat to say
1 Like
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by Bolustical: 4:58pm
Quelle:[b]The Yorubas amongst the car-jackers should be jailed not because they stole only but because they allowed an IPOB P&I to corrupt them.
Nonsense.
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by Bolustical: 4:58pm
Quelle:[b]When it comes to collaborating in crime to develop other people's region, you will never find flattieees wanting.
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by yesloaded: 4:58pm
This One Is Strong O...
This One Is Strong O...
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by slawomir: 4:58pm
the guy is a low budget asss modaa fuckingg criminal
the fact remains that all humans are criminals. it depends on what we steal, our financial status at that moment and the opportunity to steal.
the criminality in every human is clear
like me now I can't steal anything less than a million at this moment as a student
and whereas the other person will be happy to steal even ten thousand naira
while someone like minister or president will be targeting billions to steal
so it all depends
I know so many people will criticize me for this comment
anyway it is not their fault. humans hate what they don't understand
1 Like
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by free2ryhme: 4:58pm
na person sweat dem sell like groundnut money
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by Factfinder1(f): 4:59pm
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by bigtt76(f): 4:59pm
The buyers tho ...they need to be flogged
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by rosy1992(f): 4:59pm
So inhumane
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by Charly68: 4:59pm
If SARS decides to silence this thief now people would say ,end SARS ..imagine ..
1 Like
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by Massob: 4:59pm
python1:na dem.... Ipod, awon eyan Clifford orji. The originator of skull mining
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by ZombiePUNISHER: 4:59pm
python1:
Ode
Kazzim adeshina
Ahmed Seun
Sampson akamo
All these listed ritualists and skull miners spoiled that poor uche boy
6 Likes
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by Jakumo(m): 4:59pm
Hey 27K naira for a car is a great deal.
Who can hook me up with this car salesman while he is relaxing in jail ?
I want to book down and pay my deposit for a Mercedes G Wagon, for which I am more that ready to pay as much as 35K naira, cash down.
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by DRJECKYLL(m): 5:00pm
NCAN this is a difficult case to crack.
1 Like
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by lovelylad(m): 5:00pm
Those people that bought the cars need to be arrested too
1 Like
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by erico2k2(m): 5:01pm
Tugsramm:Nah only thievery nah A fone a and our Hard working developers dey work and coporate . When nah to thief East go be paddy with west no brown roof no Ipob
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by lovelylad(m): 5:01pm
Jakumo:olè
1 Like
|Re: "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them by segebase(m): 5:01pm
j
