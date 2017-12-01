Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "I Stole 4 Cars In Just 4 Months" - Suspect Confesses. See How Much He Sold Them (12172 Views)

"We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake" – Suspect Confesses / Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses / I Became An Armed Robber To Raise Funds For My Gospel Album - Suspect Confesses

According to report, one of the five notorious robbers that specialised in stealing cars within the state, who are currently being investigated by the Lagos State police command for snatching and selling stolen vehicles, said he has stolen four cars in four months.



The arrested suspects identified as Uche Uzobu, 23, Sampson Akamo, 38; Ahmed Seun, 30; Kazeem Adeshina 41, and Isaac David, 24 narrated their individual roles in the car snatching business.



But, 23 year-old Uche Uzobu, said “I have been snatching cars from the various people. I have snatched just four cars in four months. I was paid N30, 000 for the first car that I stole and N27, 000 for the second one.



It was learned that the suspects were arrested after the owner of the infinity jeep the gang stole last reported the case to the police.



While parading the suspects at the state police command, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, said that one of suspects was tracked and arrested.



He added that his arrest led to the arrest of other gang members as all suspects will be charged to court after investigation is concluded.





Just imagine 2 Likes

Only you. 1 Like

Sum pple may cum here nw and start shouting afonja. Every tribe have their own bad eggs

Imagine such penny for a grievous act of theft. May God have mercy on u. 1 Like

Uche Uzobu, abeg which tribe dey bear dat name sef? 3 Likes 1 Share

Cursed generation Cursed generation 1 Like

Hmm...this one pass recession, selling a whole car for 27k/30k.

Now the law has snatch u....

How can you sell a whole car for 27,000 when it's not bicycle. OlofoHow can you sell a whole car for 27,000 when it's not bicycle. 2 Likes

Oboy see collabo!

O DI EGWU 1 Like

Lyk i don't know wat to say I don modifytwiceLyk i don't know wat to say 1 Like

The arrested suspects identified as Uche Uzobu, 23, Sampson Akamo, 38; Ahmed Seun, 30; Kazeem Adeshina 41, and Isaac David, 2[/b]4 narrated their individual roles in the car snatching business.



But, 23 year-old Uche Uzobu, said “I have been snatching cars from the various people. I have snatched just four cars in four months. I was paid N30, 000 for the first car that I stole and N27, 000 for the second one. [b]The Yorubas amongst the car-jackers should be jailed not because they stole only but because they allowed an IPOB P&I to corrupt them.



The arrested suspects identified as Uche Uzobu, 23, Sampson Akamo, 38; Ahmed Seun, 30; Kazeem Adeshina 41, and Isaac David, 24 narrated their individual roles in the car snatching business.



[b]When it comes to collaborating in crime to develop other people's region, you will never find flattieees wanting.

the guy is a low budget asss modaa fuckingg criminal

the fact remains that all humans are criminals. it depends on what we steal, our financial status at that moment and the opportunity to steal.

the criminality in every human is clear

like me now I can't steal anything less than a million at this moment as a student

and whereas the other person will be happy to steal even ten thousand naira

while someone like minister or president will be targeting billions to steal

so it all depends



I know so many people will criticize me for this comment

anyway it is not their fault. humans hate what they don't understand 1 Like

na person sweat dem sell like groundnut money

The buyers tho ...they need to be flogged

So inhumane

If SARS decides to silence this thief now people would say ,end SARS ..imagine .. 1 Like

python1:

Uche Uzobu, abeg which tribe dey bear dat name sef? na dem.... Ipod, awon eyan Clifford orji. The originator of skull mining na dem.... Ipod, awon eyan Clifford orji. The originator of skull mining 1 Like 1 Share

python1:

Uche Uzobu, abeg which tribe dey bear dat name sef?

Ode

Kazzim adeshina

Ahmed Seun

Sampson akamo

All these listed ritualists and skull miners spoiled that poor uche boy OdeKazzim adeshinaAhmed SeunSampson akamoAll these listed ritualists and skull miners spoiled that poor uche boy 6 Likes

Hey 27K naira for a car is a great deal.



Who can hook me up with this car salesman while he is relaxing in jail ?



I want to book down and pay my deposit for a Mercedes G Wagon, for which I am more that ready to pay as much as 35K naira, cash down.

NCAN this is a difficult case to crack. 1 Like

Those people that bought the cars need to be arrested too 1 Like

Tugsramm:

Sum pple may cum here nw and start shouting afonja. Every tribe have their own bad eggs Nah only thievery nah A fone a and our Hard working developers dey work and coporate . When nah to thief East go be paddy with west no brown roof no Ipob Nah only thievery nah A fone a and our Hard working developers dey work and coporate . When nah to thief East go be paddy with west no brown roof no Ipob

Jakumo:

Hey 27K naira for a car is a great deal.



Who can hook me up with this car salesman while he is relaxing in jail ?



I want to book down and pay my deposit for a Mercedes G Wagon, for which I am more that ready to pay as much as 35K naira, cash down. olè olè 1 Like