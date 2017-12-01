Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Aminu Sanusi Lamido Becomes A Police Officer (Photos) (10431 Views)

Prince Aminu born in 1991 joined the Nigeria Police after he graduated from University of Buckingham united kingdom with Bsc accounting after which he left for Riyad the kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he studied Arabic before coming back to Nigeria and did his NYSC in Lagos.



The prince then joined the service of the Nigeria Police, Plateau Academy where he passed out with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).



It could be recalled that the ASP's late grand father, Emir Ado Bayero was a police officer before he joined the diplomatic work, then became the emir of Kano.



Congratulations to the Kano royal family, particularly his highness.



Congrats

That's how Nigeria work. Plenty capable young Nigerians applied for this job but it was given to the son of a rich man at the end.... This one that won't go to work

I do tell people, Nigeria is who knows who



Why should I celebrate this nonsense?

That's how Nigeria work. Plenty capable young Nigerians applied for this job but it was given to the son of a rich man at the end.... This one that won't go to work

I do tell people, Nigeria is who knows who



Why should I celebrate this nonsense?

Shior So he is not entitled to become a police officer because his family is rich abi . smh 46 Likes 2 Shares

That's how Nigeria work. Plenty capable young Nigerians applied for this job but it was given to the son of a rich man at the end.... This one that won't go to work

I do tell people, Nigeria is who knows who



Why should I celebrate this nonsense?

Shior Oboy, see painment. This thing pain am no be small. So because his father is rich, he can never be qualified for even police job? Bross, take some paracetamol, it reduces pain. Oboy, see painment. This thing pain am no be small. So because his father is rich, he can never be qualified for even police job? Bross, take some paracetamol, it reduces pain. 42 Likes 5 Shares

Oboy, see painment. This thing pain am no be small. So because his father is rich, he can never be qualified for even police job? Bross, take some paracetamol, it reduces pain. Argue with me when you get your tenses correct.



For your info., he'll need another 7 years or more to get to where I am. 34 Likes 2 Shares

The question is, did he get there by merit?

If his father wasn't the Emir, will he have gotten the job? CastedDude:

So he is not entitled to become a police officer because his family is rich abi . smh 17 Likes 2 Shares

I can’t imagine myself joining the Nigeria police force sha. These Hausa people always do things with power as the end goal. Congrats to the boy. 4 Likes 1 Share

That's how Nigeria work. Plenty capable young Nigerians applied for this job but it was given to the son of a rich man at the end.... This one that won't go to work

I do tell people, Nigeria is who knows who



Why should I celebrate this nonsense?

Shior So a man with all these qualifications of his doesnot deserve to be ASP simply becos his father is an Emir?



The igbos will ask:"I ga buru ogbenye,buru amosu?"

Meaning:"will u be wretched n still be an obstacle of progress at d same time?" So a man with all these qualifications of his doesnot deserve to be ASP simply becos his father is an Emir?The igbos will ask:"I ga buru ogbenye,buru amosu?"Meaning:"will u be wretched n still be an obstacle of progress at d same time?" 24 Likes 2 Shares

So a man with all these qualifications of his doesnot deserve to be ASP simply becos his father is an Emit?



The igbos will ask:"I ga buru ogbenye,buru amosu?"

Meaning:"will u be wretched n still be an obstacle of progress at d same time?" I usually don't argue with dunderheads but lemme spare you some few lines.

How many over qualified youth applied for the job before he was picked?

You are obviously living in denial if you think that boy was picked based on qualification. 24 Likes 2 Shares

That's how Nigeria work. Plenty capable young Nigerians applied for this job but it was given to the son of a rich man at the end.... This one that won't go to work

I do tell people, Nigeria is who knows who



Why should I celebrate this nonsense?

Oga, the boy is over qualified oo. I can’t get a degree from buckingham and then use it to serve a dirty organization like the Nigeria Police Force. This boy joined the police at the prodding of his father and other northern hawks to be the Inspector General of Police in the near future. It is all part of the Northern hegemony.



The boy is on a mission. Oga, the boy is over qualified oo. I can’t get a degree from buckingham and then use it to serve a dirty organization like the Nigeria Police Force. This boy joined the police at the prodding of his father and other northern hawks to be the Inspector General of Police in the near future. It is all part of the Northern hegemony.The boy is on a mission. 45 Likes 1 Share

I usually don't argue with dunderheads but lemme spare you some few lines.

How many over qualified youth applied for the job before he was picked?

You are obviously living in denial if you think that boy was picked based on qualification. I can see u r d abusing type

Byee I can see u r d abusing typeByee 4 Likes 1 Share

Oga, the boy is over qualified oo. I can’t get a degree from buckingham and then use it to serve a dirty organization like the Nigeria Police Force. This boy joined the police at the prodding of his father and other northern hawks to be the Inspector General of Police in the near future. It is all part of the Northern hegemony.



The boy is on a mission.[/quote



I disagree with all of your comments,

But that last line of yours is apt.

It agrees with what Joemaddog says that,you and I know how he got there,unless we wanna pretend. 3 Likes 2 Shares

congratulations to my elder brother too.

may Almighty God continue to guide and protect u.

Future IG if Nigeria continues on its part of nonsense nepotism and northern hegemony ..Make no mistake the end game is power here 5 Likes

say hello to the new IGP in probably 15yrs....... 5 Likes 1 Share

Before you know it, in a few years time, he would be 'pushed' to become a top ranking officer, overtaking older officers from other parts of the country.



....this will be possible because he came from a certain party of this country. God dey watch! 5 Likes

I usually don't argue with dunderheads but lemme spare you some few lines.

How many over qualified youth applied for the job before he was picked?

You are obviously living in denial if you think that boy was picked based on qualification. e still dey pain you

go and sleep well when you wake up you'll be fine

don't mention me otherwise e still dey pain yougo and sleep well when you wake up you'll be finedon't mention me otherwise 2 Likes

Before you know it, in a few years time, he would be 'pushed' to become a top ranking officer, overtaking older officers other parts of the coybtry.



....this will be possible because he came from a certain party of this country. God dey watch!

Exactly. The boy is however over qualified and has a very sound educational background. I hope he serves Nigeria well. Exactly. The boy is however over qualified and has a very sound educational background. I hope he serves Nigeria well. 6 Likes

The question is, did he get there by merit?

If his father wasn't the Emir, will he have gotten the job?

Yes he will. Someone that studied abroad with all his credentials still end up in NPF. Here in the south most of the rich children will rather work in CBN or NNPC. If he choose to work in CBN nothing will stop him so now the guy decided to join NPF and you guys are still complaining. Hahah! What do you want Nigerian Yes he will. Someone that studied abroad with all his credentials still end up in NPF. Here in the south most of the rich children will rather work in CBN or NNPC. If he choose to work in CBN nothing will stop him so now the guy decided to join NPF and you guys are still complaining. Hahah! What do you want Nigerian 14 Likes 1 Share

Future IG if Nigeria continues on its part of nonsense nepotism and northern hegemony ..Make no mistake the end game is power here sorry about that

you'll soon be ok sorry about thatyou'll soon be ok 2 Likes

Prince Aminu Sanusi Lamido, the first son of His Highness Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II and the grandson of the late Emir Ado Bayero, has become a police officer.



Prince Aminu born in 1991 joined the Nigeria Police after he graduated from University of Buckingham united kingdom with Bsc accounting after which he left for Riyad the kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he studied Arabic before coming back to Nigeria and did his NYSC in Lagos.



The prince then joined the service of the Nigeria Police, Plateau Academy where he passed out with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).



It could be recalled that the ASP's late grand father, Emir Ado Bayero was a police officer before he joined the diplomatic work, then became the emir of Kano.



Congratulations to the Kano royal family, particularly his highness.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/emir-of-kanos-son-prince-aminu-sanusi-lamido-becomes-a-police-officer.html



Behold your future IG of Police. Behold your future IG of Police. 1 Like

sorry about that

you'll soon be ok

Bamidele happy weekend sah Bamidele happy weekend sah

Bamidele happy weekend sah Pele Shey alaafia ni Pele Shey alaafia ni

Yes he will. Someone that studied abroad with all his credentials still end up in NPF. Here in the south most of the rich children will rather work in CBN or NNPC. If he choose to work in CBN nothing will stop him so now the guy decided to join NPF and you guys are still complaining. Hahah! What do you want Nigerian

God bless you for this comment. Most of us Southerners would have opted for NNPC or CBN. I am even disgusted and surprised that the boy chose the NPF we all love to hate.



If he was'nt pressured into this, it then means the boy has a passion for Law Enforcement which is a good thing for the force. We can do with some quality human resource in the NPF. Enough of the dregs of society joining the NPF. God bless you for this comment. Most of us Southerners would have opted for NNPC or CBN. I am even disgusted and surprised that the boy chose the NPF we all love to hate.If he was'nt pressured into this, it then means the boy has a passion for Law Enforcement which is a good thing for the force. We can do with some quality human resource in the NPF. Enough of the dregs of society joining the NPF. 6 Likes 1 Share

That's how Nigeria work. Plenty capable young Nigerians applied for this job but it was given to the son of a rich man at the end.... This one that won't go to work

I do tell people, Nigeria is who knows who



Why should I celebrate this nonsense?

Shior

The emirs son is a Nigerian and legitimately deserves to apply and work for the Nigerian police. Stop this pettiness and free the young man. Who told you he's not a capable Nigerian?



If he had been employed by CBN or FIRS, you will still complain that people like him are taking the juiciest federal government jobs while police and N-power are left for the poor masses. Now that he decided to take up a police job, he's still not capable to folks like you. Is it a crime to be born into royalty? The emirs son is a Nigerian and legitimately deserves to apply and work for the Nigerian police. Stop this pettiness and free the young man. Who told you he's not a capable Nigerian?If he had been employed by CBN or FIRS, you will still complain that people like him are taking the juiciest federal government jobs while police and N-power are left for the poor masses. Now that he decided to take up a police job, he's still not capable to folks like you. Is it a crime to be born into royalty? 10 Likes 1 Share

in three years time he will IGP

Congrats 1 Like

Argue with me when you get your tenses correct.



For your info., he'll need another 7 years or more to get to where I am.

Where you dey wey e need 7 yrs to reach? You big like dat and you still dey here dey feel pain because a graduate is a police officer. If your credentials are checked and compared with this small boy own, I dey very sure reasonable private coy will pick him 10 times ahead of you. Where you dey wey e need 7 yrs to reach? You big like dat and you still dey here dey feel pain because a graduate is a police officer. If your credentials are checked and compared with this small boy own, I dey very sure reasonable private coy will pick him 10 times ahead of you. 4 Likes