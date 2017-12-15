₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by Lilblitz(m): 5:51pm
The NYSC Enugu camp camp saw hostest one of the tallest and corpers in the camp. The picture is already quickly making rounds on the internet. Some internet users already describing it as a "long distance relationship ". However we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors!
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by PheezyLee(m): 6:00pm
Repped Awgu camp, it was fun!
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by Fetula4u: 6:14pm
Cute.....the short guy even get swag pass the tall one
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by UdoEya(m): 6:27pm
okay ooooooo
what's next.
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by MrHistorian: 8:12pm
The Short dude appears more attractive.
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by lilmax(m): 8:12pm
that guy short?
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by Emmylyon(m): 8:12pm
Buhari government vs Goodluck government. .
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by muller101(m): 8:13pm
The guy tall small pass goat
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by BeReaSonAble: 8:13pm
how tall and how short in measurement
from the look of things that guy may not even be up to 5ft
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by Godswillnwaoma(m): 8:13pm
nice one......
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by DanielsParker(m): 8:13pm
seen
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by Gwilld(m): 8:14pm
David and Goliath
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by 9jvirgin(m): 8:14pm
What is this again?
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by Chidexter(m): 8:14pm
Infinix note 4 vs Nokia touch
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by airprinz: 8:14pm
Na wow to dis nairalanders.
Who short here?
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by Colybaly: 8:14pm
David and Goliath
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by Dacron(m): 8:14pm
Hahahaha.I will never forget awgu camp.its really fun sha
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by SirMichael1: 8:15pm
Fetula4u:What do you mean by swag? Abi your eyes no dey see clearly?
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by Nlearn: 8:15pm
Lol
That Is What Camp Is All About
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by xendra(f): 8:15pm
if that's the shortest guy then the tallest guy ain that tall
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by addizzle(f): 8:15pm
U say Dat guy is not tall oo neither is dat oda one short... Just stating d obvious though
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by Tonymegabush1(m): 8:16pm
U are never tall till u meet that person taller than u
It varies
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by byemx06(m): 8:17pm
nowa gbam tai LG ............Best camp
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by guuudy87: 8:17pm
If dem eventually marry, wetin dem go born abeg
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by yemzzy22(m): 8:18pm
noted would it make them secure job quickly buhari must hear this
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by Rolex67(f): 8:18pm
That short dude is not looking bad at all.
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by djpriopry(m): 8:19pm
the supposedly short guy looks average to me,i was expecting to see a dwarf.anyways am just waking up from sleep,what do i know
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by freeman4ever(m): 8:19pm
Fetula4u:tall pple dey get swag?
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by frank417: 8:20pm
trying to get the humour in the pic but this song currently playing on zanders f.m owerri is just shrinking my brain. Sincerely if i see this igbo guy i will tell him the to just quit music and sell newspaper
|Re: Tallest And Shortest Corpers In Enugu NYSC Camp (Photo) by pmc01(m): 8:21pm
guuudy87:
Who's marrying who?
