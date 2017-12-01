₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:50pm
A Nigerian lady identified as Zinny Sandra Chikezie, has highlighted the importance of saving after she saved over N64,000 after breaking her saving box. According to her, this is what she saved for almost four months despite experience moments of being broke.
Below is what she shared on Facebook;
Waoh am so happy right now... My determination has given me so much happiness today. I was tempted to break my saving box today and this what i got, over 64k. Umu nne m to save is very important. There are days i get so broke that even to eat i find it difficult but i still didn't open the box, til today. This is the result of my 3 months and 3 weeks savings umu nne m.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/excited-nigerian-lady-shows-off-much-saved-withing-4-months-photos.html
11 Likes
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:51pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 6:52pm
You tried but displaying it on social media is a no no for me. Keep up the hustle
85 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 6:54pm
Chia, at my age this is the only method that can make me save some cash
14 Likes
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by ELgordo(m): 6:58pm
Those days
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 7:01pm
So, people still use saving box method to save money in this era?.
Sincerely, I can't have money saved somewhere and be starving.
44 Likes
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by Archangel15: 7:02pm
kimbraa:
It is nearer and easier to access.
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:03pm
guy that girl is an olosho
that's how they squeeze money
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by Johnpaul01: 7:04pm
Kudos to you, God bless every woman try to make a legal living
Ayelala punish the reverse
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 7:04pm
Archangel15:I'll definitely use it to drink coca-cola.
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 7:06pm
kimbraa:
It's pretty effective.
All those small small change...just put it inside.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 7:07pm
pocohantas:She tried, and I applaud her for that. It takes a lot to resist the urge of breaking the box, and for my kind of person; I can't.
14 Likes
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by richidinho(m): 7:08pm
Guys contributed the largest part of that money
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 7:09pm
kimbraa:
Very expected of a coca-cola addict. Not surprised at all
E better to use am drink coke, some fit carry everything give endtime babe or one jonsing guy.
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 7:10pm
pocohantas:LOL. Abi na but it's a bad habit.
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:12pm
∆ She thinks this is an achievement... But No! it isn't... it's just a display of idiocy... Immature mind.. ∆
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by LessNoise(m): 7:12pm
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 7:13pm
kimbraa:
It is, I have a family member that's a coca-cola addict. She acts like a junkie that has been deprived of her steady dose when she hasn't taken chilled coke. Your own done reach that stage?
You should try that saving box.
You'll like the outcome.
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 7:15pm
dat nice
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by BCISLTD: 7:16pm
add it up and send me ur account details..I’ll send u 3x the amount to encourage u
1 Like
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by JoeMaddog: 7:16pm
You have tried young lady if the saving is from legitimate source and not HOEloshoing.
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:16pm
Nice one
I am sure she is still a virgin
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by biacan(f): 7:16pm
I was hoping to see 1k notes all through but was disappointed sis is your man that poor him nor dey give you enough money ni........poor guys sucks
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:16pm
I envy you.
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:16pm
Meanwhile she is not nigerian I am sure
Forget the igbo name
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by 48noble(m): 7:16pm
na so end of d year account audit report dey sweet
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 7:16pm
You be policewoman?
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by thesuave10(m): 7:16pm
YoungDaNaval:
Shove your opinion up your ass
1 Like
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 7:17pm
20k you try
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by mechanics(m): 7:17pm
Nice one, she should keep it up.
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by lazygal: 7:17pm
CastedDude:
Very pretty lady..some lades with half of her looks would have used the looks to make Monet but she used her common sense and hustled
I see thus lady becoming really successful than
1 Like
|Re: Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) by icon8: 7:18pm
Only God knows how many "hook ups" she don do to save that kain money!
