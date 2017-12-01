Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Lady Saves N64,000 In 4 Months, Shows It Off (Photos) (23472 Views)

Below is what she shared on Facebook;



Waoh am so happy right now... My determination has given me so much happiness today. I was tempted to break my saving box today and this what i got, over 64k. Umu nne m to save is very important. There are days i get so broke that even to eat i find it difficult but i still didn't open the box, til today. This is the result of my 3 months and 3 weeks savings umu nne m.



cc; lalasticlala

You tried but displaying it on social media is a no no for me. Keep up the hustle 85 Likes 2 Shares

Chia, at my age this is the only method that can make me save some cash 14 Likes

Those days 1 Like 2 Shares

So, people still use saving box method to save money in this era?.



Sincerely, I can't have money saved somewhere and be starving. 44 Likes

kimbraa:

So, people still use saving box method to save money in this era?.

It is nearer and easier to access. It is nearer and easier to access. 5 Likes

guy that girl is an olosho



that's how they squeeze money 25 Likes 1 Share

Kudos to you, God bless every woman try to make a legal living



Ayelala punish the reverse 19 Likes 2 Shares

Archangel15:





It is nearer and easier to access. I'll definitely use it to drink coca-cola. I'll definitely use it to drink coca-cola. 6 Likes

kimbraa:

So, people still use saving box method to save money in this era?.



Sincerely, I can't have money saved somewhere and be starving.

It's pretty effective.

All those small small change...just put it inside. It's pretty effective.All those small small change...just put it inside. 1 Like

pocohantas:





LOL. It's pretty effective.

All those small small change...just put it inside. She tried, and I applaud her for that. It takes a lot to resist the urge of breaking the box, and for my kind of person; I can't. She tried, and I applaud her for that. It takes a lot to resist the urge of breaking the box, and for my kind of person; I can't. 14 Likes

Guys contributed the largest part of that money 16 Likes 1 Share

kimbraa:

She tried, and I applaud her for that. It takes a lot to resist the urge of breaking the box, and for my kind of person; I can't.

Very expected of a coca-cola addict. Not surprised at all

E better to use am drink coke, some fit carry everything give endtime babe or one jonsing guy. Very expected of a coca-cola addict. Not surprised at allE better to use am drink coke, some fit carry everything give endtime babe or one jonsing guy.

pocohantas:





Very expected of a coca-cola addict. Not surprised at all

E better to use am drink coke, some fit carry everything give endtime babe or one jonsing guy. LOL. Abi na but it's a bad habit. LOL.Abi na but it's a bad habit.









∆ She thinks this is an achievement... But No! it isn't... it's just a display of idiocy... Immature mind.. ∆ 3 Likes 1 Share

kimbraa:

LOL. Abi na but it's a bad habit.

It is, I have a family member that's a coca-cola addict. She acts like a junkie that has been deprived of her steady dose when she hasn't taken chilled coke. Your own done reach that stage?



You should try that saving box.

You'll like the outcome. It is, I have a family member that's a coca-cola addict. She acts like a junkie that has been deprived of her steady dose when she hasn't taken chilled coke. Your own done reach that stage?You should try that saving box.You'll like the outcome.

dat nice

add it up and send me ur account details..I’ll send u 3x the amount to encourage u add it up and send me ur account details..I’ll send u 3x the amount to encourage u 1 Like

You have tried young lady if the saving is from legitimate source and not HOEloshoing.

Nice one



I am sure she is still a virgin

I was hoping to see 1k notes all through but was disappointed sis is your man that poor him nor dey give you enough money ni........poor guys sucks

I envy you.

Meanwhile she is not nigerian I am sure



Forget the igbo name

na so end of d year account audit report dey sweet

You be policewoman?

YoungDaNaval:

You tried but displaying it on social media is a no no for me. Keep up the hustle

Shove your opinion up your ass 1 Like

20k you try

Nice one, she should keep it up.

Very pretty lady..some lades with half of her looks would have used the looks to make Monet but she used her common sense and hustled

I see thus lady becoming really successful than Very pretty lady..some lades with half of her looks would have used the looks to make Monet but she used her common sense and hustledI see thus lady becoming really successful than 1 Like