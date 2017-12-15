Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) (3838 Views)

Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) / MUSIC : Wizkid Ft. Jay Z – Legend / "Link Up" - Phyno Featuring Burna Boy & M.I (Audio, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Take A Listen.





DOWNLOAD VIA:



DOWNLOAD: JEEZY FT WIZKID & TREY SONGZ – THE LIFE: Starboy Entertainment Puts Out another Great Spanking Single Tagged 000 Having wizkid teaming up with Burna Boy from Nigeria, Zingah and Maphorisa from South Africa on this is A hit.Take A Listen.DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/12/15/wizkid-zingah-dj-maphorisa-burna-boy-ooo/ DOWNLOAD: JEEZY FT WIZKID & TREY SONGZ – THE LIFE: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/12/15/jeezy-ft-wizkid-trey-songz-life/ 1 Share

Download Untag Music Here || Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – OOO





Download Untag Audio " Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – OOO"





Some Froggie No go sleep 2nyt || Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – OOOSome Froggie No go sleep 2nyt 1 Like

op is mod



their topic fee to fp is free.



no confirmation is needed as it seems original

which one is OOO which one is OOO

Noise

Good vibes only



Star boy nation 3 Likes

STC

COOL SONG SHA 3 Likes

Someone should review this please... Is it worth downloading? 2 Likes



Am really sorry for intruding.

Guys pls I need your help. my mom lost her job a month ago

And things have been really hard for us. infact we have no idea of how things are going to look like this Christmas.

So pls am begging if anyone can just assist us in anyway you can: be it foodstuff or money,

We will be really grateful.

U can reach me via mavedele29@gmail.com

Thanks in anticipation

Guys pls help me nah

I have been posting for hours now and everyone seem to

be making fun of me

even if its half bag of rice it will help

Because things are really hard for us at the moment. good evening everyone.Am really sorry for intruding.Guys pls I need your help. my mom lost her job a month agoAnd things have been really hard for us. infact we have no idea of how things are going to look like this Christmas.So pls am begging if anyone can just assist us in anyway you can: be it foodstuff or money,We will be really grateful.U can reach me via mavedele29@gmail.comThanks in anticipationGuys pls help me nahI have been posting for hours now and everyone seem tobe making fun of meeven if its half bag of rice it will helpBecause things are really hard for us at the moment.

OOO as in Olumba Olumba Ogbu? The white garment with Headquarters at Biakpan? 4 Likes

eminem's revival on repeat here, what is wizkid?





9PBLIVE:

which one is OOO Olunba, Olunba, Obu OOO

Will check it out though haven't heard 2 of the names before sha.





N6 Slams Chocolate City One Again Luv d beat.N6 Slams Chocolate City One Again http://hol2.blogspot.com/2017/12/n6-slams-chocolate-city-one-again.html 1 Like

same shittt different toilet 2 Likes 1 Share

Starboy!!!!! 2 Likes

I will download it later when am doing writing good article for my blog that will benefit my readers.



Check my blog www.yesloaded.com for latest job post specially posted tonight for SSCE, ND, NCE, & HND holders.

This boy is going places. 1 Like

5/10 not pon pon pon sound







Another thrash song

he even tried to copy Eminem



It is official wizkid career is over



Wizkid career has finally MANYA 1 Like

Good For Him 1 Like





I tire for this country. In this country,a song is dope when it's danceable whether wack or not,provided it's a club banger...I tire for this country. 1 Like

Demogorgon:

Someone should review this please... Is it worth downloading? bros nor waste mb. He wan try sing like yanki. Nor be pon pon pon sound bros nor waste mb. He wan try sing like yanki. Nor be pon pon pon sound

sosanova:





another thrash song

it is official wizkid career is over



wizkid career has finally MANYA if the current stage wizkid is right now is what you Call a finished career

Then that's the kind of career i pray for.

Even Airforce1 wouldn't reach that level if he live on for 4 centuries. if the current stage wizkid is right now is what you Call a finished careerThen that's the kind of career i pray for.Even Airforce1 wouldn't reach that level if he live on for 4 centuries. 7 Likes

This is different!...Nice one.. No funny voice in there 1 Like

pls where is Nigeria heading to??

So, they no only run out of lyrics, but also titles too?

samzzycash:

if the current stage wizkid is right now is what you Call a finished career

Then that's the kind of career i pray for.

Even Airforce1 wouldn't reach that level if he live on for 4 centuries. 3 Likes

Nice

As burna dey d song, e go make sense small



If na wizkid, him music wan tire person abeg