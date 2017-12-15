₦airaland Forum

Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 9:09pm
Starboy Entertainment Puts Out another Great Spanking Single Tagged 000 Having wizkid teaming up with Burna Boy from Nigeria, Zingah and Maphorisa from South Africa on this is A hit.

Take A Listen.


1 Share

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by ijebuloaded(m): 9:40pm
Some Froggie No go sleep 2nyt cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by BeReaSonAble: 9:49pm
op is mod

their topic fee to fp is free.

no confirmation is needed as it seems original
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by 9PBLIVE(m): 9:49pm
undecided which one is OOO
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by AbbasJR(m): 9:50pm
Noise
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Airforce1(m): 9:50pm
Good vibes only

Star boy nation

3 Likes

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by durolawunmi(m): 9:50pm
STC
COOL SONG SHA

3 Likes

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Demogorgon(m): 9:51pm
Someone should review this please... Is it worth downloading? undecided

2 Likes

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by g1033: 9:51pm
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by lonelydora(m): 9:51pm
OOO as in Olumba Olumba Ogbu? The white garment with Headquarters at Biakpan?

4 Likes

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by lilmax(m): 9:51pm
eminem's revival on repeat here, what is wizkid?
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Freshbank: 9:51pm
Olunba, Olunba, Obu OOO

9PBLIVE:
undecided which one is OOO
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by designVATExcel: 9:52pm
Will check it out though haven't heard 2 of the names before sha.
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Izzy002(m): 9:52pm
grin grin grin
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by holsblog(f): 9:52pm
Luv d beat.

1 Like

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by paradigmshift(m): 9:54pm
same shittt different toilet

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Joey6: 9:54pm
Starboy!!!!!

2 Likes

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by yesloaded: 9:54pm
I will download it later when am doing writing good article for my blog that will benefit my readers.

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by salbis(m): 9:55pm
This boy is going places.

1 Like

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by dennisworld1(m): 9:55pm
5/10 not pon pon pon sound angry
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by sosanova: 9:56pm
grin grin grin


Another thrash song
he even tried to copy Eminem

It is official wizkid career is over

Wizkid career has finally MANYA

1 Like

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by shiffynaani(m): 9:56pm
Good For Him

1 Like

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by ionsman: 10:00pm
In this country,a song is dope when it's danceable whether wack or not,provided it's a club banger... grin grin grin

I tire for this country.

1 Like

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by dennisworld1(m): 10:01pm
Demogorgon:
Someone should review this please... Is it worth downloading? undecided
bros nor waste mb. He wan try sing like yanki. Nor be pon pon pon sound
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by samzzycash(m): 10:01pm
sosanova:
grin grin grin

another thrash song
it is official wizkid career is over

wizkid career has finally MANYA
if the current stage wizkid is right now is what you Call a finished career
Then that's the kind of career i pray for.
Even Airforce1 wouldn't reach that level if he live on for 4 centuries.

7 Likes

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by linked: 10:03pm
This is different!...Nice one.. No funny voice in there

1 Like

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by McINoWell: 10:03pm
pls where is Nigeria heading to??
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Offpoint: 10:04pm
So, they no only run out of lyrics, but also titles too?
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Airforce1(m): 10:05pm
samzzycash:
if the current stage wizkid is right now is what you Call a finished career
Then that's the kind of career i pray for.
Even Airforce1 wouldn't reach that level if he live on for 4 centuries.

3 Likes

Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by ofemigeorge(m): 10:07pm
Nice
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:08pm
As burna dey d song, e go make sense small

If na wizkid, him music wan tire person abeg
Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Amberon11: 10:12pm
Lol

