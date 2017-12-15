₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 9:09pm
Starboy Entertainment Puts Out another Great Spanking Single Tagged 000 Having wizkid teaming up with Burna Boy from Nigeria, Zingah and Maphorisa from South Africa on this is A hit.
Take A Listen.
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/12/15/wizkid-zingah-dj-maphorisa-burna-boy-ooo/
DOWNLOAD: JEEZY FT WIZKID & TREY SONGZ – THE LIFE: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/12/15/jeezy-ft-wizkid-trey-songz-life/
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by ijebuloaded(m): 9:40pm
Download Untag Music Here || Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – OOO
Download Untag Audio " Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – OOO"
Some Froggie No go sleep 2nyt
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by BeReaSonAble: 9:49pm
op is mod
their topic fee to fp is free.
no confirmation is needed as it seems original
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by 9PBLIVE(m): 9:49pm
which one is OOO
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by AbbasJR(m): 9:50pm
Noise
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Airforce1(m): 9:50pm
Good vibes only
Star boy nation
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by durolawunmi(m): 9:50pm
STC
COOL SONG SHA
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Demogorgon(m): 9:51pm
Someone should review this please... Is it worth downloading?
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by g1033: 9:51pm
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by lonelydora(m): 9:51pm
OOO as in Olumba Olumba Ogbu? The white garment with Headquarters at Biakpan?
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by lilmax(m): 9:51pm
eminem's revival on repeat here, what is wizkid?
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Freshbank: 9:51pm
Olunba, Olunba, Obu OOO
9PBLIVE:
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by designVATExcel: 9:52pm
Will check it out though haven't heard 2 of the names before sha.
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Izzy002(m): 9:52pm
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by holsblog(f): 9:52pm
Luv d beat.
Luv d beat.
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by paradigmshift(m): 9:54pm
same shittt different toilet
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Joey6: 9:54pm
Starboy!!!!!
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by yesloaded: 9:54pm
I will download it later when am doing writing good article for my blog that will benefit my readers.
I will download it later when am doing writing good article for my blog that will benefit my readers.
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by salbis(m): 9:55pm
This boy is going places.
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by dennisworld1(m): 9:55pm
5/10 not pon pon pon sound
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by sosanova: 9:56pm
Another thrash song
he even tried to copy Eminem
It is official wizkid career is over
Wizkid career has finally MANYA
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by shiffynaani(m): 9:56pm
Good For Him
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by ionsman: 10:00pm
In this country,a song is dope when it's danceable whether wack or not,provided it's a club banger...
I tire for this country.
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by dennisworld1(m): 10:01pm
Demogorgon:bros nor waste mb. He wan try sing like yanki. Nor be pon pon pon sound
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by samzzycash(m): 10:01pm
sosanova:if the current stage wizkid is right now is what you Call a finished career
Then that's the kind of career i pray for.
Even Airforce1 wouldn't reach that level if he live on for 4 centuries.
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by linked: 10:03pm
This is different!...Nice one.. No funny voice in there
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by McINoWell: 10:03pm
pls where is Nigeria heading to??
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Offpoint: 10:04pm
So, they no only run out of lyrics, but also titles too?
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Airforce1(m): 10:05pm
samzzycash:
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by ofemigeorge(m): 10:07pm
Nice
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:08pm
As burna dey d song, e go make sense small
If na wizkid, him music wan tire person abeg
|Re: Wizkid Ft Zingah, DJ Maphorisa & Burna Boy – "OOO" (audio) by Amberon11: 10:12pm
Lol
