Oshe is recorded in Nigerian it is a heat track since Jimmy Jatt has done more than ordinary by featuring Wizkid on this.



So una paddy like this?

This life sha



That time wey wizzy go dey watch jimmy for tv, e no go ever think say them go turn paddy 10 Likes



Let the noise begin...

Ok hope I won't regret downloading it? 1 Like

This life self wizzy back to back with jimmy 1 Like

downloading....

Wizzyboy 1 Like

My data

These days to download Wizkid songs dey scare me.

Waiting for reviews 9 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one Jimmy Nice one Jimmy 1 Like

girlish gay voice,

#teamfrogy 1 Like

How is the song. wizkid songs dey sweet after three to fours months. 9 Likes 1 Share

anyonr downloaded yet

hope its coller than glasses up

by jimmy jatt feat sound sultan..2baba..etc 3 Likes

hotboz:

Let the noise begin... go sing ur own. Haters go sing ur own. Haters 3 Likes

the jam is okay, infact very okay, because its not easy to enta studio nd sing what everybody will automatically love... wizzy keep it up...jatt more grace to ur elbow 3 Likes

Everyone wan feature wizkid 3 Likes

nice sound

The first one was street....Feeling Da beat.

be right back

I am getting 404 error trying to download this

90% of the time it's only songs/videos posted by Ipublicise Africa staff that always gets moved to Front page.. I have noticed this 3 Likes

I'm scared of downloading and getting dissapointed again like yesterday.

But the song no follow naaa

I really really like it...but you can't go by my word...cause I like everything related to Wizkid but the song is dope 1 Like

WIZKID is just too versatile he's on 3songs released in a day, Jeezy for life ft wizkid and treysong ,he delivered on the hook like he was born in American,then OOO with maphorisa and burnaboy he delivered on Trap like he was born in SA now Jimmy Oshee delivered the highlife like naija guy ,you just have to choose your type and if you still hate on this guy talent,you are just a Fool. 11 Likes

nice groove