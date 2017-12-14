₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 11:57pm On Dec 15
Mp3 Download DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid Oshe. DJ Jimmy Jatt coups with Wizkid to Air a beautiful promising jam, just given a contender for the best song this year, the song is titled Oshe and he features Wizkid on this.
Oshe is recorded in Nigerian it is a heat track since Jimmy Jatt has done more than ordinary by featuring Wizkid on this.
Download & Listen below:
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/12/15/dj-jimmy-jatt-ft-wizkid-oshe/
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by medexico(m): 12:22am
So una paddy like this?
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by medexico(m): 12:23am
This life sha
That time wey wizzy go dey watch jimmy for tv, e no go ever think say them go turn paddy
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by Iamdmentor1(m): 9:45am
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by hotboz: 9:45am
Let the noise begin...
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by Playz: 9:46am
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by falconey(m): 9:46am
Ok hope I won't regret downloading it?
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by Okuss12(m): 9:47am
This life self wizzy back to back with jimmy
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by bola565: 9:47am
downloading....
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by Benjaniblinks(m): 9:47am
Wizzyboy
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by TruePass(m): 9:48am
My data
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by udemzyudex(m): 9:49am
These days to download Wizkid songs dey scare me.
Waiting for reviews
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by Gabbyayo(m): 9:50am
Nice one Jimmy
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by jimyjames(m): 9:50am
girlish gay voice,
#teamfrogy
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by olihilistic(m): 9:50am
How is the song. wizkid songs dey sweet after three to fours months.
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by IamProdigy: 9:51am
Get an awesome Logo plus business card plus letter head @5k
See my signature to learn more..
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by 2shure: 9:51am
anyonr downloaded yet
hope its coller than glasses up
by jimmy jatt feat sound sultan..2baba..etc
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by Tugsramm(m): 9:51am
hotboz:go sing ur own. Haters
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by Amexeptional(m): 9:53am
the jam is okay, infact very okay, because its not easy to enta studio nd sing what everybody will automatically love... wizzy keep it up...jatt more grace to ur elbow
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by purplekayc(m): 9:54am
Everyone wan feature wizkid
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by exlinklodge: 9:54am
nice sound
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by Skillfull1: 9:55am
The first one was street....Feeling Da beat.
All Baking Hand Guide (Download)..Check my profile
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by Hanabian: 9:59am
be right back
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by uchennaq(m): 10:02am
I am getting 404 error trying to download this
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by FagsamPHP(m): 10:04am
90% of the time it's only songs/videos posted by Ipublicise Africa staff that always gets moved to Front page.. I have noticed this
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by Abagworo(m): 10:04am
I'm scared of downloading and getting dissapointed again like yesterday.
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by manneger2: 10:06am
But the song no follow naaa
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by snowstormm(m): 10:12am
I really really like it...but you can't go by my word...cause I like everything related to Wizkid but the song is dope
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by Effizy12(m): 10:12am
WIZKID is just too versatile he's on 3songs released in a day, Jeezy for life ft wizkid and treysong ,he delivered on the hook like he was born in American,then OOO with maphorisa and burnaboy he delivered on Trap like he was born in SA now Jimmy Oshee delivered the highlife like naija guy ,you just have to choose your type and if you still hate on this guy talent,you are just a Fool.
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by plucky16(m): 10:16am
nice groove
|Re: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft Wizkid – "Oshe" (audio) by newsomtin(m): 10:16am
catchy tune. guy is versatile
