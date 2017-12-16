Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation (17031 Views)

Segun Arinze's Hideous Makeover Transformation On Movie Set [PICS] / Make-up Transformation Of Toyin Lawani's Staff / Olayode Juliana Vows To Remain A Virgin Till Marriage (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



No wonder ladies find his looks difficult to resist.



Source : So our world best footballer was this innocent looking boy in the year 2004, but looking at his figures 2017, there's a whole lot of difference.No wonder ladies find his looks difficult to resist.Source : http://zionadebisi.com/see-the-amazing-transformation-of-cristiano-ronaldo-from-2004-till-date/ 1 Like





See more here.



Plenty gists : That body shaSee more here.Plenty gists : http://zionadebisi.com/see-the-amazing-transformation-of-cristiano-ronaldo-from-2004-till-date/

Fine guy.. 2004 he look like Jack in titanic.



BTW, OP you are very greedy, you posted a story and at the same time claiming FTC title. People like you should be avoided. Someone gave you bus as a driver and you also want to claim the position of a conductor. 37 Likes 1 Share

lol....Star-boy

All Baking Hand Guide (Download)...check my profile

Skyfornia:

Fine guy.. 2004 he look like Jack in titanic.



BTW, OP you are very greedy, you posted a story and at the same time claiming FTC title. People like you should be avoided. Someone gave you bus as a driver and you also want to claim the position of a conductor. Op Na Big Fu<k Up Something Way U For Claim Just Now ,infact Op Needs Flogging. Op Na Big Fu 1 Like

Only those who understand football will know dat even without six packs, Messi is d strongest on the pitch. 52 Likes 5 Shares

internationalman:

Only those who understand football will know dat even without six packs, Messi is d strongest on the pitch. Who asked you?? Who asked you?? 132 Likes 6 Shares

Some ladies have started cu**ing already hmmmm 5 Likes

Before and after 4 Likes 3 Shares

Owu na bastard

.



OP

he once had bad teeth OPhe once had bad teeth 11 Likes 1 Share

a













Person don de suck am Look@ the Tips back in 2004...Person don de suck am

.

other than his matured looks of this present times i think he was cuter facially in 2004....I pray God would help him with his pride sha

So are you expecting him to remain the same way after 13good years ?

Growth

And what is my concern about the arrogant,pompous man 1 Like

BEST PLAYER 1 Like

Racist

Why d change of complextion

Cr7 is self made....the dude is just too good in everything he does, let it be Scoring,Penalty taking,Lifting trophies, Showing up in big matches for his team and even diving to get the winning goal....anyway na way,if Penalty taking was that easy Messi for done carry International trophy n safe us the quickest retirement n call back in football. 5 Likes 1 Share

Change.. The only constant thing in life 1 Like

C ororo.. c gbaguda... C. Ronaldo... heart u big C ororo.. c gbaguda... C. Ronaldo... heart u bigC ororo.. c gbaguda... C. Ronaldo... heart u big

all I can see is bigger oesophagus....

Good, that's what's we call better six pack with money.





Not these our nigerian broke guys showing their six pack, with zero bank account balance

AustineCJ:

Cr7 is self made....the dude is just too good in everything he does, let it be Scoring,Penalty taking,Lifting trophies, Showing up in big matches for his team and even diving to get the winning goal....anyway na way,if Penalty taking was that easy Messi for done carry International trophy n safe us the quickest retirement n call back in football. u just talking trash,

anyone that knows football, knows that messi is the best.



Some people will be saying let messi leave barca, tell me is barca squad still Strong?

does that stop messi from scoring and d rest?



Abi u wan tell me say if messi go Chelsea, hazard go overshadow am? mtcheew u just talking trash,anyone that knows football, knows that messi is the best.Some people will be saying let messi leave barca, tell me is barca squad still Strong?does that stop messi from scoring and d rest?Abi u wan tell me say if messi go Chelsea, hazard go overshadow am? mtcheew 1 Like