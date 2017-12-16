₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by zionadebisiblog: 8:16am
So our world best footballer was this innocent looking boy in the year 2004, but looking at his figures 2017, there's a whole lot of difference.
No wonder ladies find his looks difficult to resist.
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by zionadebisiblog: 8:16am
That body sha
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by Skyfornia(m): 8:29am
Fine guy.. 2004 he look like Jack in titanic.
BTW, OP you are very greedy, you posted a story and at the same time claiming FTC title. People like you should be avoided. Someone gave you bus as a driver and you also want to claim the position of a conductor.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by Skillfull1: 8:38am
lol....Star-boy
All Baking Hand Guide (Download)...check my profile
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by realmanarken(m): 8:40am
Skyfornia:Op Na Big Fu<k Up Something Way U For Claim Just Now ,infact Op Needs Flogging.
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by internationalman(m): 8:54am
Only those who understand football will know dat even without six packs, Messi is d strongest on the pitch.
52 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by doyinisaac(m): 9:41am
internationalman:Who asked you??
132 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by lawalosky: 11:38am
Some ladies have started cu**ing already hmmmm
5 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by Colybaly: 11:39am
Before and after
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by hardywaltz(m): 11:39am
Owu na bastard
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by innobets(m): 11:40am
.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by Ajet001(m): 11:40am
OP
he once had bad teeth
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by Moyinoluwa35: 11:40am
a
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by undisputedgbola(m): 11:41am
Look@ the Tips back in 2004...
Person don de suck am
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by mohciz69(m): 11:41am
.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by crownedprinz(m): 11:41am
other than his matured looks of this present times i think he was cuter facially in 2004....I pray God would help him with his pride sha
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by aspirebig: 11:41am
So are you expecting him to remain the same way after 13good years ?
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by greenvillle: 11:42am
Growth
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by olagbola55(m): 11:42am
And what is my concern about the arrogant,pompous man
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by willexyaho(m): 11:42am
BEST PLAYER
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by Massob: 11:42am
Racist
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by Fetula4u: 11:42am
Why d change of complextion
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by AustineCJ: 11:42am
Cr7 is self made....the dude is just too good in everything he does, let it be Scoring,Penalty taking,Lifting trophies, Showing up in big matches for his team and even diving to get the winning goal....anyway na way,if Penalty taking was that easy Messi for done carry International trophy n safe us the quickest retirement n call back in football.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by fasho01(m): 11:43am
Change.. The only constant thing in life
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by GoldChick(f): 11:43am
C ororo.. c gbaguda... C. Ronaldo... heart u big C ororo.. c gbaguda... C. Ronaldo... heart u big
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by oluwasegun007(m): 11:44am
all I can see is bigger oesophagus....
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by wunmi590(m): 11:46am
Good, that's what's we call better six pack with money.
Not these our nigerian broke guys showing their six pack, with zero bank account balance
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by donblade85555(m): 11:46am
AustineCJ:u just talking trash,
anyone that knows football, knows that messi is the best.
Some people will be saying let messi leave barca, tell me is barca squad still Strong?
does that stop messi from scoring and d rest?
Abi u wan tell me say if messi go Chelsea, hazard go overshadow am? mtcheew
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo 2004 Vs 2017 Photos: See Transformation by emceedcent(m): 11:48am
doyinisaac:Nice reply....some pipu re just dumb..
2 Likes
