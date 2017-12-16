₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by logadims: 9:48am
An artist with the name:Artist Madu Chimezie took to his Facebook page to thank God for sparing his studio in the Fire out break that took place yesterday.
This is what he has to say;
First he said:
All glory be unto your holy name for saving my studio this night ..
Second post was:
In all things we give God the glory.
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by logadims: 9:49am
More pics
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by debssycharles(f): 9:49am
Omg
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 9:56am
Oh lawd! God will continue to protect us and our properties from fire.
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by logadims: 9:59am
Lalasticlala mynd44.
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 1:27pm
damn this is terrible
wasn't this recently opened
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 1:27pm
Somebody stole huge money and burnt some left over change to cover up. Buharii na u biko!
Buharry Media Cows over to una ..... see lauretta below
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by froshsteve(m): 1:27pm
Ohhh my God
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by muhammed50(m): 1:28pm
What!!.... #reformsars
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by purem(m): 1:28pm
is it dat bank don dey reject money na im make ppl dey burn money lyk dis
Even though pesin die na da money gangan be my problem
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by froshsteve(m): 1:29pm
Oh boy see money
Chicken periperi
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by Dreamswayne: 1:29pm
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by kingPhidel(m): 1:30pm
Me right now...
God I thank you for saving lives.
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 1:30pm
Oh see money!!!!
So sorry for the loss.
Why drop this huge amount in the shop overnight?
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by jennybright(f): 1:30pm
what!!! In this injury time. God please protect and cover us from every evil now and forevermore Amen.
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by kaycee125: 1:30pm
Opposite silver bird centre,
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 1:36pm
fulaniHERDSman:
I'm not surprised at your comment, you're a fulani herdsman afterall
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by tolumizzy(m): 1:36pm
And so
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by MasterKim: 1:37pm
Chai. See money
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 1:38pm
Na that money that got burnt dey pain me sef.,
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by nerodenero: 1:38pm
To gather property fit take years of hard work and labour but to lose it to fire na like putting Shea butter inside sun.
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by Keneking: 1:39pm
To spend budget 2018
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by policy12: 1:41pm
..Nigerian and safety mentality, I believe this businessman will think keeping the money at the shop is save rather than taking it to bank.
God will restore the lost properties, but I can't take my eyes of this pics, the same money that can turn lift a soul out of abject poverty just wasted like that.
#NAP
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by shammahyaro(f): 1:41pm
ember month
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by kevoh(m): 1:46pm
Damn! No be dat Silverbird Cinema Area be dat! Chei, See as money dey burn!
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by Fukafuka: 1:46pm
fulaniHERDSman:
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by Fukafuka: 1:48pm
fulaniHERDSman:
|Re: Fire Out Break At National Art And Culture, Abuja (Photos) by Fukafuka: 1:49pm
fulaniHERDSman:
