First he said: All glory be unto your holy name for saving my studio this night ..

Fire out break in national art and culture ,Abuja Nigeria

Second post was: In all things we give God the glory.

Last night Fire out break , art and craft Abuja

Omg 1 Like

Oh lawd! God will continue to protect us and our properties from fire. 5 Likes

damn this is terrible

wasn't this recently opened



Buharry Media Cows over to una ..... see lauretta below Somebody stole huge money and burnt some left over change to cover up. Buharii na u biko!Buharry Media Cows over to una ..... see lauretta below 6 Likes 1 Share

Ohhh my God

What!!.... #reformsars





Even though pesin die na da money gangan be my problem is it dat bank don dey reject money na im make ppl dey burn money lyk disEven though pesin die na da money gangan be my problem

Oh boy see money

God I thank you for saving lives. 4 Likes

Oh see money!!!!

So sorry for the loss.



Why drop this huge amount in the shop overnight? 1 Like

what!!! In this injury time. God please protect and cover us from every evil now and forevermore Amen.

I'm not surprised at your comment, you're a fulani herdsman afterall I'm not surprised at your comment, you're a fulani herdsman afterall 2 Likes

Chai. See money

Na that money that got burnt dey pain me sef., 4 Likes

To gather property fit take years of hard work and labour but to lose it to fire na like putting Shea butter inside sun. 2 Likes

..Nigerian and safety mentality, I believe this businessman will think keeping the money at the shop is save rather than taking it to bank.



God will restore the lost properties, but I can't take my eyes of this pics, the same money that can turn lift a soul out of abject poverty just wasted like that.



No be dat Silverbird Cinema Area be dat! Chei, See as money dey burn! Damn!

