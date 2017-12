Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Desmond Elliot Dresses Up As Father Christmas, Visits His Constituency (Photos) (17588 Views)

Dressed as Santa Claus,he shared gifts to kids and adults.





http://www.metronaija.com/photos-desmond-elliot-dresses-father-christmas-visits-constituency/ Actor and lawmaker,Desmond Elliot paid a visit to his constituency in Surulere,Lagos whet he put smiles on the faces of his people.Dressed as Santa Claus,he shared gifts to kids and adults. 3 Likes 1 Share

God bless the youth 13 Likes

Kingsuave:

matty01:

Desmond OLUSHOLA elliot 12 Likes







∆ The same tactics... A Politician is always a Politician... All na because of second term. ∆ 20 Likes

future Lagos state Governor in the making. "Like" if you think so. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Good.

Congrats my Desmond... You are now a Full time Naija politician

Babs Animashaun road needs repairs!!!!! 4 Likes

Awww nice. Good hearted man.

The people will give to their leaders in appreciation at christmas, if the leader performed.

All na hustle for 2019 1 Like

D hustle is real...politicians no dey give free tins

∆ The same tactics... A Politician is always a Politician... All na because of second term. ∆ Lmao Lmao 1 Like

One good politician I know..Desmond Elliot

I have just seen the funniest shít of the week



hmmm politicians 2 Likes

Hmmmmm 1 Share

This guy is playing his political game very well.



He will go far.

Nice stunt

father Christmas indeed 1 Like

Some governors will spend millions of naira fixing Christmas lights for roads while neglecting the point of putting smile on the faces of d masses 1 Like