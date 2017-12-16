₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by aieromon(m): 5:27pm
Offside goal
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by ipledge10(m): 5:34pm
So foster is now feeling like De gea today
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by dabossman(m): 5:36pm
Ustec:
There's a big difference between following a team and being a true fan of a football club. That's why even small teams who have never won anything have fans who stay with them no matter what.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by AmoryBlacq: 5:51pm
screw you fab!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by aieromon(m): 5:53pm
Full time
CHE 1-0 SOU
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Toniapsalm121: 6:00pm
Ah my ticket don spoil after high point.....chelse y?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Ashley86400: 6:04pm
microbaris:He didn't actually kill. They were all drunk coming from a nightclub.
He crashed the car and unfortunately, she was in the front seat. Both people (him and her) in the front seat were badly injured. Luckily he survived, she didn't. The people in the back were luckier.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by slawomir: 6:08pm
so na one zero this match end? Wetin make nairaland first update Chelsea 2 vs 0 Southampton
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by slimtosin(m): 6:09pm
Ashley86400:
And this all happened when?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Ashley86400: 6:20pm
slimtosin:2011.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Coldfeets: 6:21pm
Ustec:
Rubbish.
As if following chelsea has been putting some money in your pockets since 2004.
If you like follow mancity, if you like follow kano pillars, it makes no difference.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by DOCTOR90(m): 6:23pm
AmoryBlacq:how market
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by jakesbaba: 6:26pm
AmoryBlacq:
How far?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by coolie1: 6:27pm
haaaaaaaaaaahaaaaaaaaaaaaahaaaaaaaaaaaa
oh my gosh. hhhhhaaaaaaa
just page two.
you see Chelsea fans nobody cares about u guys mehn please stay off Manchester united thread please. haaaaaahaaaaa 2
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by AmoryBlacq: 6:29pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Nigerianboi1960(m): 6:35pm
AmoryBlacq:my son your time is now. It's start to dey waka
