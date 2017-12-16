₦airaland Forum

Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by aieromon(m): 5:27pm
Offside goal
Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by ipledge10(m): 5:34pm
So foster is now feeling like De gea today

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by dabossman(m): 5:36pm
Ustec:
Have been following ChelseaFC since 2004,
if for any reasons abramovich sacks conte before the end of this season, I will stop following Chelsea and start following man city.

There's a big difference between following a team and being a true fan of a football club. That's why even small teams who have never won anything have fans who stay with them no matter what.

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by AmoryBlacq: 5:51pm
screw you fab!
Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by aieromon(m): 5:53pm
Full time

CHE 1-0 SOU
Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Toniapsalm121: 6:00pm
Ah my ticket don spoil after high point.....chelse y?
Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Ashley86400: 6:04pm
microbaris:
I heard Marcos Alonso killed a girl with his car while driving under the influence of alcohol. na true
He didn't actually kill. They were all drunk coming from a nightclub.
He crashed the car and unfortunately, she was in the front seat. Both people (him and her) in the front seat were badly injured. Luckily he survived, she didn't. The people in the back were luckier.
Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by slawomir: 6:08pm
so na one zero this match end? Wetin make nairaland first update Chelsea 2 vs 0 Southampton
Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by slimtosin(m): 6:09pm
Ashley86400:

He didn't actually kill. They were all drunk coming from a nightclub.
He crashed the car and unfortunately, she was in the front seat. Both people (him and her) in the front seat were badly injured. Luckily h


e survived, she didn't. The people in the back were luckier.


And this all happened when?
Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Ashley86400: 6:20pm
slimtosin:



And this all happened when?
2011.
Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Coldfeets: 6:21pm
Ustec:
Have been following ChelseaFC since 2004,
if for any reasons abramovich sacks conte before the end of this season, I will stop following Chelsea and start following man city.

Rubbish. lipsrsealed

As if following chelsea has been putting some money in your pockets since 2004.

If you like follow mancity, if you like follow kano pillars, it makes no difference. lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by DOCTOR90(m): 6:23pm
AmoryBlacq:
Hazard abeg I nor wan naked_
how market
Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by jakesbaba: 6:26pm
AmoryBlacq:
Another easy 3 points!

If Hazard doesn't score in this match, I will go home naked_ from the viewing centre!



How far?
Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by coolie1: 6:27pm
haaaaaaaaaaahaaaaaaaaaaaaahaaaaaaaaaaaa

oh my gosh. hhhhhaaaaaaa
just page two.
you see Chelsea fans nobody cares about u guys mehn please stay off Manchester united thread please. haaaaaahaaaaa 2
Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by AmoryBlacq: 6:29pm
DOCTOR90:
how market
jakesbaba:

How far?

Na to hide face now o!
Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Nigerianboi1960(m): 6:35pm
AmoryBlacq:
Another easy 3 points!

If Hazard doesn't score in this match, I will go home naked_ from the viewing centre!
my son your time is now. It's start to dey waka

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

