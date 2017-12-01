Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" (10493 Views)

Lady Who Tattooed Wizkid’s Face On Her Body, Says Its Permanent Vows Never To Get Married; Wizkid Is Looking For Her



A Nigerian lady and an apparent die-hard fan of Wizkid, Diana, tattooed his face and name on her back and according to her, the tattoo is permanent and she has no regrets having it!



When asked what she thinks her future husband will feel upon discovering her tattoo of Wizkid on her back, she said;

‘Am so in love with Wizkid that I have no intention of even getting married’



Somewhere in the village...A mother is thinking she has a daughter 74 Likes 10 Shares





No be today nyash begin dey for back. We don see your type maaannny times. Ask MelB



All i see is Mumuism..!!! And one Idiot go dey one side dey Crush on this soweto Chimpanzee..Taaarrrrh 6 Likes 1 Share

All I see is a foolish girl who'll live to regret ever making such a decision on the long-run.

Why did u make such comment



This girl is an adult and she has right and has choose to make that choice to her body!



Why did u make such comment



This girl is an adult and she has right and has choose to make that choice to her body!



Enlarged





∆ The tattoo no be better tattoo self. ∆ 2 Likes

Mumu Slay Queen







Did i just read that Wizkid is looking for her... Hmm 4th babymama loading. Did i just read that Wizkid is looking for her... Hmm 4th babymama loading. 5 Likes 1 Share

SHM. Don't adults make silly decisions?.



Oh now you believe they make silly decision right? Ok let us allow her be!it her mind Isn't it glaring she's foolish?. Tattooing who you'll never meet on your back while you intend keeping a man tomorrow...how do you think her boyfriend/ a guy who'd take her seriously would feel knowing full well that she's seriously crushing on a man with his tattoo on her back?. Do I've to explain to you?.



It's none of my business 7 Likes 2 Shares

Isn't it glaring she's foolish?. Tattooing who you'll never meet on your back while you intend keeping a man tomorrow...how do you think her boyfriend/ a guy who'd take her seriously would feel knowing full well that she's seriously crushing on a man with his tattoo on her back?. Do I've to explain to you?.



Well how do u know?or what make u believe she will not ever meet the man she's crushing on?

It possible she might ve even met him b4!

Well there are some serious guy's who doesn't care whetever their girlfrien portray! And in some cases things like this are not taken serious!







FYI, this is different from telling a lady who has decided to remain single to go and marry if it's the Rita Dominic's case you're quoting me on. .



.



Then what did you mean by this?.

Misguided youths...

Hian kimbraa na wa for u ooo,I just typed that,no meaning to that!

If it makes her happy, no problem.



But I hope in the next 10years, she won't sit down, regret and use hot iron in her back to removed the tattoo, it will be very painful.

No body go even know say na wizkid. 2 Likes

that girl has hiv

Babe yhur own love deep oo...

wizzy soup don ready o!

In 8 - 10 years time from now... she's definitely going to wish she wasnt this foolish. 1 Like

...

She deserves to be taken to Yaba Left.



If na my relative, I swear I go organise sell amto those people wey dey one country like dat for North Africa, for 10 Libyan dinar

All these hoes and baby-mama-wanna-be



wizkid dick is too samll for your expressway pussy......try frog voice a.k.a Davido







He will kill you just as he killed Tagbo

Born throway. Wasted sperm.