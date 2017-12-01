₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,918 members, 3,973,317 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 09:26 PM

Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" (10493 Views)

Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) / Lady Tattooed Her Boyfriend's Face On Her Throat. Photo Goes Viral / Check Out This 70year Old Australian Womans Flawless Bikini Body Its Amazing (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by HeWrites(m): 4:37pm
Lady Who Tattooed Wizkid’s Face On Her Body, Says Its Permanent Vows Never To Get Married; Wizkid Is Looking For Her

A Nigerian lady and an apparent die-hard fan of Wizkid, Diana, tattooed his face and name on her back and according to her, the tattoo is permanent and she has no regrets having it!

When asked what she thinks her future husband will feel upon discovering her tattoo of Wizkid on her back, she said;
‘Am so in love with Wizkid that I have no intention of even getting married’

http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/lady-who-tattooed-wizkids-face-on-her.html

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by benzene00: 4:38pm
Somewhere in the village...A mother is thinking she has a daughter

74 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by FortifiedCity: 4:38pm
angry

No be today nyash begin dey for back. We don see your type maaannny times. Ask MelB

My only hope is that you have a permanent scar there anytime you go for the removal

3 Likes

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Fweshspice(m): 4:40pm
All i see is Mumuism..!!! And one Idiot go dey one side dey Crush on this soweto Chimpanzee..Taaarrrrh

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by kimbraa(f): 4:42pm
All I see is a foolish girl who'll live to regret ever making such a decision on the long-run.
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Archangel15: 4:49pm
When asked what she thinks her future husband will feel upon discovering her tattoo of Wizkid on her back, she said;
‘Am so in love with Wizkid that I have no intention of even getting married’

28 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Martin0(m): 5:04pm
kimbraa:
All I see is a foolish girl who'll live to regret ever making such a decision on the long-run.
kimbraa:
All I see is a foolish girl who'll live to regret ever making such a decision on the long-run.

Why did u make such comment

This girl is an adult and she has right and has choose to make that choice to her body!

Why then are you criticising her...

2 Likes

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by kimbraa(f): 5:08pm
Martin0:


Why did u make such comment

This girl is an adult and she has right and has choose to make that choice to her body!

Why then are you criticising her...
SHM. Don't adults make silly decisions?.

18 Likes

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by emeijeh(m): 5:14pm
Archangel15:



Enlarged grin


Foolish gal she is

13 Likes

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by OrestesDante(m): 5:15pm
angry



∆ The tattoo no be better tattoo self. ∆

2 Likes

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by 4dor: 5:16pm
Mumu Slay Queen
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Evablizin(f): 5:17pm
shocked


Did i just read that Wizkid is looking for her... Hmm 4th babymama loading.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Martin0(m): 5:17pm
kimbraa:
SHM. Don't adults make silly decisions?.


Oh now you believe they make silly decision right? Ok let us allow her be!it her mind
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by kimbraa(f): 5:21pm
Martin0:



Oh now you believe they make silly decision right? Ok let us allow her be!it her mind
Isn't it glaring she's foolish?. Tattooing who you'll never meet on your back while you intend keeping a man tomorrow...how do you think her boyfriend/ a guy who'd take her seriously would feel knowing full well that she's seriously crushing on a man with his tattoo on her back?. Do I've to explain to you?.

FYI, this is different from telling a lady who has decided to remain single to go and marry if it's the Rita Dominic's case you're quoting me on.

1 Like

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by kaycee125: 5:38pm
It's none of my business

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Martin0(m): 5:50pm
kimbraa:
Isn't it glaring she's foolish?. Tattooing who you'll never meet on your back while you intend keeping a man tomorrow...how do you think her boyfriend/ a guy who'd take her seriously would feel knowing full well that she's seriously crushing on a man with his tattoo on her back?. Do I've to explain to you?.

Well how do u know?or what make u believe she will not ever meet the man she's crushing on?
It possible she might ve even met him b4!
Well there are some serious guy's who doesn't care whetever their girlfrien portray! And in some cases things like this are not taken serious!



FYI, this is different from telling a lady who has decided to remain single to go and marry if it's the Rita Dominic's case you're quoting me on.
.

On this aspect am not talking or even trying to talk about Rita Dominic...
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by kimbraa(f): 5:56pm
Martin0:
.

On this aspect am not talking or even trying to talk about Rita Dominic...
Then what did you mean by this?.
Martin0:



Oh now you believe they make silly decision right? Ok let us allow her be!it her mind
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Martin0(m): 5:58pm
kimbraa:
Then what did you mean by this?.

Hian kimbraa na wa for u ooo,I just typed that,no meaning to that! Just a simple expressiongrin
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Headlesschicken(m): 5:58pm
Misguided youths...
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by kimbraa(f): 5:59pm
Martin0:



Hian kimbraa na wa for u ooo,I just typed that,no meaning to that!
Just a simple expressiongrin
You can't fool me.

1 Like

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Martin0(m): 5:59pm
kimbraa:
Then what did you mean by this?.
Ok agreegrin Whatever your mind tells u,take it like thatgringrin
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Martin0(m): 6:00pm
kimbraa:
You can't fool me.
Ok am not ,I already agree nagrin
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Rolex67(f): 6:03pm
If it makes her happy, no problem.

But I hope in the next 10years, she won't sit down, regret and use hot iron in her back to removed the tattoo, it will be very painful.
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by jesusdiedLOL(m): 7:18pm
No body go even know say na wizkid.

2 Likes

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Kokolet11: 7:24pm
that girl has hiv
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Jodha(f): 7:57pm
Babe yhur own love deep oo...
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by RichiB(m): 8:01pm
wizzy soup don ready o!
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by lovethchioma(f): 8:19pm
In 8 - 10 years time from now... she's definitely going to wish she wasnt this foolish.

1 Like

Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by dakeskese(m): 8:43pm
...
She deserves to be taken to Yaba Left.

If na my relative, I swear I go organise sell amto those people wey dey one country like dat for North Africa, for 10 Libyan dinar
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 8:44pm
All these hoes and baby-mama-wanna-be

wizkid dick is too samll for your expressway pussy......try frog voice a.k.a Davido



He will kill you just as he killed Tagbo
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by enemyofprogress: 8:44pm
Born throway. Wasted sperm.
Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by twentyk(m): 8:45pm
Tottenham result be making me feel like "man utd we even try sef.....

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Meet Man Who Can Transform Into 16 Celebs With Just Makeup (pics) / Wtf Halle And Jamie / Chris Brown Accused Of Iphone Theft

Viewing this topic: salaamnurudeen, sammied(m), mozkidayo(m), lumidey2013(m), emma3shaka, wethebest(m), REMMEI(m), Jidesam01, Zechenna007, eboigbedavid1(m), kingfhaddo(m), dilodavid, Usernamee, Wiziman(m), poka7(m), Danosky502, NaijaNonny, Helloakin, waleola257, Joey6, critique2(m), Ojobojo1(m), ochardbaby(m), Lighthouseman, afroxyz, Petercross4u123(m), latuntop(m), honestivo(m), finesounds01, Nauttyprof(m), geezville(m), mrendaud(m), Classics26(m), degood01, Gloria007(f), collynsHD(m), Horlalaykon, saidubaba, Tloc(m), Teejay092(m), ndachee, Ameekas(f), GraceofGodfollo, alishuwa11, PeacenLove2, Godwinshina(m), kitaatita, Mreazi121(m), Dipville(m), wills937, charliboy654(m), walexsos, lightwind(m), Juenwume, uzicuzy(m), augustov1(m), olustic, patyowr, vallyjohn, djlawex02(m), Horlaidex(m), timothy87, richard078, Onosbillion(m), RoyalUc(m), CMH7, Hardeybohwarley(m), swtdrms(m), skillz1982, CodedGee, Beedude(m), Reborn14(m), Sirevangel(m), proffmanue(m), david52, kellyjc(m), fennels007(m), personal59(m), linknero2000, ogaJona(m), sinola(m), achikason, Realjerome200, hakinze00(m), MASTERMIND04(m), iambakay, queenblossom, innocent1992(m), ikush(m), kenn4rill(m), Dannyset(m), Occurstaem(m), Cowmilk(m), pinkguy(m), Smuthx(m), omoguess, bravozulu, chido20(m), bahausa, Nokia2020(m), rs172(m), Edonojie007(m), jdmurphy(m), masaratiti(m), chibike69, tobiak(m), sharkeyraw(f), ffo(m), Jostico, kings988, apludomestics, korrej(m), lammie21(m), Oluwamuyeewa(m), MekiDu, Ohcanada(m), everest1992, odeexpress(m), Debrothz(m), Aare2050(m), LANGIDI, Zico5(m), blessingsonflee(f), 6pax, chizagi, Jayboot(m), geosegun(m), SANseun, EGBAX(m), cookieL, Dhavid(m), Chinwe4real(f), olempe(m), nakwe(m), ghostridder, apholaryn, ELIJAHARMONICA(m), Mistermamus(m), shinaoye, semyman, Bobo121(m), HarkymTheOracle(m), adamawa, igwe44(m), Ofelad, adeniyisamuel59(m), Ospic2014, Abbeysunday(m), zinachidi(m), sethliman, Dosmay(m), fresho19(m), Bibble, Samakus(m), chaidavese, lakesidetsnl(m), tolexy123, chiayo101(m), leekiano(m), Ojim07(m), Daviddson(m), princepet, wasak(m) and 247 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.