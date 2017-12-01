₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by HeWrites(m): 4:37pm
Lady Who Tattooed Wizkid’s Face On Her Body, Says Its Permanent Vows Never To Get Married; Wizkid Is Looking For Her
A Nigerian lady and an apparent die-hard fan of Wizkid, Diana, tattooed his face and name on her back and according to her, the tattoo is permanent and she has no regrets having it!
When asked what she thinks her future husband will feel upon discovering her tattoo of Wizkid on her back, she said;
‘Am so in love with Wizkid that I have no intention of even getting married’
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/lady-who-tattooed-wizkids-face-on-her.html
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by benzene00: 4:38pm
Somewhere in the village...A mother is thinking she has a daughter
74 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by FortifiedCity: 4:38pm
No be today nyash begin dey for back. We don see your type maaannny times. Ask MelB
My only hope is that you have a permanent scar there anytime you go for the removal
3 Likes
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Fweshspice(m): 4:40pm
All i see is Mumuism..!!! And one Idiot go dey one side dey Crush on this soweto Chimpanzee..Taaarrrrh
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by kimbraa(f): 4:42pm
All I see is a foolish girl who'll live to regret ever making such a decision on the long-run.
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Archangel15: 4:49pm
When asked what she thinks her future husband will feel upon discovering her tattoo of Wizkid on her back, she said;
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Martin0(m): 5:04pm
kimbraa:
kimbraa:
Why did u make such comment
This girl is an adult and she has right and has choose to make that choice to her body!
Why then are you criticising her...
2 Likes
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by kimbraa(f): 5:08pm
Martin0:SHM. Don't adults make silly decisions?.
18 Likes
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by emeijeh(m): 5:14pm
Archangel15:
Enlarged
Foolish gal she is
13 Likes
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by OrestesDante(m): 5:15pm
∆ The tattoo no be better tattoo self. ∆
2 Likes
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by 4dor: 5:16pm
Mumu Slay Queen
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Evablizin(f): 5:17pm
Did i just read that Wizkid is looking for her... Hmm 4th babymama loading.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Martin0(m): 5:17pm
kimbraa:
Oh now you believe they make silly decision right? Ok let us allow her be!it her mind
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by kimbraa(f): 5:21pm
Martin0:Isn't it glaring she's foolish?. Tattooing who you'll never meet on your back while you intend keeping a man tomorrow...how do you think her boyfriend/ a guy who'd take her seriously would feel knowing full well that she's seriously crushing on a man with his tattoo on her back?. Do I've to explain to you?.
FYI, this is different from telling a lady who has decided to remain single to go and marry if it's the Rita Dominic's case you're quoting me on.
1 Like
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by kaycee125: 5:38pm
It's none of my business
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Martin0(m): 5:50pm
kimbraa:.
On this aspect am not talking or even trying to talk about Rita Dominic...
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by kimbraa(f): 5:56pm
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Martin0(m): 5:58pm
kimbraa:
Hian kimbraa na wa for u ooo,I just typed that,no meaning to that! Just a simple expression
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Headlesschicken(m): 5:58pm
Misguided youths...
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by kimbraa(f): 5:59pm
Martin0:You can't fool me.
1 Like
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Martin0(m): 5:59pm
kimbraa:Ok agree Whatever your mind tells u,take it like that
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Martin0(m): 6:00pm
kimbraa:Ok am not ,I already agree na
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Rolex67(f): 6:03pm
If it makes her happy, no problem.
But I hope in the next 10years, she won't sit down, regret and use hot iron in her back to removed the tattoo, it will be very painful.
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by jesusdiedLOL(m): 7:18pm
No body go even know say na wizkid.
2 Likes
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Kokolet11: 7:24pm
that girl has hiv
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by Jodha(f): 7:57pm
Babe yhur own love deep oo...
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by RichiB(m): 8:01pm
wizzy soup don ready o!
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by lovethchioma(f): 8:19pm
In 8 - 10 years time from now... she's definitely going to wish she wasnt this foolish.
1 Like
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by dakeskese(m): 8:43pm
...
She deserves to be taken to Yaba Left.
If na my relative, I swear I go organise sell amto those people wey dey one country like dat for North Africa, for 10 Libyan dinar
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 8:44pm
All these hoes and baby-mama-wanna-be
wizkid dick is too samll for your expressway pussy......try frog voice a.k.a Davido
He will kill you just as he killed Tagbo
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by enemyofprogress: 8:44pm
Born throway. Wasted sperm.
|Re: Diana, Lady Tattoos Wizkid’s Face On Her Body "Its Permanent, I Won't Marry" by twentyk(m): 8:45pm
Tottenham result be making me feel like "man utd we even try sef.....
1 Like
Meet Man Who Can Transform Into 16 Celebs With Just Makeup (pics) / Wtf Halle And Jamie / Chris Brown Accused Of Iphone Theft
