Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 09:26 PM
The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by nastycgolden(f): 5:26pm
2017 is indeed a big year for the Nigerian Entertainment industry… A whole lot happened.
Some celebrities blew beyond expectations. Some had issues that carpeted their career all through 2017. Some got new Endorsement and some lost theirs..
2017 was indeed a year of too many experiences. Here are the most controversial celebs for the year
1. Daddy Freeze
It’s no news that Daddy Freeze has been strongly campaigning against tithe and calling out pastors that simply get rich on the money.
However, pastors have now started to reply him. A particular pastor even said he won’t live to see 2018.
We can’t wait to see how things turn out.
2. Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye
The duo have been going their separate ways only to reunite for several years now. But interestingly, this year they decided to call it quits for real.
Peter, now known as Mr. P has gone ahead to release single which is a not-so-subtle message that he’s finally on his own. Rudeboy has also moved on to drop single upon single.
3. Dammy Krane
Dammy Krane was accused of stealing credit cards and going on private jet rides that he couldn’t afford.
The internet was shook when his mugshot was released and we thought he was going to oyinbo jail but he was eventually cleared of all accusations and everything went back to being dull and dreary.
He’s back again and now makes fool of himself on Social media everyday.
4. Eedris Abdul-Kareem
However, it didn’t stay dull for long. Eedris came along to save the day. This man woke up one day and decided to fill our social media with insults directed at other musicians.
Some took it calmly and others? Well, not so well. Among the latter group was Timaya who fired back at Eedris calling him names including a “dirty looking Igbo smoker”.
Eedris rants back to back on social media this year. Baba don tie, na so frustration set in.
5. Bobrisky
His mere existence is controversial but when we heard the news of his arrest and saw pictures, we couldn’t help but tune into the drama.
News over his arrest divided the social media population into the group of those campaigning for his basic human rights and the ones that thought he needed a little jail vacation.
Then, that of Jacob becoming a celebrity overnight and was later sacked. Then his issue with Mc Galaxy. Bob is the Queen sorry King of Controversy.
6. Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh went through a massively messy divorce this year. From domestic abuse allegations to online custody battles and even the Ghanaian police was involved at some point.
The actress bared it all on social media and we were there to watch all the drama unfold.
7. Burma Boy
Nigerian dancehall singer Burna Boy is one artist who can’t stay clear of controversies. Born Damini Ogulu, Burna Boy has always being finding himself in the media more often for the wrong reasons.
Burna Boy allegedly behind the Robbery and Assualt case of Mr 2kay. Currently on the run after the Police announced him Wanted of the issue.
Just yesterday, his show was cancelled over Mr. 2kay issue.
8. DavidoThe singer was thrust into negative limelight when Caroline Danjuma called him out over the murder of his friend, Tagbo, who also happens to be her late boyfriend.
However, no legal action was taken against the singer and it all soon died down. Except when Davido blasted Caroline on new track, Fia.
Notable mentions include; Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Kiss Daniel, MC Galaxy, Wizkid.
Add yours to the list
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by nastycgolden(f): 5:27pm
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by nastycgolden(f): 5:39pm
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by nastycgolden(f): 5:42pm
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by tammyboy1(m): 6:05pm
dammy crane sef na celeb...
dammy crane sef na celeb...
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by ajokebelle(f): 6:05pm
Where is Toke Makinwa
Where is Toke Makinwa
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by Oyenike01(f): 7:37pm
oga o, bobrisky nah celeb.
oga o, bobrisky nah celeb.
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by MrHistorian: 9:01pm
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by BruncleZuma: 9:02pm
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:02pm
|Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by JesuEruOluwa: 9:02pm
Amasa Firdaus, a graduate of University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) was prevented from being called to the Bar on Tuesday should make this list
By the time the rules at NBA accommodates diversty, she's gonna be a superstar having her name written in the hall of fame
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by admissionrunz: 9:02pm
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by JayKayMaybachz(m): 9:02pm
Muhammad Buhari and Lai Muhammed
Muhammad Buhari and Lai Muhammed
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 9:03pm
Where is Mr EAZI
Where is Mr EAZI
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by drey22(m): 9:03pm
Buhari & APC
Buhari & APC
|Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 9:03pm
thunder fire you @OP for not including Rochas Okorocha the statue governor
From giving the dog in Aso rock an automatic ticket for another 4 years misrule to using money meant for Imo state development to build worthless statutes . who can be more controversial
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by nnadychuks(m): 9:03pm
|Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by dakeskese(m): 9:03pm
I beliv the first Davido after he used Tagbo for success-doubling.
The 2nd is Wizkid, the women kpansha.
The third is Dammy Krane the grand thief
Nnamdi KANU has a place here too.
..etc etc
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by khadeejaht(f): 9:04pm
LOL, you are wicked
tammyboy1:LOL, you are wicked
|Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by Ugoeze2016: 9:04pm
Tonto, Davido, Toke I know
Abeg who is bobrisky, celebrity kwa ?
|Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by blackbeau1(f): 9:04pm
And that is how bobrisky became a celebrity. Baba God, what is your plan for me? @ Op, you forgot our other 'celeb' Hushpuppi '
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by obembet(m): 9:04pm
Psqaure...
BUHARI
Fayose
Psqaure...
BUHARI
Fayose
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by Timhigher(m): 9:04pm
no nw Bobrisky suppose be fool of d year
no nw Bobrisky suppose be fool of d year
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by nnannakay: 9:06pm
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by Ojim07(m): 9:06pm
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by blingxx(m): 9:06pm
Still better than Bobrisky
tammyboy1:
Still better than Bobrisky
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by phemoluv02(m): 9:06pm
Dammy crane bobrisky
Dammy crane bobrisky
|Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by Wizkhalifa2(m): 9:06pm
DavidoThe singer was thrust into negative limelight when Caroline Danjuma called him out over the "MURDER" of his friend Tagbo.
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by greenvillle: 9:07pm
Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by dawete: 9:08pm
MrsNwaAmaikpe:
|Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by Romanciella(f): 9:08pm
Especially that bobrisky (when a man mounts another man, the throne of Allah shakes)
|Re: The Most Controversial Nigerian Celebrities Of 2017 by yanshDoctor: 9:09pm
tonto dikeh not on that list its not complete.
