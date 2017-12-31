TRUST ME He entered the lecture theatre, with a backed up ovation from supporters, I felt betrayed when he started his manisfestos, I knew it was all an agenda, he never cared about how we were exploited by the previous government. All on his mind was proposed siphoned money, He said he would bring a shopping complex, That brought to the entire class a shocking silence, we listened to what he wanted us to hear, beneath his reassuring smile I saw his fear, but we the masses saw only his meaningful foolish thoughts, the same plans that had hidden flaws, yet we all wished for a king our heart longed for, believing this was the leader that would rid our mindsets of our previous faults, but like our elders we made a deliberate mistake, we also used a broom to sweep, while the rain was falling, and at the end of his speech he said I will not fail you, But it was a different song we danced to during his tenure after he had said “Trust Me”. He met her under the shade of the cool mango tree, she looked innocent, beautiful and free, so he sought after her heart, the same heart that has not been mortgaged to another for the fear of Mom's predicament, his smile and the words he uttered were solutions to her ailments, she left the comfort of Mom's advice, and plunged her heart to the base of his vault, and he bathed her in the golden ichor of words, the words she heard were inscribed into her paths, she never forgot the direction they led her to, she surrendered her innocence without resistance, he never held any arms but his words cannot be compared to grenades, they blew her away, and after she gave him her all, he tested an unused diamond, and even when she said I love you, His mind had travelled far, He was never truthful, but she felt this love was unlike mom's, it could be fruitful. When he was done with his thoughts he lied to her, and even his eyes betrayed him and when he saw her cry, he said those same words, its been five years now for Bella, without love but pain after he said I love you, he disapparated with no trace after he had told her, “Trust Me”. Never say those words if you don't mean them, keep your lies to yourself, rather than damage somebody's past that may impair the future, TRUST ME.

MY NURSE



I fell in Love before I even knew what it meant,

when Judith asked me playfully when I was just a kid

I told her about my NURSE,

that I would marry her,

not even understanding the hurdles of love,

I met her in the children's department at the local church

she was a beauty, a sight to behold

her face was a gaze at the stars her

voice sang an elfish lullaby,

she was fair amongst others,

we were never very close and my

Love for her had no holds,

everything fell in place and soon

she became my NURSE.



The Children's day celebration draw close, though I was no artist it

drew us close,

closer because when the drama was selected it was the good Samaritan and I would

act the doctor and she the nurse to the patient,

unknowing to me I would be the patient,

it was after that drama and that beautiful scene

when she called me Doctor

I responded Nurse,

the clock in my chest went anti clockwise,

my heart was recalibrated

I fell so hard for her hoping I would be caught

before I land but my NURSE left.......





When she left, her presence was felt

even in her absence,

I felt maybe out of sight would

keep her out of mind, true,

but it was never out of Heart,

she left with the keys of my heart

where she went I knew

going there would seem like a fluke,

so I watched from afar

till my looks became a glance,

a glimpse and then my sight lost her,

and I was left as an ailing boy

Love did not take long to find me,

when cupid shot his stupid arrow

it struck a damsel who saw my aching heart

and sought to heal it

but how can a mere physiologist carry out an operation for a qualified surgeon,

the keys to where needs healing was lost

needs to be found,

but she never listened and I blame cupid,

because she fell for me but

fell so hard to the ground

all because I needed no one but my NURSE.



When she saw my love was not reciprocal

she left me in the puddle of loneliness,

while i await the return of my NURSE,

but she never came back,

so tired of waiting I searched on Facebook

for my NURSE,

but the answers it gave

made me more determined to face my books and remain lonely,

I even told the bird that sings to tweet her

Of my feelings,

but I never got a retweet,

so my search continued day after day

And 8 years after I finally got her digits

through a friend of Blessing

that Sunday was a Blessing.



When I called her my hands were sweaty,

my mind was going over

how to explain my self to her,

my brilliance meant nothing here,

all I heard was the beating

of my heart against my chest,

and when she said “hello”,

the waves of memory swept over me

and I said “how are you?” and she said “Fine, and she said “who is this”

“and how did you get my number?”,

the reply sent sound waves that

struck my boat broken,

she couldn't hear the beating of my heart

or the words that followed

so she hang the call.

We talked later on and how time flies,

even if I still love her,

her heart might belong to someone else

I respected that fact and sought to

see my NURSE one more time.



I wrote this poem for her and

I hope she likes it,



“After over 7 years,

I have found her,

the one who took my heart

placed it in lock of palms,

maybe unknowingly but she took the keys,

and I ne'er saw her beautiful face again,

and I have been a lonely man all these while,

a sick patient waiting for my NURSE,

I begged the stars to carry my message

every night to her,

that my love is drowning in distance,

that I would travel the tides to get the keys back,

and then I finally saw her......”



When we met she was still beautiful as ever,

even with my class, intelligence and good looks,

they all fell like a heap of dry grass

when I shook her hands, she was still as welcoming as that very day in Church

when she called me Doctor!,

I told her who I was

she remembered but her memories were hazy,

I told her after she left I had no drive

to continue as a Doctor,

so I'm almost an Engineer,

she was not even a science student

she looked so beautiful and befits the course

she was tthe course

she was to study, Banking and Finance,

we talked and we laughed like old friends

and I stepped on her toes,

but the memories I have of that day

I would cherish,

we even walked on a rail track

like two Indian love birds

and when I was going my heart beat

which was faster when I met her was slower,

I then knew I had gotten my keys

from my NURSE,

when we hugged I felt like the most loved,

I would never forget my NURSE.



To complete the poem

“she was no longer a little girl,

and I was no longer a little boy

and our paths never crossed all these years,

and all my fears are gone now

I have seen her at last and I am free,

and i was not even a Doctor,

and she not a Nurse,

but I fell in Love when

I didn't even understand what it meant,

if I have gotten over her, I don't know,

but she should know

that at one point in time,

someone loved her and yearned for her love”



Dedicated to MY NURSE( I.F.T)